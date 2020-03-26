Wolf's Corona Discounts: Walt Disney Company

While a projected earnings slump in 2020 makes it uncertain whether the current valuation is "actually" fair value, in the longer term, this is a very good price.

I never thought I'd be writing this particular article. After Disney tumbled below 90/share, however, I can't keep myself from doing so. The Walt Disney Company is approaching fair value.

(Author's note: This article is part of a series where I attempt to identify and write about the highest-quality companies currently trading at undervaluation as a result of the corona-induced market panic. I try to combine companies with the highest credit ratings, highest safeties, and highest yields to form the basis of excellent, safe investments during this time.)

When I looked at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) a few months ago, I never thought I was going to be able to add a stake of this company to my income portfolio. It'll never happen, I thought. Not outside of a recession. While we arguably may fall into a recession as a result of this corona crisis, I would argue we're not there yet.

Disney, however, is trading close to as though we are.

Oh, I won't argue that Disney traded close to 8-10 times earnings during recessionary periods. That was a different Disney however - the company's portfolio has changed, and with the new streaming service addition, we're looking at a completely different company that should be traded at a completely different valuation.

Let's look at Walt Disney.

(Source: The Walt Disney Company)

Walt Disney Company - What does the Company do?

Mr. Disney founded the company, named after him, in 1923. Since that time, the company has gone on to own some of the most iconic brands in the world - and they've continued to acquire brands even during 2018-2019.

(Source: Disney Investors Day 2019)

On the surface, Disney's business is easy to wrap your head around. The company has four business segments, complementing one another:

Parks and Resorts handles the company's theme parks and resorts around the world. This is a global operation, from Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Florida, and California. All are found in this segment.

handles the company's theme parks and resorts around the world. This is a global operation, from Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Florida, and California. All are found in this segment. Media Networks includes the brands seen above and the programming - the company owns ABC, Lifetime, History and other cable channels, as well as ESPN. It also owns radio and other television stations. As of 2019. the company had over 100 Disney-branded channels broadcasting in ~35 languages and nearly 165 countries around the world.

includes the brands seen above and the programming - the company owns ABC, Lifetime, History and other cable channels, as well as ESPN. It also owns radio and other television stations. As of 2019. the company had over 100 Disney-branded channels broadcasting in ~35 languages and nearly 165 countries around the world. Studio Entertainment contains the company's live-action production and animation. This also now includes Pixar - but primarily, of course, Walt Disney Pictures & Animation and 21st Century Fox. The company also owns such massive brands such as Marvel and Star Wars.

contains the company's live-action production and animation. This also now includes Pixar - but primarily, of course, Walt Disney Pictures & Animation and 21st Century Fox. The company also owns such massive brands such as Marvel and Star Wars. Consumer Products & Interactive Media is the company's licensing arm. It earns money by selling licenses to trade names, characters, visual and literary properties, gaming products, and all manner of products sold around the world.

Of these business segments, Media and Parks & Resorts together amount for ~90% of company profits for a full year (2019).

(Source: Disney Investors Day 2019)

Everyone knows what Disney is, but when you nail someone down and try to make them really specify what it is that Walt Disney Corporation does, it's a bit trickier. Disney is:

A movie production studio

A theme park operator

A consumer product licenser/media producer

A TV network/media network owner

A streaming operator, as of the introduction of Disney+

A sports cable network and #1 rated in the nation for 13 years in a row

(Source: Disney Investors Day 2019)

In all of what Walt Disney does, it essentially researches, develops, and sells characters and brands. They do this through a variety of different means, including tv and movies, but also physical products and experiences. Much like certain companies address the fundamental human need to pair-bond (I'm thinking Match Group (MTCH)), Disney fills an even more "appealing" human need. The need to tell and listen to tales, sagas, and stories.

What is not to like about investment in that space?

(Source: Disney Investors Day 2019)

Granted, many companies do this - especially in the media space. But very few companies do it as effectively or have done it as long as Disney has. The company now owns one of the most appealing content libraries on the face of this planet, which they will (and have) leveraged through the creation of Disney+. While streaming will likely take years to be profitable, unlike Netflix (NFLX), I actually believe that Disney eventually will become profitable in this space, if anyone can.

Even if they can't, it wouldn't break the company.

(Source: Disney Investors Day 2019)

The simple fact is, Disney or its characters cannot be replicated.

The moat is simply massive. I'm not saying that other content creators aren't good, or that things can't compete with Disney - I'm saying that I don't see Disney disappearing for the next century or so, given its nearly-unassailable position in terms of its content, characters and appealing mix of business.

The media consumption and how it's growing across the world increases the importance of companies such as Disney - and regardless of one coronavirus, ten coronaviruses or none, I don't see this changing for the long term.

So, in closing - Disney is a company that makes its money from:

Producing and selling characters, through movies, TV shows and licensing deals.

through movies, TV shows and licensing deals. Leveraging characters and IPs through the use of Theme Parks and experiences across the globe.

and across the globe. Streaming its content to customers across the globe.

its content to customers across the globe. Operating a successful variety of TV and Media networks, including both sports and other things.

Walt Disney Company - What are the risks?

Might be odd to think that Disney has any risks - but of course, any company does have some risks.

Streaming media is an unprofitable business venture. This one needs to be underlined and beamed to the sky. While I personally love streaming content, the fact is that no one has actually made any real, consistent profit from this. Ever. Disney is no different. Its Hulu arm is expected to operate at a loss until 2024 - and not any loss - but billions. Disney+ isn't going to change this until 2023, according to analyst expectations. Disney themselves have said that streaming will kill margins. Remember that licensing cash Disney was getting from Netflix? Well, no longer. Streaming is simply an uncertain sort of game, and Disney is taking a chance here. At the same time, no company has a better position from which to take a chance.

This one needs to be underlined and beamed to the sky. While I personally love streaming content, the fact is that no one has actually made any real, consistent profit from this. Ever. Disney is no different. Its Hulu arm is expected to operate at a until 2024 - and not any loss - but Disney+ isn't going to change this until 2023, according to analyst expectations. Disney themselves have said that streaming will kill margins. Remember that licensing cash Disney was getting from Netflix? Well, no longer. Streaming is simply an uncertain sort of game, and Disney is taking a chance here. At the same time, no company has a better position from which to take a chance. Debt. Disney has taken on considerable amounts of debt as of the purchase of Fox. It's now uncomfortably high given Disney's historical debt cadence, which typically ranges from 1.5-2.0 over the course of years. It was 3.15X as at FY19, and has now fallen to 2.52X NTM - but this is without corona impacts. Careful with the debt there, Disney. S&P wants you to deleverage to 2.5X before 12 months are over!

Disney has taken on considerable amounts of debt as of the purchase of Fox. It's now uncomfortably high given Disney's historical debt cadence, which typically ranges from 1.5-2.0 over the course of years. It was 3.15X as at FY19, and has now fallen to 2.52X NTM - but this is without corona impacts. Careful with the debt there, Disney. S&P wants you to deleverage to 2.5X before 12 months are over! Corona highlights the cyclicality of Disney's business. In particular, with almost 40% of all profits hailing from the theme parks, Disney isn't exactly spared corona impact because it has a great content library. It'll suffer, and that's what the market is showing us.

Walt Disney Company - What's the valuation?

Unlike many of my other articles, this company hasn't actually breached the fair value line. However, this is also due to the hit expected from streaming and other factors. The fact is, in the bigger picture and insofar as future earnings go, Disney is now looking pretty cheap.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A 15.6X P/E ratio may not look like much - especially when you factor in that SimplySafeDividends recently cut Disney from "Very Safe" to merely "Safe", which excludes it from my "Ultra-safe Dividend Stocks" list. However, Disney's safeties go beyond just the P/E. Disney remains one of the few businesses which over time have lowered their own payout ratio, currently standing at 27% of EPS. They've also outperformed the S&P by a factor of nearly 2X over the past 20 years, and sport an average dividend growth rate of nearly 30% per year.

As far as dividend growth stocks go, this is one you want to own. Forecasting becomes somewhat trickier on available data.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Forecasting based on current and fair value as well as EPS expectations fails to net 10% annually until 2023. Not really a problem as I consider these expectations to be lowball, and for Disney's market premium to actually carry some validity. When we look at the market premium, we instead get annual returns of almost 16% based on an 18.5 premium P/E.

The argument for me here isn't massive amounts of annual returns over a short period of time. The appeal of Disney, as I see it, is:

The ownership of an extremely long-term stable media empire with a well-covered dividend.

The potential long-term dividend growth, which I consider likely to continue beyond corona.

For those two factors, I consider paying a 15.6X P/E a not-unappealing prospect for the Walt Disney company. Could they drop more? Certainly - but the question is whether this price is good value all things considered.

To this, I say "Yes it is".

Analyst accuracy isn't perfect, but the misses here (18% of the time) are in outlier years, one in 2009 and another one in 2019. Beyond these, analysts find forecasting Disney pretty easy.

Let's move onto the thesis - because at this price, I don't view it as a complicated one.

Thesis

Despite some actual, relevant risks to the business in the short term, Disney remains one of the most appealing media businesses in the world. It's one I've been wanting to own for a long number of years, and one I never thought I'd be able to scoop up on the cheap.

While a 2% yield in a world where 10% yields are found around every corner doesn't seem all that much, the fact is that, for Disney, 2%+ is pretty damn amazing in the historical context.

With a 15% upside based on a return to historical value and assuming negative growth for the next year or two, that's a pretty good time to step into the Walt Disney Company. The potential upside, even a realistic one, isn't as high as in some companies I've seen, but the quality of the company here, in part, speaks for itself. This is a company I'd feel comfortable holding a full 5% of my portfolio over the longer term.

I added my initial position and intend to add more going forward - and I suggest you look over if you want to do the same.

I want to reiterate that due to the lower "Safe" dividend rating from SimplySafeDividends, this isn't a company on my "Ultra-safe" company list. This list is currently in constant flux, however, as companies receive downgrades currently on a daily basis. While I consider the companies on that list my primary targets, in the case of Disney, I find the company appealing enough to accept the slightly lower safety rating.

And so, Walt Disney is currently a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Stance

As with other companies, corona-induced panic has turned Walt Disney Company into a "BUY" at this time, due to undervaluation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.