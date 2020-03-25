Umpqua Holdings: Blow From Rate Cuts To Undermine Expense Control Efforts

Earnings of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) are likely to plummet this year due to the recent interest rate cuts and the high rate-sensitivity of the company's net interest margin. An increase in provisions charges for loan losses is also likely to drag earnings. On the other hand, the management's plan to consolidate store locations will likely reduce expenses, thereby supporting net income. Slight growth in non-interest income will also support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting UMPQ's earnings to decline by 13% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price; therefore, UMPQ appears to be a feasible investment for a holding period of greater than nine months. However, threats from COVID-19 to the company's profitability make UMPQ quite a risky investment in the near term of four to five months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

High Rate-Sensitivity to Undermine Effect of Loan Growth

UMPQ's net interest margin, NIM, was quite rate-sensitive in the last two quarters, declining by 15bps in response to a 75bps Fed funds rate cut. The company repositioned its balance sheet in the last quarter and reduced its high-cost borrowing by 15.7% on a linked-quarter basis. The new funding mix will lower the NIM's rate-sensitivity going forward. According to management's guidance given in the fourth-quarter conference call, every 25bps rate cut can reduce NIM by 5bps. Based on this guidance, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 8bps in the first quarter and then by 20bps in the second quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth will likely partially offset the adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income. I'm expecting loan growth to be lower this year compared to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic slowdown, and the upcoming presidential elections. Consequently, I'm expecting net loans to increase by 2.0% in 2020 versus 3.7% in 2019. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items.

The NIM compression will likely undermine loan growth, leading to a decline in net interest income. I'm expecting UMPQ's net interest income to dip by 8.4% year-over-year in 2020. Consequently, net interest income is likely to be the major contributor to earnings decline this year.

Initiatives Likely to Shrink Non-Interest Expenses

The management plans to reduce non-interest expenses through several initiatives, as mentioned in the last conference call. UMPQ will continue to consolidate store locations this year, which will cut down occupancy costs. The company plans to close 35 locations to reach a target of 100 consolidations that it had set in 2017. Moreover, other initiatives, including a reduction in professional fees and technology-enabled efficiencies, will reduce non-interest expenses this year. Overall, I'm expecting UMPQ's non-interest expenses to decline by 2.5% year-over-year in 2020, which will ease the pressure on the bottom-line.

Non-Interest Income to Further Support Earnings

I'm expecting UMPQ's non-interest income to continue to increase this year due to management's focus on commercial card income, international banking, and treasury management, as mentioned in the last conference call. Moreover, gain from the sale of residential mortgages will continue to drive non-interest income this year. The management plans to sell mortgages worth $3 billion with a margin of around 3% this year, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I'm expecting the non-interest income to increase by 1.3% year-over-year in 2020.

Earnings Likely to Dip by 13%

I'm expecting UMPQ's provisions charges to increase this year due to the economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the increase in provisions charges and dip in net interest income, discussed above, I'm expecting UMPQ's net income to plummet in 2020. Meanwhile, the increase in non-interest income and the decrease in non-interest expenses will likely support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 13% year-over-year in 2020 to $1.39 per share. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses several threats to the earnings estimate. I'm expecting the economy to return to normal by the mid of the third quarter of 2020. If the effects of the pandemic get prolonged beyond the third quarter of 2020, then UMPQ's actual results can miss my estimates. If the pandemic lasts longer than my expectations, then loan growth and non-interest income growth can fall short of the estimates. Moreover, provisions charges can exceed my expectations. Consequently, I believe that the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic are too high for low to medium risk-tolerant investors to consider investing in UMPQ.

UMPQ Offering an Attractive Dividend Yield

I'm expecting UMPQ to hold its quarterly dividend unchanged at the current level of $0.21 per share throughout 2020. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 60.4%, which is lower than the seven-year average of 62.8%. Consequently, I believe there is little threat of a dividend cut. Moreover, UMPQ is, currently, well-capitalized, which minimizes the need to cut dividends. The tier I capital ratio was reported at 11.2% at the end of 2019, which was above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%.

Capital Appreciation Opportunity for High-Risk Tolerant Investors

I'm using UMPQ's historical average price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value the stock. UMPQ traded at an average P/B ratio of 0.86 in 2019. Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $19.8 gives a target price of $17.0 for December 2020. The price target implies a 59.8% upside from UMPQ's March 24, 2020, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The high price upside makes UMPQ an attractive investment for high-risk tolerant investors with an investment horizon that is greater than nine months. As discussed above, risks are high in the near term of four to five months. Therefore, for low to medium-risk tolerant investors, it is advisable to be cautious and to stay on the sidelines. Based on the high risks and prospects of earnings decline, I'm adopting a neutral rating on UMPQ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.