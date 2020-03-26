Poor Air Travel Sentiment Provides Attractive Entry Point For United Technologies Ahead Of Merger With Raytheon

Raytheon (RTN) appeared on my Magic Formula screen at the start of the month. The company caught my eye because I thought it is a high quality company at a reasonable valuation in an interesting industry with modest business cycle exposure. Since that article, the cards have been reshuffled. The coronavirus went from being a regional and mostly Chinese problem to a global pandemic.

With a new macro-economic environment comes a new macro-economic view and this has made the pending merger between Raytheon and United Technologies (UTX) an even more central piece to the investment case. Or put more strongly by yours truly in an earlier comment about RTN: ‘the merger is everything’.

The Magic Formula

For those unfamiliar with the Magic Formula: its mechanics and merits were well explained in The Little Book That Beats the Market by Joel Greenblatt. The basis is ranking stocks according to earnings yield (EBIT/EV) and return on capital. Greenblatt has a website that does this for us for free and provides a list of up to 50 (statistically) undervalued companies. This method of stock picking has been highly successful according to Greenblatt who claims it achieved annual returns of 30% up to 2008.

In order to understand why United Technologies is so overwhelmingly important to the Raytheon investment case, we have to review the deal basics first.

Deal basics

Last year, Raytheon and United Technologies decided on a merger of equals. The management and boards of directors of both companies agreed to the merger, stockholders also easily approved it, and major trust regulators signed-off on the deal as well.

Full details and technicalities can be found in the amended S-4 form. A simplified overview by the companies can be found below.

Source: Deal presentation UTX & RTN.

The companies will merge after the spin-offs of Otis and Carrier from United Technologies are completed. As a side note, I have recently written an article about the spin-off of Otis, which seems to be fairly valued between $40 and $45.

The name of the new company will be Raytheon Technologies Corporation and have RTX as ticker. After the spin-offs are fully completed, UTX shares will convert to shares in the merger company, trading under the ticker RTX. Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 RTX shares for each of their RTN shares. In essence, roughly 43% of the company will be owned by (former) Raytheon shareholders, while 57% will be owned by (former) United Technologies shareholders.

So how will the new company look? Raytheon has provided a good but succinct description of UTX and its own business in its S-4 form, linked to earlier in this article. I would like to refer curious readers to pages 51 & 52 of that document (p. 65 & 66 in PDF page count). For those who don't have the time to read: the figure below summarizes what the divisions do in a couple of pictures.

Source: factsheet on merger website.

The chart below shows how much weight the UTX divisions and Raytheon put into the scale when looking at 2019 actual sales.

Source: author’s own calculations, net segment sales.

Because Raytheon’s sales are a bit modest as a percentage of combined sales, and because UTX seems to be mostly exposed to commercial aviation, the near future seems to look grim for the merger company. Let’s look at the demand drivers for the main product types: defence equipment and (commercial) aircraft components.

Aircraft components

A clear bearish sign to investors is the trouble Boeing (BA) looks to be in. A recent WSJ article cited a dividend cut and layoffs. The company is also seeking for help from the federal government.

United Technologies is deep in the production chain, so the effects of the global pandemic on aircraft component sales follow a path. It starts with lower demand for airline tickets, which strains finances of airlines, lowers demand for airplanes, and eventually trickles through to lower demand for new engines and maintenance, which hurts UTX.

The start of this analysis is airline tickets. The IATA (International Air Transport Association) has a great presentation with its findings about the impact of the coronavirus on airlines. At this moment, not all countries have travel restrictions, but because each passenger has both an arrival and destination country, 98% of global passenger revenues are impacted by severe restrictions.

Source: IATA presentation, March 24.

The IATA estimates a cumulative revenue loss of $252bn for the global airline industry in 2020, or -38% versus 2019. The table below shows the regional differences. It looks like Europe will be hardest hit.

RPK is revenue passenger kilometres, Source: IATA, March 24, 2020.

Bear in mind that the numbers in the table above were updated from lower estimates earlier on. Less than two weeks earlier, IATA also came up with estimates in which its worst case scenario (extensive spread of the virus) forecasted a 19% loss in global passenger revenues. The estimated impact on the US has more than doubled in the most recent estimate. Given current developments, there could be further downside.

When airlines are in trouble and their planes don’t fly, they simply lack the cash flow to purchase new planes. The situation at airlines is pretty dire, as they are quite leveraged as a group.

Source: IATA Presentation.

An added problem for manufacturers is that grounded planes don’t depreciate as much.

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) for instance, has grounded 90% of its fleet and is desperately retaining cash. The revenue hit on airlines puts pressure on Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), the two major global aircraft manufacturers. Both of them already requested bailouts to their respective governments. Boeing has made clear (WSJ) that it doesn’t want the taxpayer to enjoy the upside from an equity stake in exchange for helping it, and instead wants to get loans from the government. So the situation may not be that dire after all.

Nevertheless, it seems logical to me that airlines will cancel orders. At this moment, the order books of Boeing and Airbus are in good shape. Airbus, an important UTX customer, has 10 years worth of 2019 aircraft deliveries (which were 768) in its backlog.

Source: Airbus Covid-19 update presentation.

The backlog is not cast in stone, but there are non-refundable sizeable advances that buyers need to pay at certain milestones as the delivery date nears so it’s not likely that all orders will be cancelled. However, it seems likely to me that most orders will be cancelled.

For airlines, a good reason to place an order is that the wait is so long, but this can unravel rapidly. Airlines that ordered planes last year could expect (on average) delivery after 10 years, which requires a bit of capacity forecasting. While it is hard to forecast how many extra airplanes an airline will need in 9 or 10 years, it is cheap to create the optionality by placing an order at the end of the queue. This further added to the order flow and backlog of Airbus and Boeing over the past years. As airlines cancel, the orders of others are moved up in the queue which prompts them to decide if they really want to take a delivery soon. I think that order cancellations can become an avalanche because of that underlying dynamic.

It seems reasonable that despite production hiccups that are directly related to ill employees, Airbus and Boeing will deliver airplanes this year to customers who have already made substantial advance payments. In that process, Airbus has raked up contract liabilities of $43.4bn. Meanwhile, the company has only half of that as work in progress, and even less in raw materials so the revenue of parts suppliers will not grind to a halt that fast.

Source: Airbus.

Purchased parts are a significant part of Airbus’ cost of sales. In 2019, UTX alone sold around EUR 9bn worth of products to Airbus while the Airbus had a cost of sales of EUR 60bn.

In summary, the airlines are hit instantly, the aircraft manufacturers will feel the pain a bit later, and their suppliers perhaps still a bit later. Meanwhile, the economy will probably deteriorate and air travel may be slowing further but it cannot stay at zero too long after the virus has passed.

Government / defense market

A positive for the merger company is that Raytheon mostly sells military equipment. This market is less cyclical than that of commercial aviation because countries always need to be ready for war regardless of the economic situation.

It’s almost like being ready for a pandemic: you can’t start producing millions of facial masks and other generic healthcare equipment when a pandemic starts and still expect a good result. Similarly, you can’t only start building up an air force after a war starts and still expect to win. This logic has made the defense market quite stable. However, defense budgets do move up and down as a response to emerging real-world threats such as the cold war or terrorism.

Of course, the rising odds of a democratic president in combination with a recession and an explosion of the national debt is still worrisome for defense spending. This way of thinking can seemingly be verified by historical data from chart below. The defense budget rose sharply during the Bush presidency and moderated when Obama entered office. Aside from political party affiliation, it is of course also logical to increase defense spending as a response on the threat from terrorism in 2000. On the flip-side, by 2010 most of the hard work in Iraq and Afghanistan had been done already and budgets moderated.

Source: CBO.

For the combination of Raytheon and United Technologies, DoD spending on aircraft is arguably the most relevant. I found some interesting projections about that in this report by the CBO. One of its charts is shown below.

Source: CBO, January 2020 report.

It looks like the DoD will see increasing procurement costs for aircraft just to replace the ones they have. It will take time to see a substantial increase, but it at least shows the long-term viability of the defense business.

Overall, I think that the defense side is still pretty stable over the medium and long term. The current pandemic shouldn’t radically change the long-term prospects of Raytheon’s core business.

Client exposures of the combined company

It may look like commercial aviation is most important to RTX, but not all is what it seems. When sifting through company reports, it still seems like a large part of sales goes to governments. Raytheon especially has few non-government sales, which is reflected in its backlog.

Source: Raytheon 2019 10-K.

It turns out that United Technologies also has a large amount of sales to the US government. UTX also disclosed that its sales to Airbus were $9bn in 2019, while Boeing is an even smaller customer for UTX.

Source: UTX 2019 10-K.

After piecing the disclosures of both companies together, it’s clear that at least half the 2019 sales of the pro-forma combined company went to governments. Airbus accounted for about 13% of sales and sales to Boeing were even less than that.

The sales to Boeing and foreign governments are likely to be a bit higher. Source: author’s estimates and company data.

After reviewing this data, I don’t think that it is reasonable for UTX and RTN to decline by as much as they did. Up to the close of 24th of March, Boeing and Airbus each lost roughly 60% of their market cap YTD, while UTX lost 43%. It’s true that there is a 17% gap, but perhaps it should be larger than this.

Deal financials

Last but not least, there are two stocks involved in this deal to merge to one company. Which one is cheapest? Are any of them worth buying at all?

The Magic Formula already pointed out Raytheon as cheap before it lost a good part of its market value. I calculated in my article of March 6 that RTN had an earnings yield of 7.5%. At Monday's valuation that would be 10.7%. It looks cheap, but maybe UTX is cheaper. Let’s see how it looks if we combine the companies.

The table below shows the basic math, starting with the current EV, subtracting spin-offs and dividing EBIT by the result to get the earnings yield (which is the inverse of EV/EBIT).

All figures are in USD bln. Source: author’s own estimates. UTX/RTN EV data sourced from Seeking Alpha after market close of March 24th.

For Otis, I used my previous article to value it and $42.50 seems fair. In the case of Carrier it’s more of a judgement call, looking at its cheapest close peer, which is Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILF) which trades at an EV/EBIT of 13.5. Because I spent little time on Daikin, I will take a big margin of safety and value Carrier at 10x EBIT.

An earnings yield of 9.4% or an EV/EBIT of 10.5 for RTX doesn’t seem outlandish to me. It certainly is significantly cheaper than what the two companies have been trading at in the recent part. However, their businesses can drop still lower in value. Raytheon has traded at an EV/EBIT of less than 6 back in 2011. But we should also take into account that appreciated valuations are more or less true for the whole stock market over the past couple of years. Therefore, I think that RTX offers good relative value in this market.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Last but not least: assuming that the merger goes through, which of the two stocks should you buy to get exposure to RTX? I calculated the relative price of each below. As it turns out, UTX is a lot cheaper than RTN when we account for the spin-offs.

Source: author’s own calculations.

If we look at clean post-merger value, RTN is 18.4% more expensive than UTX, while investors end up with shares in the same company.

There is still the risk of the deal falling through, of course. Another risk is the value of the spin-offs. It is not certain that when Otis and Carrier shares are distributed on April 3rd, the market will envision the same valuation for these companies as I do.

I am confident nevertheless that my calculation of spin-off values can't be too far off and that the companies will merge. To investors, it seems like UTC is the cheapest way to buy into RTX. An enterprising investor may even set-up an arbitrage trade with these shares.

Conclusion

The merger company has a lot going for it, despite the obvious headwinds. The defense market is not known to be very cyclical and the market for aircraft parts does not seem likely to grind to a halt as quick as the market for airline tickets does right now. Both companies are seen as quality industrial players by the market and have enjoyed a premium valuation over the past years. The merger and pandemic offer an opportunity to buy into the companies at an attractive valuation.

It looks like the Magic Formula is more applicable to UTX, as it is cheaper than RTN, but that doesn’t change the fact that you would be buying into an industrial powerhouse with either one.

