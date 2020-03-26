Physicians Realty: The Best Offense Is A Darn Good Defense

We’re adding DOC to our “Cash Is King” portfolio and simultaneously upgraded the company to a Strong Buy.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every REIT property sector and conditions continue to worsen, in terms of economic impacts to the virus itself.

Sun Tzu’s words of wisdom also easily apply across a wide range of topics, from handling governments to business dealings to personal situations.

If ever there was a time to take Sun Tzu’s advice, it’s during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you look up “greatest military leaders of all time” online, you’ll no doubt find mention of Alexander the Great, Attila the Hun, Hannibal, Ghenghis Khan, Julius Ceasar, Napoleon Bonaparte…

And Bonaparte himself – a student of history, according to Business Insider – would add these names to that list:

Prince Eugene of Savoy

Gustavus Adolphus

Frederick the Great

Henri de La Tour d’Auvergne, vicomte de Turenne.

But with all due respect to Bonaparte, et al, they’re missing a major one in Sun Tzu.

History.com describes him as “the reputed author of The Art of War, which some consider to be the best single book ever written on the subject.”

If I have any historians in the audience who disagree with that assessment, let me repeat myself: “Some” consider it to be the best. Though even if “some” are wrong, this military specialist remains well worth writing about.

His advice is both thought provoking and timeless. It applies just as much in the globalized, tech-fueled, coronavirus-filled 21st Century as during the late Zhou dynasty.

Since that rule rose and fell before the common era, that says something. And there’s plenty more "somethings" to say on the subject.

For instance, Sun Tzu’s words of wisdom also easily apply across a wide range of topics, from handling governments to business dealings to personal situations…

To REIT portfolios.

Source

More About Sun Tzu’s Investing Expertise

Quoting History.com again:

“Sun Tzu’s approach to warfare, unlike that of Wester authors, does not put force at the center. Indeed, the Chinese character ‘li’ (force) occurs only nine times in the text’s (13) chapters. This reflects the conditions of warfare in China at the time (force was then in fact of limited utility) as well as Sun Tzu’s conviction that victory and defeat are fundamentally psychological states.”

He therefore saw war:

“… not so much as a matter of destroying the enemy materially and physically (although that may play a role), but of unsettling the enemy psychologically. His goal is to force the enemy’s leadership and society from a condition of harmony, in which they can resist effectively, toward one of chaos (luan), which is tantamount to defeat.”

Right now, we’re facing two enemies: One biological and obvious, the other much more destructive: Ourselves.

That’s not to downplay the effects of the coronavirus. COVID-19 is a very real enemy wreaking very real effects on individuals, families, and nations alike.

But this snarling, snapping, clawing bear market we’re at the supposed mercy of these days can tear us apart even more easily – if we let our emotions take over instead of our abilities to analyze what we’re really looking at.

Sun Tzu was nothing if not analytical, accepting the value of different approaches based on the various situations he encountered. That’s why he cautioned against automatically relying on previous winning tactics.

Instead, we need to “respond to circumstances in an infinite variety of ways.” Every new day is different to some degree and should be evaluated accordingly.

We’re in Defensive Mode, Not Defeated Mode

Let’s also cite Sun Tzu’s statement that, “You can prevent your opponent from defeating you through defense. But you cannot defeat him without taking the offensive.”

In other words, you need both to survive. Moreover, when combined with the previous “circumstances” quote, it’s easy to conclude that sometimes you need to focus on charging forward and sometimes you need to focus on shoring up your lines.

Until a new day brings something very different than what we’re looking at right now - our analysis says it’s time to focus exclusively on defense.

For the record, this isn’t a call to get the heck out of Dodge altogether. Nobody’s admitting defeat here on my team.

It’s only an opportunity to regroup while we wait for this black swan event to fly away. Which it will do.

Consider what self described “Visual Capitalist” Jenna Ross wrote for Markets Insider mere days ago. In “Black Swan Events: Short-Term Crisis, Long-Term Opportunity,” she notes how these unexpected occurrences can see severe declines.

Yet, “markets typically returned to previous peak levels in no more than a couple of months” after the crisis began.

With that established, here’s what I mean by going on the defense (as originally stated in my “We Are Only Buying SWANs During This Black Swan Event”):

“By creating a defensive portfolio, the investor can reduce risk during times of market stress. Defensive sectors are industries that have traditionally held up during challenging market conditions and (thrived) when times get tough.”

For the time being, that means seriously considering stocks like the following ones. From what I know of him, I think Sun Tzu would have approved.

Defensive Companies. Strong Stocks. Powerful Portfolio.

Take a look at the REIT sector – using the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) – since 2009:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you see, U.S. equity REITs have dropped by over 33% during the last 30 days.

However, it’s important to recognize that the VNQ includes over 150 REITs in many different property sectors and subsectors. This chart does not provide us with a very good picture of the enhanced risks within each of these sectors. For example, lodging REITs, like Park Hotels (PK), have sold off much more than Cell Tower REITs like American Tower (AMT):

Source: Yahoo Finance

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every REIT property sector and conditions continue to worsen, in terms of economic impacts to the virus itself. Nearly every REIT sector has seen an acceleration of price declines, and sectors with the largest declines last week (more than 30% declines) include both commercial financing and home financing mREITs, retail, specialty and diversified REITs.

Source: Nareit

We have been busy stress testing the REITs in our coverage spectrum in an effort to determine the most defensive holdings. Recognizing that every sector has its unique risk profile, we created this property sector risk matrix:

Source: iREIT

Although lodging, gaming, billboard, malls, and prisons are considered the highest risk sectors, we will continue covering them. However, we believe that investors should exercise caution.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that this healthcare crisis has now become a financial crisis that creates a new paradigm of risk that investors should recognize. As responsible analysts, we consider these sectors speculative as the pandemic could lead to material adverse effects that could put investors at an elevated risk. In other words, we think these higher risk sectors still have near-term downside - and then substantial upside.

So our shopping list today is primarily focused on mid- and low-risk property sectors that we believe are best positioned to generate upside. We have recently added six new REITs to our “Cash Is King” portfolio and our equity REIT positions are almost exclusively targeted as highly defensive picks.

A Highly Defensive REITs We’re Buying

Physicians Realty (DOC) is a medical office building (or MOB) REIT that owns 266 properties, comprised of 119 single-tenant MOBs, 131 multi-tenant MOBs, five specialty hospitals, three LTACHs, ad eight JVs. As of the latest quarter, the entire portfolio was 95.9% leased.

One reason we like DOC is because of the long term lease contracts in which the company’s average remaining lease term is 7.3 years. The company has around 23% of leases expiring in five years (compared with 52% for HTA and 71% for HR). This means that DOC is more defensive in terms of its contractual lease obligations.

Another thing we like about DOC is its balance sheet, in which the company has just 34% debt to undepreciated capital (compared with 41% for HTA and 42% for HR), 6.3x debt/EBITDA (compared with 6.5x for HTA and 6.6x for HR), and only 2% secured debt (compared with 13% for HTA and 4% for HR).

One of the most powerful defenses for DOC’s portfolio is the fact that the portfolio is 58.3% leased directly to investment-grade quality tenants and their subsidiaries (more than any of the peers) and this gives us confidence that the company will be able to deliver dependable dividends.

We have been covering DOC since going public in 2013 and we have witnessed the evolution in which the company has (1) enhanced its scale, (2) reduced its cost of capital, and (3) reduced its payout ratio. Collectively, all of these things have been factors for including DOC on our SWAN list.

Source: FAST Graphs

Given the selloff, we believe it’s a great time to gobble up shares in DOC. Although the company did withdraw 2020 acquisition guidance, for now, the company’s conservative use of equity and long-term leverage places it “at an advantage during this time of uncertainty."

As of March 19, 2020, its outstanding balance of its unsecured revolving credit facility is $180.0M and the total borrowing capacity on the credit facility, excluding the accordion feature, is $850.0 million.

Shares in DOC now trade at $13.53 with a dividend yield of 6.8%. The P/FFO multiple is 13.4x compared with the five-year average of 19.4x.

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, we’re adding DOC to our “Cash Is King” portfolio and simultaneously upgraded the company to a Strong Buy. We consider MOB’s highly defensive and a critical mission asset that helps us sleep well at night.

During this time of crisis, I want to thank all of physicians, nurses, and healthcare workers for working tirelessly to help battle the coronavirus. There is nothing more important than serving the needs of the sick and beating this global pandemic.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Markets will eventually recover, and may reward patient investors... Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research that now includes a "daily" vodcast and mortgage REIT coverage. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the selloff.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, HTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.