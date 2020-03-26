Without Hedges, California Resources Faces Maximum Oil Price Exposure

But it is reportedly in a race to do so with an advisor.

A year ago, California Resources Corporation (CRC) was trading around $26 per share, almost ten times as high as its latest closing price of $2.65 (March 25th). I also recall seeing an assessment that the share price should be at $50.

With the coronavirus destroying worldwide oil demand, and the Saudi-Russian oil price war, prospects for the company have become dire. Brent futures prices have fallen far below breakeven for the company, and if prices do not spike hard and soon, the company will have difficulty surviving, absent a bailout of the oil industry.

In its 2019 Form 10-K Annual Report, CRC reported the crude oil hedges it had in place as of December 31, 2019. The hedges extended out through Q4 2020.

On February 27th, I published an article which concluded that the company "has a relatively high risk exposure to oil prices" and that it "remains at high risk given the collapse in oil prices." The company had sold puts in the mid-$50s (Brent) against its purchased puts, effectively "unhedging" if prices fell lower. For a company in CRC's position, it would be rationale to be fully hedged if oil prices fell below its breakeven costs.

On March 9th, CRC announced:

CRC has monetized all of its crude oil hedge positions following the first quarter to enhance the company's flexibility in this volatile time period. These sales along with expected March hedge settlements are raising approximately $76 million and monetizing the maximum spread in our put-spread hedge positions."

By "monetizing" (closing) its hedges for the balance of 2020, the company is fully exposed to low oil prices. It looks like a move out of desperation since it needed the cash.

Soon thereafter, on March 16, 2020, CRC issued a press release terminating subscription offers related to its debts:

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) ("CRC" or the "Company") today announced the termination of its private exchange and subscription offers and consent solicitation (the "Offers") relating to its outstanding 8% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 (the "8% Notes"), 5½% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "5½% Notes") and 6% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "6% Notes" and, together with the 8% Notes and the 5½% Notes, the "Notes"). The Company has also terminated the private subscription agreements (the "Supporting Subscription Agreements") it entered into with certain significant holders of the Notes (the "Supporting Holders") because the obligations of the Supporting Holders under the Supporting Subscription Agreements were conditioned upon the consummation of the Offers. The Company is terminating the Offers as a result of recent developments in the commodity and financial markets that render the Offers inadvisable and impractical. The Offers were subject to conditions in the Offering Memorandum and Solicitation Statement, dated February 20, 2020, that will not be satisfied given current market conditions. The Company has determined not to extend or amend the Offers but rather to pursue other alternatives, which could include a similar but modified exchange, to delever its balance sheet and protect the value of its business during this market dislocation."

On March 20, 2020, Investors Business Daily published an article naming CRC one of the 25 "Weakest Links" that may not survive:

More than two dozen publicly traded companies listed on major U.S. exchanges carry rock-bottom credit ratings of CCC+ or lower and are on watch for further downgrades, according to an Investor's Business Daily analysis of the most recent data from S&P Global Ratings. S&P Global Ratings calls these companies "Weakest Links" due to their faltering finances. They include retailers J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) as well as energy firms like California Resources (CRC). And now, these already struggling companies face even graver risk - as the coronavirus is shutting down economic activity around the globe. The default rate of "Weakest Links" companies is already eight times greater than the broad junk-bond universe."

In addition to closing its hedges as announced March 9th, the company announced it would cease funding new development:

CRC has effectively ceased investment in its internally funded field development and growth projects until the company sees a higher degree of market clarity. The company was already on pace to invest less than $35 million of internally funded capital in the first quarter."

The company was named as one in a "race to restructure debt," as reported by the Financial Times. It was reported to have hired Perella Weinberg for assistance.

Conclusions

I established short positions in the stock back in August and have maintained those positions. A large factor in my thesis was the weak hedging program that left the company exposed to a period of low oil prices. That reality has unfolded, and I seriously doubt the company can overcome the magnitude of this headwind.

