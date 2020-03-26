Why Coca-Cola Has To Be On Your Buy List

Image source

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been crushed in recent weeks along with just about everything else. While much of what the company sells is discretionary, and therefore theoretically at risk during an economic downturn, its products are considered affordable luxuries throughout most of the world, and sales tend to hold up pretty well during downturns. Given this, the price action of the stock doesn't make a great deal of sense to me, and for the first time in a long time, I don't think the stock is massively overvalued. In fact, I find myself squarely in the bull camp.

Back to growth

In recent years, Coca-Cola went through a transformation wherein it refranchised most of its bottling operations. This resulted in lower revenue for a few consecutive years, but the end goal was to boost margins and free up cash. As we can see below, it has worked. Not only has it worked, however, Coca-Cola has reached the tipping point where it has returned to growth in earnest, which is great news for the stock.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue, which is above in millions of dollars, fell for four consecutive years while this refranchising effort was ongoing, but in 2019, revenue finally turned higher, posting a respectable gain. That's part of the bull case because, for years, I eschewed Coca-Cola for lack of growth, as it is difficult to make a bullish case for a company with declining revenue. However, that's simply not the case any longer.

Source: Investor presentation

Coca-Cola has an enormous long-term opportunity in the markets it serves, not only because those markets are huge, and growing a low- to mid-single-digit rates every year worldwide, but because Coca-Cola's market share is still relatively small in all of them. Even in cold beverages, which is obviously where Coca-Cola is most dominant, it has just 20% market share in developed markets, and 10% share in emerging markets. The long-term opportunity is huge, and I think we'll see Coca-Cola continue to do what it has done for so many decades, and that is see gradually higher revenue over time.

In addition, operating margins have indeed risen, as intended, via the refranchising effort. As we can see in the chart above, operating margins have risen from 23% of revenue before the refranchising effort, to 29% of revenue last year. That's a very large gain in profitability, and while most of the easy gains have been seen, there is still some operating leverage potential. As revenue rises, Coca-Cola should continue to see leverage on its SG&A costs, and operating profits should tick higher over time.

These two factors combined - revenue and margin growth - should be enough to produce mid-single-digit or better EPS growth annually for the foreseeable future.

Cash production grows

Another factor in the bull case for Coca-Cola is its ability to create free cash flow, which we can see below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

These are the two main components of free cash flow - cash from operations and capital expenditures - and we can see that Coca-Cola's FCF declined fairly precipitously during the transition phase. However, now that this is largely complete, FCF has begun rising again.

Better margins and lower capex for bottling operations have resulted in a sizable increase in the company's ability to generate free cash, with that number coming in well over $8 billion last year. This cash can be used to make acquisitions, research and develop new products, repurchase shares, pay the dividend, or just about anything else the company can think of. The point is that companies with growing FCF are quite attractive because of the financial flexibility it provides, and Coca-Cola is back on track here as well.

What about the valuation?

I've been somewhat critical of Coca-Cola in the past in terms of its ability to grow, but as I've hopefully demonstrated above, I think those days have passed. That just leaves the valuation, but there is great news on that front as well. The recent selloff has made the stock cheaper than it has been in years, and I think investors should strike while the iron is hot.

There are many ways to look at valuations of stocks, and I've chosen a couple that I think are quite relevant for Coca-Cola. Below, we have enterprise value over earnings before interest and taxes for the past five years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, Coca-Cola's valuation gradually moved higher in recent years, as did many dividend stocks' valuations, as low interest rates around the world made their payouts relatively more attractive. However, the coronavirus selloff has unwound virtually all of that, and shares are now very cheap against where they have traded in recent years. This, despite the fact that I don't think there has been any long-term impairment in the company's earnings trajectory.

Of course, you cannot talk about Coca-Cola without mentioning its world-class dividend, and I think the yield is quite instructive in terms of the valuation as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

At the current price of just under $40 per share, the yield is just over 4%, which, as you can see, is uncharacteristically high for a stock that spends most of its time hovering around the 3% mark. By this measure, I think Coca-Cola looks even cheaper than on any sort of earnings-based valuation, which I believe bolsters the bull case even further.

The bottom line

As bullish as I am under $40 for Coca-Cola, I recognize that there are risks. If the coronavirus outbreak spreads more quickly, or ends up shutting down global economies for long periods of time, just about every company's earnings will suffer. Coca-Cola is not immune from this, but we also know this company is fairly resilient when it comes to recessions. As long as investors know that 2020 is going to be choppy and that earnings estimates for this year are almost certainly going to move around, long-term holders should recognize the inherent value in Coca-Cola shares today. In short, I think the coronavirus-related risks to earnings is much lower for Coca-Cola than it is for most other companies.

Shares trade today at 18.5 times this year's earnings estimate of $2.13 per share, so it isn't necessarily cheap on an absolute basis.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, relative to how the stock has been valued in the past, it is quite cheap. In addition, with strong earnings growth forecast based upon revenue and margin expansion, I think ~18 times earnings is a fair price to pay. As I mentioned above, I've found Coca-Cola to be overvalued for years, but this selloff has created an opening for those that want to own Coca-Cola at a great price. For the first time in years, I think Coca-Cola is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.