Fitbit: An Update On The Pending Merger

The review period has been 5.5 months, which is longer than Google's last data acquisition of Looker, which was five months.

Since that time, FIT shareholders have approved of the deal, and the only impediment to getting the deal done is waiting for certain regulatory approvals, including from the DOJ.

Amid this huge sell-off, it has actually been very lucky to be a Fitbit (FIT) shareholder. The impact of the coronavirus sell-off on FIT has been severely muted given that the Department of Justice may give its approval to the transaction between Fitbit and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) any day.

I must say that it's entirely within the realm of possibilities that the DOJ opposes this deal, however, this would be an unprecedented move since neither the Federal Trade Commission nor the DOJ has opposed an acquisition over privacy grounds before.

Nonetheless, it's still a risk, as the Justice Department has suggested that reviews of mergers and acquisitions may take into account the potential for data collection being used to harm competition. Despite this announcement, I believe there's a very high likelihood of receiving the DOJ's approval.

Given that Google's acquisition of Looker was reviewed by the DOJ for five months and was finalized in February 2020 and that the FIT transaction has been under review for 5.5 months, Fitbit and Google could receive the DOJ's approval for the transaction any day.

If they do get approval, FIT shareholders would receive $7.35 per share in cash and would be able to deploy it into the market at this depressed level. As you can see below, the broad market has been crushed by the impact of the coronavirus, and should the transaction get approved soon, FIT shareholders would be given an incredible opportunity to deploy that unleashed cash into this market and get stocks at very depressed prices.

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than right. Having cash stashed away in FIT while the market has crashed certainly falls into the bucket of being lucky.

I would not be shocked to see the Fitbit transaction receive approval from the DOJ sometime in the next few weeks. Should the transaction receive approval from the DOJ, FIT and Google would submit for approval with European authorities, which I would expect to follow the DOJ's decision. Then, if the transaction receives approval from those regulatory authorities as well, the transaction would go through soon thereafter, and FIT shareholders would receive $7.35 per share and would be able to deploy this cash into this depressed market.

I hope everyone stays safe and is able to weather this steep market sell-off.

