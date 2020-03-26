Chimera Is A Winning Play

Prepared by Chris and Tara of BAD BEAT Investing

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is a key holding in our long-term dividend reinvestment income portfolios, but it is also a name that can be traded on the swings. Right now, if you can get this in the single digits, or even at $10-11, it's a great buy. We mentioned in our chat service adding in single digits last week. After a deeper look and call with management, we like the name still.

I sold half of the position on February 17th over $20 - Chris

Despite a decent economic backdrop and my fondness of the company, I sold half, in part because of the sky-high valuation and in part because the capital gains led to the position becoming a larger portion of my portfolio. I like to keep my positions of reasonable percentages of my portfolio, and given my general belief that the broader market is well overdue for a real meaningful decline, I have wanted to raise cash to about 30% of holdings. Thus, a rich valuation, despite a well-covered dividend, led to the easy decision to take half off and lock in some serious gains. I sold half of it. It was an easy decision. That said, when I wrote about that sale, I said:

I believe that on the next big pullback, it's likely time to buy it all back.

The time is now. In this column, we discuss why we like Chimera and cover several of the key metrics you should be aware of, part of which compelled my decision to take some off.

How to play

Buy it, hold it. The industry has suffered, but the company is sound and you are getting a major discount.

Suggested play:

Buy 25% of position 10-11

Buy 25% of position 8-9

If it happens again, finish position 6-7.

Still like the diversification, and performance remains strong

The company put out a great quarter, but there were some key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. You see, quarter-to-quarter performance really depends on the company's holdings and moves made within the portfolio. Given rate cuts this year, rest assured management is rebalancing the portfolio and it has pumped more into investment. This has paid off, but even with this rebalancing, it still remains relatively well-diversified.

The Q4 report was above expectations earnings-wise. You see, with the motion in rates and the changing yield curve issues, the general mREIT sector has been adapting. In general, the situation becomes smoother if rates hold firm here. Most stocks in the sector have been volatile, but are mostly higher following rate cuts here into 2020. My team sees CIM as staying diversified, and it is wise to do so. Its diversified portfolio has led the company to having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value the last few years, along with easily covering its dividend. I want to say I have seller's remorse, but even with strong performance, the company's valuation is extremely high right now.

Income

Some things are obvious, but bear stating. When investing in this name, you need to care about income, and specifically how that income related to dividend coverage. With mREITs, you have several measures of income, of course. In Q4, net income was once again positive. Net income came in at $88 million, and this is down from $147 million last year. That may appear weak, as it translates to $0.47 in EPS, down from $0.79 per share in earnings, but it doesn't inform us of dividend coverage.

For coverage, we generally are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was up from last year, coming in at $164 million versus $154 million, and was above our expectations of $160 million. This was a bit of a surprise, but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings relative to motions in rates, etc. Still, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage.

The company's core earnings for the quarter were down as well, but the dividend was covered and that is critical. As a whole, despite being a strong player in this space, it is vulnerable to fast changes in rates as well, both higher and lower. Core income came in at $120 million, or $0.64 per share. This was above our expectations for $0.56-0.58. In addition, this was up from the core earnings of $0.58 from last year.

Dividend coverage

We were pleased with the income results overall, as these earnings still covered the quarterly dividend. Even if they had not, we have a lot of "spillback coverage" from quarters where the earnings exceeded the dividend. This spillback leads us to believe a dividend hike or special dividend is possible. That said, with the recent price hike in shares, the annualized dividend yield on the stock is now under 9%, based on the present share price of $22.50. Other names are falling short or barely scraping by, so we still consider Chimera a best-of-breed name when it comes to coverage. The dividend is safe. Still, you need the name to come down, as it is at a huge premium, and this why, in part, I took some off.

Book value declined

CIM stock is way overvalued. We do think some premium is expected and acceptable because you are paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management in a highly risky sector. Again, some premium is appropriate. We have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing. Still, you must time your entry points, and if you know how to pad your returns with well-timed sales and reentries, then this is one of those times. I am looking to buy more of the stock when the premium-to-book value narrows.

Like other mREITs, book value has declined in recent years. The book value saw some volatility coming into 2019, but gained some on the year. However, it fell here in Q4. The book value has held up moderately well. This quarter, it fell 1.5% to $16.15 from $16.38.

The thing we need you to understand here is that the stock is at a major premium-to-book. This is why I am recommending you wait, and why I decided to take some off. Shares are trading way above book value at this point right now. The stock currently trades at $10, a near-40% discount to book

We expect a $2 erosion in book value in the recent period, still implying a 30% discount.

Net interest rate spread

Another reason I love this company is that Chimera has long been a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread. This is a gauge to look at the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings.

Like many others in the sector, Chimera's net interest rate spread has declined over time, but remains much higher than average. Here in Q4, the spread did increase from 2.2% in the sequential quarter to 2.4%. However, it is still down from the highs in 2018. That said, the present spread is still among the industry leaders for this critical metric.

Recent update

The company announced a $150 million common stock buyback on March 13th, and through March 17th, Chimera has repurchased $22 million of its common stock. In addition, Officers and Directors have purchased shares.

The Covid-19 virus has caused disruptions, but the company has the technology in place for all employees to work remotely with little or no change in normal working patterns. Federal Reserve actions have added liquidity to the system to ensure liquidity is available, and it has started a purchase program to assist in price stability. Both of these measures are intended to insure the mortgage-backed security market and related repurchase market maintain liquidity and order, and that transactions between market participants continue to be efficient. Chimera has rolled the financing of approximately $7.3 billion of collateral since March 1, 2020, including approximately $2.1 billion of collateral this week.

Take-home

Chimera stock is a buy. Major banks are stepping up, and federal help is coming to boost yields/spreads. This is a place to be. We recommend buying as we outlined above. If it rises, then, good! If not, you get your position as an investor and trader.

Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now And Navigate This Crazy Market With Us

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.