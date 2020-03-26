Rent Will Be Paid: AvalonBay Communities Is A Buy

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is a high-quality apartment REIT. The rising real estate market has disproportionately benefited apartment REITs like AVB. AVB has a conservatively managed balance sheet with more than enough liquidity to redeem any near-term debt maturities. Shares trade at a respectable 5% dividend yield - a valuation which appears to underestimate the strong dividend growth profile. I rate the shares a Buy.

It’s Good To Own Apartments

AVB owns 294 apartment properties in 20 markets across the nation:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

The company operates three main brands: Avalon, Eaves, and AVA. Avalon is by far its biggest brand at 74% of the entire portfolio. These brands have anecdotally gained some name brand recognition, as both Avalon and Eaves have a dominant presence in the Bay Area, where I live:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

The bullish thesis for apartment REITs is compelling and easy to understand. Home prices have risen consistently (albeit seeing decelerating growth recently), making it more compelling to rent instead of buy:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

Possibly as a result of the aforementioned rise in housing prices, modern families have been marrying later and starting families later. Given that purchasing a house can be considered to be part of the family process, this has increased the demand demographic for apartment renters:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

AVB has capitalized on these tailwinds with consistent rent increases. In 2019, average rent increased by 2.5%, as a deceleration in West coast rent growth was compensated by an acceleration in East coast rent growth:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

It’s arguably enough to be able to consistently raise rents, but AVB has yet another compelling growth lever. Because multi-family real estate is in such high demand, the company has been able to arbitrage the disconnect between development yields and market cap rates. Whereas AVB has achieved 6-7% development yields, the market cap rates have trended around 4-5%.

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

We can see below a mathematical illustration of value creation from development. If AVB is able to invest at a 6.6% expected stabilized yield, with an expected market valuation at a 4.5% cap rate, then $7 billion invested can generate $3.2 billion in value creation. These developments take around 3-4 years, which gets us to around 13% average annual IRR.

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

AVB typically funds these developments by selling off slower-growth properties:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

That is where the growth model becomes even more compelling. We can see below AVB’s disposition activity since 2010:

(Source: 2019 Earnings Supplemental)

If we take, for example, AVB’s 4.6% initial-year disposition cap rate in 2019, we can estimate the final-year cap rate to be 5.7%, assuming 2.5% average rent increases during the 9.8-year investment period. The REIT is able to create value through portfolio recycling by selling assets at sub-6% cap rates and investing the proceeds into developments at 6.6% yields. These developments then create substantially more value due to being valued at a 4.6% cap rate upon stabilization. AVB is essentially double dipping its gains. This is a very compelling growth model that I expect to continue so long as real estate valuations remain healthy - an assumption I believe to be worth counting on.

With strong growth levers from rent increases, portfolio recycling, and development activity, AVB has been able to profit from strong internal growth. It grew core FFO by 5.2% to $9.34 per share in 2019. The REIT has an impressive dividend growth history, as dividends have grown an average of 5.2% over the past 25 years:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

It is worth noting that AVB only raised the dividend by around 3% in 2019. The slower growth actually makes a lot of sense: since AVB has the ability to turn $1 of development activity into $1.13, it is more worthwhile for the REIT to retain as much cash flow as possible as opposed to paying dividends. Investors should hope for continued modest dividend increases, as the company's ongoing growth strategy can create long-term value for years to come.

Balance Sheet

AVB has a strong balance sheet, to say the least. At year-end 2019, debt-to-EBITDA stood at 4.6 times and an A- credit rating:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

The company has a well-staggered debt maturity profile, with no year having a significant amount of debt maturities:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

Of the $527 million in 2020 debt maturities, $400 million is from unsecured debt. I don’t expect any issues refinancing the debt, but AVB does have $1.75 billion available under its credit facilities. Even in the event of a credit freeze like what we saw in the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, the company can redeem almost 3 years' worth of debt maturities based on its credit facilities alone. AVB is well-positioned not only for the good times, but also the catastrophic times.

Valuation And Price Target

AVB has guided for $9.82 in 2020 core FFO per share. That represents 5% growth over 2019. The REIT trades around 13 times FFO and at a 5% dividend yield. I think that’s too cheap in light of my projected long-term 5% growth rate. My 12-month fair value estimate is $180, or a 3.5% yield. Shares have around 50% total return upside.

Risks

A substantial amount of my projected upside comes from multiple expansion. I am counting on a significant re-rating of AVB’s assets to reflect its lower risk profile as compared to the broader market. Multiple expansion tends to be a less reliable lever for total returns as compared to internally generated growth and earnings. There is no guarantee that the company sees the expected multiple expansion. Without multiple expansion, AVB would return approximately 10% annually, based on its current yield and growth rate, which is still very respectable but perhaps not sufficient for many investors given the prevalence of deeply discounted stocks in the market today.

The REIT’s growth model from capital recycling and development activity relies on arguably blistering valuations for multi-family real estate. I am a value investor, but I don’t see multi-family real estate valuations comprising. I like to joke that whereas 10 out of 10 people in your family might call stocks gambling, 11 out of 10 will say real estate is always a good investment. There seems to be some emotional reasoning behind the desire to own real estate.

AVB may not be able to raise rents aggressively in the future. While real estate prices have indeed increased, making it harder to buy a home, wages haven increased as dramatically, which means that it hasn’t exactly become easier to pay rents either. AVB may face an issue of being unable to raise rents in its most valuable markets. At that point, all is not lost: the company may be able to change its strategy by choosing to exit such markets and redeploy the proceeds into other markets at higher yields.

Conclusion

AVB has a well-understood growth model from rent increases and development activity. Shares are cheaply priced at a 5% yield. I rate shares a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.