Fear Creates Opportunity: Simon Property Group

We think a 50% or more cut of the dividend is probable, but eventually their troubles will pass and a full dividend is likely to be restored.

Given the fast moving market, we think it is important to note this article was prepared on March 18th and first released to Cash Flow Kingdom members on March 19th. We have made an effort to go through and update all figures as March 25th, but may have missed something.

Fear has gripped the market. Investors are selling off everything that looks like it could be at risk. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) just announced it is closing all its US Malls due to coronavirus concerns. Is all the bad news now out? Given the cratering in this stock's price, is it now time to grab some shares in SPG? We think so, provided you are OK with that indicated dividend potentially getting cut for up to a year.

Though the firm's clients are in the shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations business, actual existential risk to Simon Property Group the REIT is not very large thanks to its strong borrowing capacity and fortress balance sheet. Therefore, we believe that the firm will survive, and stock looks attractive right here for those with a long-term horizon who can wait for a potential V shaped recession recovery.

Investors Are Dumping Everything, Without Taking A Closer Look

Markets are in panic mode, as nobody knows exactly what the future will bring. How long will quarantine measures and mall closing be kept in place? Will we have a V-shaped recovery from the probable coming recession, or will it take a longer period until the economy will be back in order? Nobody knows a definite answer to these questions. Goldman Sachs believes that the US economy will slide into a recession during H1, which seems like a likely scenario, but the company also forecasts that economic growth will pick up during H2. In times of uncertainty, many investors react irrationally and dump stocks without taking a further look at whether that makes sense at the current price.

Additionally, it has become clear individuals, leveraged CEFs, and funds are all getting margin calls causing them or their brokers to dump shares relatively indiscriminately. Both the Dow Jones Index (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) are down around 15% YTD, while Simon Property Group has slumped by two-thirds so far this year. Simon Property Group is a yield investment, and a brick and mortar mall REIT, those have fared particularly bad in the current market. This is evidenced by broad declines across many equity REITs, and even more so when it comes to mREITs and BDCs. However, we believe that this sell-off is well overdone when it comes to Simon Property Group.

Simon Property's Business Model

Simon Property Group is the largest publicly traded mall REIT in the US, being valued at $17 billion, even after the massive slump in the company's share price. Many investors have surely heard about the so-called mall apocalypse, and the term is, to some extent, true. It does, however, not relate to every type of mall.

Urban malls that are in densely populated areas, especially when household incomes in the area are high, do not fare the same way as malls that are in lower-population, lower-income areas. For retailers, putting a shop into the first type of mall is still a highly attractive must. There is a lot of traffic, brand awareness is built, and these consumers will still be able to spend significant amounts of money. The second type of mall, however, is not attractive for many retailers, and those are the malls that have problems finding and retaining tenants. Some of those type of malls will likely go bankrupt under current shutdown circumstances, benefiting those that survive. Mall REITs do not equally invest across the quality range, there are operators with healthy balance sheets that are focused on the top end of malls, whereas other operators have less healthy finances and are focused on the lower end of the quality spectrum.

(Simon Property Group presentation)

Simon Property Group belongs to the top-end players in the space and has one of the more healthy balance sheets, with almost all its malls located in high-end markets such as New York City. Its top 91 malls post average sales per square foot of more than $900. Higher sales per square foot mean that retailers that rent space at these malls are grossing higher revenues, which makes these malls the preferable place to set up shop. Per management, those top 91 malls in its portfolio generate more than 70% of the company's net operating income, which shows the high density of high-end assets in Simon Property's portfolio.

Talk about the so-called retail apocalypse is well-overdone. Yes, there are thousands of stores that are closed each year, but an even bigger number of stores are opening in the US:

(statista.com)

Simon Property Group does not really care who exactly occupies its slots, as long as the total number of stores in the US continues to rise, the outlook for its business is quite good. Retailers that open new stores need space, and thanks to the high-quality of Simon Property's assets, its malls are one of the best locations retailers could choose for a new store to be placed. Simon Property has demonstrated that it is able to grow its sales per square foot, its operating income, and its funds from operations very reliably, despite the fear-mongering around the dying of some lower-quality malls.

Coronavirus Impact

The spread of the new coronavirus, and the measures that the government and consumers are taking in order to slow down the spread, will have a negative impact on many retailers including SPG. This is why some investors have thrown in the towel when it comes to Simon Property, as some fear that the mall REIT could get into trouble when some of its tenants do. This is most likely not something investors have to fear, though. It is unlikely that the country will be "closed down" for the remainder of the year, and one, two, or even three months of lost rent would not bring Simon Property to its knees.

According to its 10-K filing, the company had $24 billion in debt at the end of 2019, mostly mortgages on its properties. Operating cash flows, in the meantime, totaled $3.8 billion last year, while funds from operations were even higher, at $4.3 billion. Simon Property's interest expense was $790 million during 2019, which means that the sum of interest payments and operating cash flows was ~$4.6 billion. Cash flows before interest expenses would, therefore, have to drop by 84% in order for Simon Property to not be able to cover its interest expenses any longer, and even in that case, the company's cash balance would allow the REIT to keep running for a while. In fact, Simon recently blended, increased, and extended its credit capacity another couple billion dollars.

"The newly refinanced $6.0 billion credit facility and term loan enhances our already strong financial flexibility, and when combined with our existing $3.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility provides us with $9.5 billion of total credit capacity. The closing of this facility is a continued endorsement and reaffirmation of the strength of our Company," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Given the rate charged for this multi-billion-dollar debt was only Libor +70 basis points, <2% currently, I have to agree. That is a remarkably low rate, certainly not something indicative of a bank worried about an existential threat. Simon Property's revenues totaled $5.8 billion during 2019. If we assume a worst reasonable case scenario for 2020, we can look at what happens to revenues and cashflows.

If we assume that rents for January-March were paid in full, and that rents in April-July will be reduced to 50% for all tenants (shared pain), before rising back to 80% in August-December, total revenues would still be $4.3 billion this year. This assumes that all of the REIT's tenants will almost immediately receive a 50% rent reduction, and 20% rent reduction will remain in place through the end of the year (reminder: Goldman Sachs expects positive GDP growth in Q3 & Q4). Taking into account normal costs, funds from operations would still total $2.8 billion this year, or more than 3 times interest expense. Even in this worst reasonable scenario, Simon Property does not run into problems when it comes to paying its debt.

The dividend, which totals $2.9 billion a year, would also be covered almost completely, though I don't think we can assume it will not be temporarily suspended. The REIT could in theory maintain the dividend at the current level with the help of some liquidity reserves (cash on balance sheet and credit line plus removal of capex); however, I don't think one should go into this expecting that to happen. Nevertheless, at some point, the US economy will have recovered from the coronavirus impact, and Simon Property should get back to generating cash flows at pre-crisis levels. This would result in a restoration of the dividend which should allow for ample price appreciation from the current level.

Bottom Line

Simon Property is not insulated from the virus impact, but it looks like the market has over-reacted to the situation. Even when we assume that all of the REIT's tenants need help through a drastic reduction in rent payments, the REIT can still easily cover all interest expenses, with the dividend potentially even being maintained. At some point, the economy and Simon Property's tenants will have recovered, and Simon Property's tenants will start to pay full rent once again. When that happens, the REIT will get back to earning $12+ per share, and Simon Property's share price will likely rise back to its pre-crisis level, $140 per share. In the meantime, investors may get a dividend reduced by 50%, but even at that level they are still collecting an attractive, 9%. For long-term oriented investors that see beyond the current crisis, Simon Property Group looks attractive potentially offering almost a triple in price and eventually once these troubles are behind us, a 15% yield on cost.

