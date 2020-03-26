VWOB: Value In EM Bonds With 5.3% Yield Despite Near-Term Pressures

The deep selloff in the ETF in recent weeks has presented a compelling buying opportunity given a yield of 5.3% and a more favorable risk-adjusted returns outlook.

Despite significant stress to the credit profiles of several emerging market economies, we do not expect widespread defaults, suggesting the diversified VWOB bond portfolio should maintain value.

The coronavirus pandemic represents a major global disruption to economic activity, and emerging markets are particularly exposed given the importance of trade and commodities.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index ETF (VWOB) invests in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign governments and quasi-government entities in emerging market ("EM") countries. We like VWOB as it provides exposure to this important segment of fixed-income that is typically overlooked by investors given its higher risk profile. At the same time, we think EM bonds can generate higher levels of returns going forward from current levels. Given the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic with extreme market volatility, VWOB is down by 11% from highs in early March. Recognizing the many challenges facing EM this year, we think the recent steep selloff now represents a compelling buying opportunity based on value along with the fund's 5.3% yield.

VWOB Background

VWOB track the "Bloomberg Barclays USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index". The Mexican government and related quasi-sovereign issuers from the country represent the largest holding in the fund at 10%. This is related to the index's market cap weighting methodology that considers the liquidity of all outstanding emerging market bond issuances.

Mexico is given high importance in the fund given a large number of U.S dollar-denominated bond issuances from the country that are liquid and actively traded, as the country maintains close commercial ties with the United States. This is in contrast to other EM countries, whose foreign bonds are either not as actively traded or they place more issuances in other foreign currencies, like the euro.

Indonesia, with a 6.9% weighting, and Saudi Arabia, representing 6.6% of the fund, round out the top 3 countries by fund exposure. Notably, China is not among the top 10 holdings of the fund and only represents 1.6% of the total portfolio.

Another important feature of the ETF portfolio is the credit quality of approximately 60% in investment-grade issuances. This ranges from an example like the "AA" rated United Arab Emirates, according to Fitch Ratings, with a 3.0% weighting in the fund, to a "BBB" rated example like Colombia, representing 3.4% weighting in the fund. At the other end, there are also non-investment grade sovereigns among smaller holdings like Egypt with a 1.6% weighting and rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings. The fund also has exposure to Argentina with a 2.2% weighting, which is technically in default according to the Fitch Ratings.

Keep in mind, the holdings here also include issuances from various state-owned companies, like Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR). In these cases, there is an implied support expectation that the government would bail out these companies, as a default would reflect negatively on the sovereign credit. The point here is that the VWOB portfolio across 699 bonds is well-diversified and capable of absorbing any country-specific weaknesses.

The maturity exposure profile of the fund is tilted towards intermediate to long-dated bonds with an average duration of 7.8 years. This implies a relatively high level of sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The greater concern here is the credit spreads, which have widened significantly for non-U.S. Treasuries. The trends observed in corporate credit are similar to those in sovereign bonds issued in U.S dollars. The wider credit spread suggests a higher risk of default, which supersedes the otherwise positive impact on lower rates for bonds in general. The case here is that EM bonds have lost value even as treasury rates have declined this year.

VWOB Performance

This wider credit spread explains much of the weakness in sovereign bonds and VWOB since the coronavirus pandemic. VWOB has declined by 11.3% year to date, including what has already been a sharp rally from the lows across financial assets since the U.S. announced a broad stimulus package. The consensus at this point is that the coronavirus outbreak will eventually be contained, and the world economy can begin to recover as conditions normalize over the next year.

VWOB shares similarities with the larger and more widely traded iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB). VWOB, launched in 2013 with $1.7 billion in assets under management, is essentially Vanguard's answer to EMB, which was launched in 2007 and has $10.7 billion in assets. Both funds invest in EM government U.S. dollar-denominated debt, but keep in mind there are differences in the index construction and methodology.

We favor VWOB given its lower expense ratio at 0.25% compared to 0.39% for EMB, and also VWOB's outperformance historically. While it's clear from the chart below that both funds are generally correlated, VWOB has outperformed over different time frames based on its particular index construction. Over the past 5 years, VWOB has returned 16.6% compared to 12.4% for EMB, including a lower max drawdown thus far this year.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The coronavirus pandemic and potential for a global recession represent negative pressures for emerging markets growth, which puts a strain on these foreign governments' fiscal balances and sovereign credit profiles. The mechanism here is that the disruptions to economic activity across industrial production and service industries effectively limit the revenue side of government budgets based on lower taxes and related duties.

In contrast to the U.S., which effectively has a "blank check" in terms of stimulus efforts and monetary policy flexibility, the reality is that many other emerging market economies do not have the same flexibility to support all affected people and industries. Still, some countries are faring better than others considering the intensity of the pandemic is greater in different regions of the world.

The expectation is for fiscal deficits to widen significantly this year, requiring higher debt for funding, which pressures credit metrics. For emerging market economies with higher exposure to commodities, the impact is even worse considering the collapse in energy prices and a large number of state-owned oil and gas companies.

We expect widespread sovereign rating downgrades from the major rating agencies as the implications of the current environment become clearer. One example is Mexico, which is the largest exposure by the country holding in the VWOB ETF with a 10% weighting in the fund. Mexico was downgraded by both Fitch Ratings and Moody's in July 2019 to "BBB", while both agencies kept a negative outlook citing weaker economic growth and deteriorating fiscal positions. This was before the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which is creating a major disruption in the global economy and Mexico's fiscal position through lower trade and related revenues, particularly from its state-owned energy company Petroleos Mexicanos ("PEMEX").

Other EM countries with significant commodity sector exposure within the VWOB portfolio include Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, and Colombia, among others. That being said, we think the greatest pressure on these countries will come in the form of local currency depreciation. The attraction for U.S. dollar-denominated foreign bonds is that they do not feature FX risk for investors.

Compared to the historical experiences of widespread EM defaults in the 1980s, most countries have a structurally stronger credit profile with a greater composition of liabilities in fixed-rate debt, while the proportion of bonds issued in foreign currencies has decreased. As long as the interest of one of these U.S. dollar-denominated bonds held by VWOB continues to be serviced, the fund should maintain value.

A More Positive Outlook

The silver lining here with a more "glass half-full" type of optimism is that the correction lower in VWOB has sufficiently repriced the underlying risks. There is a case to be made that at the lowest levels of the selloff, the market may have been implying the worst-case scenario that could be averted.

We believe the moves were also exaggerated by extreme levels of volatility which led to liquidity shortages in the market and widening spreads that can narrow going forward. We sense that as long as EM countries can avoid widespread defaults to sovereign debt, there is value in VWOB with the U.S. dollar-denominated portfolio.

We like the fund's current yield of 5.3%, which is distributed through a monthly dividend. The dividend is based on an aggregate of interest payments from the underlying portfolio. In this regard, VWOB offers investors a high yield vehicle in a relatively high-quality diversified portfolio. The fund's yield compares to an average of 4.5% before the selloff over the past year in 2019.

Verdict

The key monitoring point here is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that continues to represent a major source of uncertainty. With a recognition that the near-term outlook represents significant economic pressures on EM countries and the global economy, investors should start looking towards 2021 with an expectation of a gradual recovery. Emerging markets are known to be higher-risk, but we believe the correction lower in VWOB offers an attractive risk-adjusted buying opportunity. We recommend a small allocation to the fund, which can improve portfolio diversification with an attractive income component.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWOB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.