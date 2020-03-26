Hormel Foods Is Looking Tasty

Hormel's most recent acquisition is the latest example of the company's measured approach to growth. Quality and safety are worth a premium in such a chaotic investing environment.

Hormel Foods is back in the low $40s, falling from above the $50 level due to volatility in the markets.

Food products conglomerate Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has seen its share price drop roughly 7% since our previous coverage at year's end where we outlined a bullish thesis for a long-term position. With the uncertainty that the coronavirus outbreak has brought to the economy, Hormel remains well positioned to thrive. The company's balance sheet is in great shape, the future acquisition that we alluded to came to pass, and the stock has actually gotten cheaper for investors. We outline these three points below, and reiterate our bullish outlook for Hormel Foods.

Well Positioned For The Current Economic Crisis

The sudden halt that much of the US economy is experiencing has systemically shocked many industries. People are avoiding public spaces, and the results are massive amounts of layoffs that we will get our first glimpse at when unemployment numbers update on Thursday.

In times of such uncertainty, there is a safe haven in companies that provide essential goods that consumers need regardless of what is going on in the world. Food is obviously among those essentials, and Hormel should see strong demand for its products as this crisis plays out. The company's product portfolio is diverse and filled with many grocery store staples including peanut butters, proteins, prepared foods, guacamole, and more. And while Hormel does have exposure to food service (will take a hit with restaurants closing), the company has maintained its full-year forecast as recently as February 20th.

Source: Hormel Foods Corporation

We suspect that Hormel will eventually reduce guidance, although strong demand in retail channels (its largest exposure category) should help offset that some. Consumers are panic buying in hopes of building up staples so that they can avoid public interactions.

With demand that we expect to remain relatively solid, Hormel has an added layer of safety in its balance sheet. The company has maintained financial discipline over the years, avoiding huge blockbuster M&A moves that have put some sector peers into highly leveraged situations (General Mills (GIS) and J.M. Smucker (SJM) come to mind).

Source: YCharts

Hormel is debt free on a net basis and will be even after the company's deal to acquire Sadler's Smokehouse for $270 million closes. This gives the company a post-acquisition net cash position of $137 million. Hormel is well positioned financially to endure any disruptions to its business due to the pandemic.

A Newly Acquired Asset

When we last covered Hormel, we signaled that Hormel would likely be in the market for an acquisition after selling its Muscle Milk brand to PepsiCo (PEP) for $465 million. Sure enough, that came to pass a couple of months later. Hormel is buying Sadler's Smokehouse, a Texas-based business that provides pit smoked meat products to retail and food service channels. Hormel paid just under 2X sales for the company.

Sadler's Smokehouse will add roughly $140 million in new revenues to Hormel and is very synergistic with the rest of Hormel's portfolio. It's a niche product that bolster's Hormel's footprint with its food service channels, with upside of scaling into other areas such as deli sales and retail channels. Again, Hormel steadily builds via smaller acquisitions with strong strategic fit. It's its playbook.

Updated Valuation

Shares have been volatile due to large market swings in recent weeks, but Hormel has moved lower since our last coverage. The stock now trades at just under $42 per share (price chart below hasn't updated to Wed closing price).

Source: YCharts

If we use the midpoint of current FY2020 guidance ($1.76), the stock now trades at a 23.8X multiple. This is a 12% premium over the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 21.28X. Despite this premium, we don't find the stock to be as expensive as it looks.

The company has worked through headwinds in its turkey business in recent years. Low commodity prices due to oversupply have hurt profitability, while the company worked through some product recalls as well. The business has begun to rebound, and Hormel expects margin expansion in the segment over the coming years. While the stock isn't a bargain, Hormel offers safety to investors willing to give the company time and allow long-term wealth generation to occur through steady, high-quality operating performance.

We think that now is a great time to consider safety as a premium resource. With shares hitting as high as $51 per share over the past 12 months, we like Hormel at $45 per share and under. This would imply that we are comfortable paying up to roughly 25X earnings for the name. While not the flashiest business, the company's strong financials, in-demand product portfolio, and measured/conservative management team make Hormel's stability a desirable asset in an unstable investing environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.