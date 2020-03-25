Apple Nearing Inflection Point

Technology giant Apple (AAPL) warned in mid February that results would be negatively impacted by the coronavirus. Since then, street analysts have tried to figure out how much revenues would be hurt, and the stock has been hit as US markets have fallen. As we get ready to finish the company's fiscal Q2 period, estimates are getting very close to an important level.

I mentioned in early March that we hadn't really seen analysts start to wake up when it came to their Apple views, but the last few weeks have been different. Perhaps the turning point was the closing of all Apple stores outside of China, or the growing calls for massive GDP declines around the globe. As the table below shows, revenue estimates for the first half of the calendar year (company's fiscal Q2 and Q3 periods) have now come down significantly.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple estimates page, seen here)

When the warning was issued, the street was expecting a nearly $13 billion rise in revenues for these two periods over the prior year. Now that number is under $2 billion, and it could easily go negative as we get more revisions. According to Yahoo! Finance's estimate page, there is still at least one analyst that remains well above the top end of the company's original guidance, meaning the current street average is higher than it really should be.

The first major item I'm watching now is when Apple retail stores start to reopen around the globe. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that this will come in the first half of April, on a staggered basis. This would seem to be in step with President Trump's hope to reopen the US by Easter, but we'll see what the health experts say. Remember, the original announcement was that stores would be closed until March 27th, so the longer this drags out, the more that the June quarter will be hurt.

Another important item to watch is how production fares. On Wednesday, it was announced that Apple suppliers will be shut down for three weeks in India, as that country has gone into lockdown. These factories generally produce older iPhones and some other devices for the Indian market. While this isn't a major negative in the short term, it will really depend on how long the shutdown lasts, and how long it takes to get back to full production.

A couple weeks ago, I also discussed how something unusual had happened with Apple, a large drop in short interest to a new multi-year low. I figured that shorts were likely covering on the pullback, but I was surprised that more bets weren't being placed against the name given the coronavirus situation. Well, the latest update from NASDAQ came in this week, and a meaningful reversal was seen. Short interest jumped to nearly 38.5 million shares, from the previous figure at around 29 million, although the current number still represents less than 1% of the outstanding share count.

One last key inflection point is in regards to Apple shares. While they remain well off their all-time highs, there was a nice rebound from the recent low of $212.61. When markets opened higher on Wednesday, Apple jumped back above its 200-day moving average, but shares fell below this key technical level as the major indices turned negative. It will be interesting to see how shares trade around this moving average in the coming days, as it could provide some key support or resistance for the stock.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Apple estimates are nearing a key inflection point, with analysts having cut their numbers quite dramatically. A few more revisions will likely mean the technology giant's revenues for the first half of calendar 2020 will be expected to decline over the prior year. While this hopefully will be a short term issue, it remains to be seen how long the coronavirus will impact things like production in India and Apple store closures. The stock is currently near its 200-day moving average, a key level we are likely to trade around until we get the next major catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.