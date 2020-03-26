Gold Has Nowhere To Go But Up

There is no question that gold will rise in value; it is just a question of time before we see new highs.

About GLD

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) offers investors a cost-efficient and easy way to access the gold market. It is the largest exchange traded fund of gold and its objective is to reflect the price of gold bullion.

Introduction

With most of the world's economies under total lockdown, GDP growth is expected to collapse in the first half of this year and unemployment rate to jump to historical highs. This leaves no options for governments other than bailing out the whole system with the help of central banks. We think that Covid-19 will end up to be a stagflationary shock (rather than deflationary), leaving a lot of upside for the currency of the last resort: gold.

A zero-beta asset

Over time, academic research has studied the relationship between gold and economic and financial variables and found that the precious metal has been significantly influenced by interest rates, inflation, stock prices and central bank reserve policies (Baur, 2013). More importantly, it plays the role of a safe-haven asset in periods of extreme market selloffs; it was described many times as a zero-beta asset that serves as a hedge against equity drawdowns (Beckmann et al., 2014). If we look back at the two recent selloffs, the gold bullion generated a slightly positive return (in USD terms) while equity realized significant losses. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that in the last quarter of 2018, gold (GLD) was up 7.5% while global equities were down 13.7%; the divergence is even more striking this quarter with global equities down 32% while gold prices remain steady (+2.4%).

In addition, gold has historically performed well in periods of elevated price volatility. Figure 1 (right frame) shows that, in the past 30 years, the precious metal has averaged 76.4bps in monthly return when VIX was trading above 20, while the USD index has averaged 10.5bps and global equities 32.8bps, respectively. As we know, inertia – how well an asset has performed in the past – is an important characteristic in defining a safe haven.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

Short-term uncertainty and liquidations

However, this month was marked by two weeks of severe drawdowns in the precious metal market, with gold performing extremely poorly in a period of equity sell-off. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that gold prices plunged by 10.5% between March 6th and March 20th, the biggest drop since December 1982. Part of the selling pressure came from the USD strength amid rising concerns of a global USD shortage (Cross Currency Basis Swaps on EUR, JPY and GBP collapsed during that level, implying higher hedging costs for non-US investors holding USD-denominated securities), but also massive liquidations and margin calls were important factors that explained the March sell-off.

GLD has also been very sensitive to the stock of negative-yielding debt around the world. As we know, gold carries no fundamental value, hence investors profit only from capital appreciation. As a result, when the amount of bonds yielding is nothing or negative, gold prices tend to rise. Figure 2 (right frame) shows the rally GLD started in early 2019, a year when the amount of negative-yielding debt doubled from $8.5tr to $17tr.

The sell-off that occurred in March in both equities and gold led to a titanic collapse in gold miners’ valuations, which are historically very sensitive to changes in gold prices and also equities. The popular GDXJ ETF (gold miners juniors) was down 45% between March 6th and March 13th, the biggest drawdown in the index history.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Long-term bull play

However, we are confident that the current environment will be beneficial for gold in the medium to long term. First of all, we know that bear market could last for a while, especially this one as the uncertainty on the countries’ lockdown period remains high. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) recently published a curve on the current state of each economy concerning Covid-19; to the exception of Korea, Italy, Iran and of course China, most of the countries are in the early stage of the development, implying that the lockdown periods will last more than what current governments have imposed (probably between 4-5 weeks instead of 2 to 3 weeks).

Even though we try to remain optimistic on the potential consequences of Covid-19 on the economy and hope that the current health crisis will not switch to a social crisis, with developed countries suddenly facing massive civil unrests with people protesting against wealth disparities, we still think that the probability of a V-shape recovery is very low. Equities could continue to trend lower in the coming weeks and then halt for a while before the whole economy rebounds in the second half of this year. The weak fundamentals combined with the massive rise in unemployment rate (economists are talking about a 30-percent jobless rate in the US) will definitely continue to weigh on assets’ performance in the coming month. This is very positive for GLD, as deteriorating fundamentals have been associated with a rise in the precious metal.

Figure 3 shows that even though GLD consolidated by 30 percent in 2008, it rallied massively between the beginning of 2009 and September 2011, nearly tripling in value during that period, up 180%. A significant rise in unemployment usually increases the risk of a social crisis and, as a response, investors generally increase their allocation to cash and gold. In addition, gold is usually strong when consumer sentiment falls globally as consumption represents 60 to 70 percent of GDP in most of the developed economies. As we expect consumer sentiment to deteriorate in the coming months, quickly following the path of business sentiment (which are currently at depressed levels) as figure 3 (right frame) shows, we expect GLD to perform well.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

MMT and GLD

We are still very early in the stage of the current crisis and central banks have already cut rates to zero and implemented different types of facilities to limit the downside in all the markets. The Fed’s balance sheet is now standing at $4.7 trillion, which is $200 bn higher than the previous all-time high and it is expected to purchase $625 bn of securities this week ($75bn in US Treasuries and $50bn in MBS). In addition, governments are planning to come up with multi-trillion USD plans to bailout the majority of the system and avoid a complete depression.

In our view, governments have no option than bailout out the whole system, with the help of central banks. This is known as Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), a macroeconomic theory that claims that governments' deficits do not matter for countries that borrow in their own currencies. Under MMT, countries can run high deficits unless they cause inflation and deficits are entirely financed by central banks.

It is important to know that in contrast to the 2008 Financial Crisis, which was a demand shock caused by a sudden loss of confidence in the banking system, the Covid-19 crisis is a supply shock which will soon spill over to demand (governments have shut down restaurants, closed the borders and ordered people to stay at home to prevent the disease from spreading). With government and supranational entities trying to come up with plans to sustain the global aggregate demand to pre-Covid-19 levels in a shutdown world, it is fair to assume that more money will be chasing fewer goods, which could result in higher inflation in the coming months.

Investors could argue that the market has been worried about deflation and therefore has piled money into liquid government bonds as participants have been expecting rates to hit lower levels in the short term. Figure 4 shows that market-based inflation expectation measures have been collapsing in the US and in the euro area; the 5Y5Y inflation swaps hit record lows of 1.70% in the US and 73bps in the euro area, respectively. However, we know that those market-based measures of long-term inflation expectations are very sensitive to energy and equity prices, and therefore represent more of a hedge against rising and falling inflationary pressures, respectively. When oil prices fall significantly (like they have done recently), demand for inflation hedges falls as well, leading to a collapse in market-based inflation measures. In theory, long-term inflation expectations should not be sensitive to a shock in oil prices and better monetary policy adjustments should offset price shocks. We think those measures do not tell us a lot about the long-term outlook for inflation, and that rising inflation may surprise a lot of investors in the medium term.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

This is why we think that gold could be the medium to long term answer for MMT in addition to the high uncertainty in this market. If we look at the price of gold against the most liquid G10 currencies, we can notice that after nearly four years of calm, the precious metal has started to rise again since the summer of 2018 against all currencies (figure 5). To the exception of USD and CHF, gold is trading at all-time highs against all other currencies (higher than the September 2011 levels). Gold even started to rise in 2016 against the British pound as Brexit uncertainty significantly impacted the currency during that year (Gold is trading 15 higher against GBP compared to the September 2011 high). We think that we have just seen the first stage of the gold rally so far, and we expect a much higher move in the long run with gold trading at all-time highs against all the currencies (even USD and CHF). Any short-term bear consolidation should be taken as an opportunity to buy the dip.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Outlook on GLD

After it hit a high of 158.50, GLD has consolidated sharply, wiping out a lot of leveraged buyers of gold. Investors have been aggressively buying gold amid growing uncertainty over Covid-19 and central banks' massive liquidity injections but got severely stopped out during the consolidation/liquidation period. Momentum indicators such as MACD or moving average crossovers are still indicating bull signals; however, we would wait for further consolidation in the short run before starting to build a solid long-term long position.

Elliott waves show that gold has resumed its rally (which started in August 2018) and is now set for a short-term consolidation period (A-B-C waves on the downside) in the coming weeks. We think there are two key entry levels: the first one is 130.50, which represents the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the historical 41.2–185.8 range, and the second one is defined by the LT upward trending support line. This is an important historical support and we do not think that GLD will trade below that line, hence investors who are really patient should buy aggressively between 120 and 130. This is clearly a long-term play as we do think that the next rally on GLD would take it back to its September 2011 high of 185.80.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

There is no question that gold will rise in value; it is just a question of time before we see new highs…

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.