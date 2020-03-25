Attractive Income Potential With Healthpeak

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 component. I believe the recent market selloff is completely overdone and that, at a 7% yield, PEAK shares are a great investment from the long side.

From a valuation perspective, PEAK's absolute yield is not the only attractive element of a long investment. Historically speaking, its cash flow yield is at highs and its yield spread to the 10-year Treasury (because of recent monetary policy decisions made by the Federal Reserve to combat the short-term economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic) is also sitting at highs. These have been great indicators in the past for prospective returns and I feel investors today will see a similar outcome.

Business Line Exposure to COVID-19

PEAK has real estate exposure to Life Sciences, Senior Housing, and Medical Office verticals. I believe PEAK is totally misunderstood in this current market environment as its shares have sold off over 40% in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The underlying business's long-term cash flow generation potential has not been impaired, and the shares offer an interesting bargain for yield-oriented investors at current prices. Sellers who feel that the business is inherently riskier as a result of the coronavirus spread or that its longer-term earnings power has been permanently impaired are mistaken - and here's why.

PEAK's Life Sciences portfolio should see a slight slowdown as leasing activity drops off as a result of the economic recession. I expect this portfolio to recover with the broader economy. One nice insulating factor here is that many biopharmaceutical firms are well-capitalized. Many firms in this sector that would be PEAK tenants are venture backed, and many of these underlying venture investors have a significant amount of "dry powder" in terms of capital to deploy into their portfolio companies. I am not concerned about PEAK's Life Sciences segment and am willing to look through short-term volatility in income from this segment.

On the Senior Housing side, the company recently published an update to investors indicating that seven of PEAK's senior housing communities have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Five residents at two communities died, and meanwhile the outbreak may not necessarily be contained. To be clear, this is a tragic and unfortunate development for the families of the residents, and PEAK should take all measures to ensure the spread is contained as much as possible. From the business perspective, what this will mean the short run is increased operating expenses as a result of increased containment and sanitation measures for this Senior Housing segment of PEAK's portfolio. In the long run, though, I do not anticipate the value of the Senior Housing assets to fall as a result of these short-term events.

Obviously, senior housing has been affected significantly by the recent pandemic and there are many worries about the long-term sustainability of this business. I believe that once the recent panic subsides, the demographic tailwinds will prevail and the senior housing business should return to stability as well. While in the short term, there will indeed be business disruption, PEAK's long-term focus gives me confidence the assets are not permanently impaired from this perspective.

Finally, in Medical Office, I anticipate PEAK will be able to hit expectations with this segment and that this part of the business should not see a tremendous slowdown. These are very sticky tenants and, while medical offices may close in the short run, physician tenants are unlikely to default on lease payments or move out altogether. Thus, I do not expect a real hit to the Medical Office side of PEAK's business.

The Balance Sheet

PEAK management has demonstrated an aptitude for capital allocation and are reacting to these recent developments prudently. Management is lowering expectations for construction spending this year, which I believe is the right call. Moreover, to bolster near-term liquidity, the company will receive over $1 billion in proceeds from its existing equity forward contract arrangement, which should dramatically strengthen the balance sheet in the near-term. Management's expectations to end the quarter with less than 5x net debt/EBITDA and over $3 billion of liquidity should be comforting factors for prospective shareholders at these depressed share prices.

Management is strong and clearly understands what is concerning shareholders. They have constantly displayed a sophisticated understanding of how to react to crises like this, and I am pleased with the level of detail in their communications over the past week to investors.

Risks to Long Investment

Obviously, if things continue to spiral out of control from the COVID-19 perspective, PEAK's Senior Housing portfolio will suffer. I am confident that over a normalized time horizon (>1 year), demographic tailwinds will ensure that these assets will not be underutilized.

Another risk is that management could mismanage liquidity and strain the balance sheet further in these crucial next quarters. Based on recent commentary around delaying acquisitions and pulling back on planned growth capital expenditures, I have confidence in management that they will continue to prioritize near-term liquidity and that there will not be any massively bad decisions on the balance sheet side.

Conclusion

On balance, I am quite comfortable with a long investment in PEAK at these levels and feel that a 7% yield should not be overlooked by investors seeking long-term income from a high-quality portfolio of healthcare asset. Best of luck to all in these trying times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEAK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.