PPLT: The Dip-Buy Of The Decade As South Africa Shuts Down Production

This will bring much of the supply of platinum offline, right when investment demand is skyrocketing.

South Africa, which produces most platinum today, recently halted mine production for three weeks due to COVID and I suspect it will last longer.

Physical platinum coins are currently about twice as expensive as spot platinum, yet physically-backed PPLT trades at the spot.

As I've described in numerous recent articles, the vast majority of my portfolio allocation is now in commodities as the recent sell-off has created extreme discounts. Even more, U.S monetary and fiscal policy changes seem to show no regard for protecting the dollar from devaluation. Quite frankly, it seems that the goal of the 'unlimited QE' U.S Federal Reserve is to cause an extreme rise in inflation.

As has been said, don't fight the Fed. If the central bank wants to end the U.S-dollar shortage via massive helicopter money, look to commodities. Contrary to popular opinion, COVID is likely to hurt supply more than demand, particularly for non-essential commodities like metals.

As one example, South Africa recently imposed a 21-day lockdown on miners. This will cause many of the country's miners like Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) to see significantly lower production than expected. While the lockdown is only expected to last 21 days, I have a feeling that the COVID situation will be much worse three weeks from now than it is today given the virus's high exponential growth rate in South Africa.

Importantly, this will put a near-complete halt to platinum production since most of it is produced in South Africa. To illustrate, take a look at platinum production by country:

(Statista)

This will mean there is effectively no production of platinum. Of course, most platinum is used in vehicles and car production is also being halted around the world. Frankly, it is not easy for us to know what the end result will be as both demand and supply are expected to see simultaneous unprecedented declines.

That said, it is easy to tell that platinum is undervalued as an investment. If you want to buy physical platinum, it's going to cost you $1100/oz bare minimum. However, the current spot price of platinum is $650/oz and has declined around 34% over the past month. Many would much rather own the physical commodity, but such a large discrepancy is creating an extreme profit opportunity for bullion sellers.

Then there is the Aberdeen Standard Platinum ETF (PPLT) which is priced at spot but owns physically inspected platinum in a vault. As you can see below, the fund has recently crashed with the price of platinum:

Data by YCharts

I recently bought back into this ETF to take advantage of what appears to be a clear fire-sale opportunity. While you cannot exchange the fund for physical metal, it owns metal so it is protected in the case of non-delivery due to temporary shortages. Each share of PPLT is worth 0.094 OZ and comes with a fair expense ratio of 0.60%.

Frankly, I expect platinum production shortages to last for longer than three weeks. Three months seems more likely as it will be quite sometime before the virus peaks. I doubt miners will wish to work in cramped conditions given the considerable risk of catching it. In my opinion, this offsets the vehicle production demand declines of platinum and implies that the metal should be trading closer to $1000/oz+. Remember, the vast majority of platinum is produced in South Africa so supply is extremely sensitive.

A Look At Platinum Ratios

Platinum priced in U.S. dollars is obviously incredibly cheap. In fact, platinum has not been this cheap since the early 2000s:

(Quandl)

Of course, the supply of U.S. dollars is also expected to rise at an extremely fast pace due to what may be the largest-ever QE program. That said, platinum is also cheap compared to other metals. Most notably is palladium which is often mined with platinum. We can see that the platinum/palladium ratio has just retouched its 2000 support level:

(Quandl)

This is perhaps one of my favorite platinum charts because it so clearly demonstrates the outperformance potential of platinum. The ratio is currently at 0.37 and is usually closer to 2X signaling 540% in expected ratio returns toward fair value. Importantly, there has been a glut of platinum and a shortage of palladium over the past few years causing tremendous outperformance of palladium over platinum. That said, I believe the current supply shock may finally return the market to a path toward normalization.

Next, we have platinum priced in gold. This ratio is usually more stable than the last with gold and platinum usually at a very similar price. When there is a lack of platinum as in the 2000s, platinum can be twice as expensive. Today, platinum is at a staggering 63% discount to gold due to the ongoing surplus and recent price action. See below:

(Quandl)

Frankly, it is too early to say if the bottom is in for platinum/gold quite yet. A bottom seemed to be forming late last year, but the COVID shock this year quickly took it out. Fundamentally, platinum is far more economically sensitive than gold since it is used in industrial items (particularly catalytic converters). That said, gold is produced throughout the world while the majority of platinum is from South Africa. Thus, platinum is more sensitive to a supply shortage.

In a similar vein, we have platinum priced in silver which is a very interesting chart. Similar to platinum, silver has many industrial uses though it is also well-known as "poor man's gold." That said, I greatly prefer silver to gold as I prefer platinum to palladium. More on my thoughts on silver in "SLV: Deflation Will Be Temporary, Silver Is Eternal."

Interestingly, platinum and silver prices have been essentially stuck together for the past five years at a ratio of 55:1 shown below:

(Quandl)

Here is a more 'zoomed-in' chart:

(Quandl)

This chart is a beauty for pairs-traders looking to make a hedged trade. We can see that platinum/silver is currently at 45 indicating that it has about 22% in upside to get back to its steady level of 55. Of course, with everything going on in the metals market, the 55:1 relationship could break, but I still think the setup favors platinum's outperformance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, platinum is at a clear discount not only to its historical price but also to all other precious metals. Yes, demand for platinum will temporarily decline as vehicle production slows. That said, with gasoline as cheap as it is I suspect that electric vehicle demand will drop relative to cars requiring catalytic converters.

More importantly, the demand for platinum as an investment or as jewelry is on the rise. This is particularly true in the bullion market as most bullion dealers find themselves sold out and are raising prices. As one example, take a look at how Google search interest for "Platinum coin" has risen exponentially over the past few weeks:

(Google Trends)

Remember, there are 3-7 grams of platinum group metals in a catalytic converter so a one-ounce coin of platinum offsets around five cars' worth of lost production. Thus, a small rise in demand in the physical coin market will eventually create a large impact on the platinum spot market. This is particularly true given the expected lack of new supply.

Frankly, I'm not one to buy physical given the price difference today, but because of it, I like PPLT since it owns physical platinum and is trading at the spot price. I believe PPLT is a strong buy given today's investment market and believe that it will quickly rise back to the $80-$100 zone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.