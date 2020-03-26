Here's Why Mortgage REITs Battle Margin Calls

The result is a vicious cycle where the main reason for the falling price on those assets is… that the price already fell on those assets.

The banks have been far less accommodating on non-agency MBS positions. By pushing investors to sell, they drive down the price. When the price falls, they want more collateral.

The Federal Reserve is supporting agency MBS very effectively. That should be very positive for many mortgage REITs.

Volatility over the last two weeks picked up dramatically. Over the last week it reached absurd levels.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

With COVID-19 driving the market, we’re seeing a huge increase in fear. The fear impacts different investors in different ways. It's a very difficult time for all of us. As analysts, we invest in the same securities we cover. We’ve seen some substantial declines in the market price of several of our securities.

This isn’t an easy environment. We never expected it to be easy, and we aren’t giving in.

Observations on the Market

There's an enormous amount of information to bring together. We will run through the highlights with a broad overview. Our goal is to help you understand what we’re seeing and how we are interpreting the things we are seeing.

We covered equity REITs recently, so I’ll be focusing on the mortgage REIT environment and specifically on their preferred shares.

What’s Happening With Dividends

Several mortgage REITs have indicated they are temporarily suspending or delaying their dividends on common and preferred shares. In some cases, like Two Harbors (TWO), they simply announced they were delaying an announcement.

These announcements are often coupled with indications that the mortgage REIT has very recently failed to meet a margin call or expects to fail to meet a margin call. This is a bad situation for the mortgage REITs, though they haven’t provided enough information to determine the damage. It's clearly negative, but the magnitude of the damage is questionable. We’ve emphasized preferred shares because they have better coverage. It takes a much larger decrease in the value of the mortgage REIT's position for the preferred share to take a hit. However, many investors wouldn’t think that if they only look at the market prices.

The preferred shares we cover are cumulative. When the mortgage REIT delays paying a preferred dividend, it doesn’t simply go away. Before the mortgage REIT can resume common dividends, it will need to cover the preferred dividends for prior periods.

Highlighting Announcements - TWO - Common Dividend Delayed, Margin Calls Handled, Confident in Future

While we were preparing this article, Two Harbors published another update:

Normally “suspend our first quarter 2020 dividends” would be a negative announcement. However, Two Harbors was able to combine it with some very positive statements. This announcement should be seen positively since market prices are reflecting extreme concern. Some readers may notice that Two Harbors didn’t indicate current book value. Given the difficulty of establishing values for non-agency MBS at the moment, that’s understandable. Including their current debt-to-equity is a good choice as well. If book value had been completely erased, they couldn’t say that.

Highlighting Announcements - ANH - Common Dividend Delayed

Anworth (ANH) announced they were delaying the declaration of their quarterly common stock dividend. ANH said:

“At this time, we are delaying the declaration of our quarterly common stock dividend that would typically be paid on April 29, 2020. We believe this decision is prudent, given the current market conditions, and is also in the best interest of our shareholders.”

We pull expected ex-dividend dates from Schwab. When we updated the preferred share spreadsheet, Schwab had an ex-dividend date of 3/30/2020:

Source: Schwab

Highlighting Announcements - NYMT - Margin Call and Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) issued an announcement on the evening of 3/23/2020 (that’s yesterday). It starts by indicating that they have received margin calls over the last week. Then it says that as of 3/23/2020, it determined it did not expect to be able to satisfy some future margin calls in the near term:

NYMT went on to announce that they were suspending dividends on both the common stock and preferred stock:

Highlighting Announcements - IVR - Margin Call and Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) provided an announcement on the morning of 03/24/2020 (that’s today). IVR indicated that as of 03/23/2020, IVR had notified their counterparties that they wouldn’t be able to meet margin calls issued that day and expected additional calls:

They went on to announce a delay in paying their previously announced dividends:

That’s a scary press release. No one likes to see that kind of announcement. To put this volatility in perspective:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We witnessed IVR plunge from more than $7 to about $3, rally back to about $6.50, then plunge down to about $2.50.

Highlighting Announcements - MITT - Margin Call

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) announced they were also suffering from margin calls:

MITT’s announcement doesn’t reference dividends, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they choose to suspend dividends.

Highlighting Announcements - MFA - Margin Call

MFA Financial (MFA) announced that they failed to meet margin calls as of the end of business on 3/23/2020. They took the unusual step of also announcing their total debts:

The announcement was particularly unfortunate because it came during the trading day. These announcements are generally best handled when the market is closed. Seeing legal counsel retained is never positive, but it may be a necessary step in negotiations with banks.

Highlighting Announcements - CIM - Nothing Since 03/18/2020

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) had an announcement on 3/18/2020. It was exceptionally positive:

The market has become so chaotic, that investors may wonder why CIM hasn’t published another update since 3/18/2020. After all, that was six days ago. It’s been nearly a week! The major point here is simply that markets have become overwhelmingly chaotic.

Regarding those purchases by management. They weren’t tiny. The CEO bought another 50,000 shares at $8.51 per share, bringing his total to 943,876 shares of CIM (excluding those in his 401k).

Highlighting Announcements - CHMI - Nothing Since 03/12/2020

The last time Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) had an announcement, it was declaring dividends. That was back on 03/12/2020, just before the financial world imploded. It's still possible that CHMI might announce a change. The cash payment isn’t due until 4/15/2020 for the preferred shares and 4/28/2020 for the common shares:

However, CHMI has the vast majority of their portfolio in agency securities. Non-agency securities were only listed at 10% of the portfolio for their last update.

Non-Agency Exposure

There has been a clear trend towards the non-agency mortgage REITs suffering more.

The largest non-agency allocations for the hybrid mortgage REITs go to:

MFA - Just announced, literally within the last few hours (as of evening on 3/24/2020). Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) - No announcement, no ex-div date listed on Schwab’s website. Chimera Investment Corporation - Announced they were buying back shares on 3/18/2020, Schwab shows ex-dividend still expected on 3/30/2020.

Why Are Margin Calls Happening?

Valuations on non-agency RMBS became exceptionally volatile. Banks want a larger margin of safety to protect them if the mortgage REIT goes bust. Consequently, they want more collateral for each dollar they are loaning. That makes owning non-agency RMBS unattractive. So investors who own the assets attempt to sell them, which drives the price down.

The bank looks at the lower price and determines that the collateral (which was good enough the day before) is no longer good enough. They want more collateral. That pushes more investors to sell the non-agency MBS, and the cycle continues. That's how we end up in this situation. The banks drive the selling by being unwilling to lend on the assets, then when the price falls, they demand additional collateral. So why aren’t more buyers showing up? One reason is that they know how hard it will be to finance the portfolio.

However, there are other factors in play as well.

Federal Reserve

Over the last few years, the Federal Reserve's actions have mostly been intelligent responses to the market environment. The Federal Reserve recently announced that it would buy an unlimited amount of agency MBS to support the proper functioning of the markets. Specifically, they would buy “in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy."

That worked pretty well, as evidenced by the trend in agency MBS prices and Treasury rates:

Since the start of "unlimited buying," we see MBS prices are soaring higher. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are increasing (signaling gains on hedges). We finally have a week that's looking good on the agency mortgage REIT side. That huge movement should ease pressure on agency mortgage REITs, and consequently, it should be beneficial for the preferred shares of agency mortgage REITs.

The challenge right now is that the Federal Reserve didn’t provide support in the same manner for non-agency MBS. So what would investors like to see? They want the Federal Government to pass an intelligent bill for COVID-19. If the Federal Government overlooks mortgage lenders, they could derail the housing market. The solution is simple, if homeowners are offered forbearance, the government should step in temporarily to cover the cash flows.

As CNBC reports:

“The MBA estimates that if about a quarter of all borrowers request and are granted loan forbearance for six months or longer, demands on servicers could exceed $75 billion and could climb well above $100 billion. That would easily bankrupt the mortgage finance system.”

The MBA (Mortgage Bankers Association) was being reasonable. Their CEO also stated:

“Nobody predicted the demand this would place on servicers, so they need an ability to have the liquidity to make it happen, and if there’s not some kind of ability through a liquidity facility, then the servicers won’t be able to meet their obligations to the investors and the whole process will break down.”

This becomes a challenge that couldn’t be effectively forecasted. While we could see COVID-19 creating economic disruption, we couldn’t forecast the odds of the government encouraging homeowners to miss mortgage payments while failing to support the sector responsible for handling those cash flows. You may hear about some mortgage lenders being far less willing to work with homeowners on delayed payments. I believe this is the underlying issue.

What if Homeowners Don't Pay?

The main concern isn’t the temporary cash flows. It's the difficulty of financing the positions while the situation gets sorted out. Suspending all common and preferred dividends would free up a substantial amount of cash and could offset a major reduction in revenue. However, financing the positions remains a problem. If MFA could reach a deal to keep the positions financed, it seems to me that they would come through this in okay shape.

To put the total situation in perspective. For fiscal 2019 MFA’s total interest income was $582 million. Interest expense was $332 million. That left $249 million in net interest income.

The company regularly has substantial other income through a net gain realized on residential whole loans measured at fair value and through the realized gain on sale of residential mortgage securities. In 2019, 2018, and 2017 MFA had significant income (not losses) from each of those categories. Consequently, they could afford to use far more than $249 million on dividends, and they did that.

In 2019 common dividends used $339 million.

In 2019 preferred dividends (before MFA-C was issued) used $15 million.

Simply by suspending the common and preferred dividends, MFA could offset a dramatic reduction in interest income. However, they need to get through the challenges created by the banks.

A Better Response

We would like to see the government, at the very least, announcing a plan to provide instant access to low-cost debt financing to any mortgage REIT (or other mortgage investor). The catch? The REIT would not be allowed to pay out a single penny in dividends while using the program. Under such a plan, dividends would be suspended. Such a plan eliminates the risk of companies taking on excessive debt, paying out dividends, then declaring bankruptcy. This method is designed to keep the financial markets functioning. It would make bankruptcy extremely unlikely, but it wouldn’t give any reward for taking on excessive risks. It would simply eliminate the vicious cycle of banks demanding more collateral, marking it down, then demanding more collateral. That isn’t a viable system.

Losses are not being driven by poor underwriting. The mortgages MFA owns generally have very reasonable loan-to-value ratios.

Staying Put

We’re planning to sit in our position with the MFA preferred shares and baby bonds for now. Risks have increased dramatically due to the financial strain created by a lack of proper support. If we see any proper support for these kinds of mortgages, we could see a dramatic recovery. We do occasionally find trades based on relative value where we are able to jump between two similar shares. Those trades have helped us to capture shares where the risk/reward looks more attractive, but haven’t been enough to offset a rapid collapse in the mortgage market.

The Residential Mortgage REITs

Below we have a list of the major residential mortgage REITs:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

We also are providing the values for price-to-trailing-book-value for each of those mortgage REITs:

It can be difficult for investors to track so many ratios at one time, so we put them into one nice easy table. We have Scott Kennedy handling updated book value estimates for The REIT Forum. Consequently, we can be confident that the vast majority of current book values are materially lower than the trailing book value. We want to make sure investors understand that when Q1 2020 results are published, most mortgage REITs will probably report a substantial decline in book value. However, the decline in book value should be dramatically smaller than the decline we've seen so far in share prices. Consequently, we're still in a bullish outlook on the sector. It wasn't always this way. Back in February, we were bearish on so many mortgage REITs that we even took bearish ratings on the ETFs. What changed? Well, fundamentals weakened but prices crashed through the floor.

Conclusion

The mortgage REIT sector is having an incredibly bad month. However, the fundamental issues for residential mortgage REITs are a reflection of the banks, not the credit quality on their loans. Consequently, we believe many of the mortgage REITs will still see a substantial increase in their value. That doesn't mean we would expect them to break above their highest values from February. It does mean they should have quite a bit of upside from here.

To reduce the volatility and risk exposure for our positions, most of our exposure comes through the preferred shares. So long as they can get through the current environment, we should see a great return on those preferred share positions. We are still exposed to risks from the underlying stock, but the dividends are cumulative and the call value isn't changed even if book value gets hit. We like the risk/reward prospect.

We will even pull off our prior bearish ratings on the ETFs and reverse them over to bullish ratings. That means the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) and VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) can get in on the fun.

Bullish ratings: AGNC, AI, ANH, ARR, CHMI, CMO, NLY, ORC, DX, CIM, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, TWO, WMC, NYMT, NRZ, PMT, MORT, REM

Of course, we're more bullish on some than others. However, at this point, the entire sector remains cheap enough to take a bullish view. We might be wrong on a few, but we'll probably be right on the majority. So why not just stick to the ETFs? Because we're more bullish on some than others. With no commissions on trading, we can create precisely the positions we want.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC, IVR-C, MFA-B, TWO-D, NLY-F, NLY-I, CMO-E, AGNCO, MFO, NYMTM, ANH-C, NYMTN, TWO-B, MITT-C, MFA-C, MITT-B, NYMTO, ANH, PMT, EFC, CMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.