Alaris Royalty: Currently Priced As A Commoner

We will give our opinion on whether it's time to be a bull.

Since we last wrote on Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF), the stock has taken a not-so-royal swan dive of the proverbial cliff. We had made a case for buying the stock if it compensated us at least 600 basis points of yield over the Baa bonds. The stock obliged, and almost immediately too.

For a change, this was not due to any actions of the company, but due to what is currently (der)ailing the global health and economy, i.e., the coronavirus. All investors, without exception, are currently charting a path on the road less traveled due to the virus. We will take a look at the extent to which this impacts the company’s bottom line and revaluate the price at which it will now compensate us for the risk of holding the stock.

2019 Financial Results

The year-over-year earnings were impacted by the Sandbox sale, as expected.

The negative basic earnings per share in the current three month period ended December 31, 2019 was a result of the loss on assets held for sale, on the sale of Sandbox, whereby the total loss per share after tax was $0.94.



Source: Alaris Press Release

Source: Alaris Press Release

The revenue, which increased 16% year over year, was based on the following partner contributions in 2019:

Source: Alaris MD&A

Alaris also provided its outlook for 2020.

Source: Alaris MD&A

The company based this on expected partner contributions increasing by 4.5% in 2020.

Source: Alaris Presentation

This was just a few days back, but things have changed so rapidly that we don't think that remotely holds any water. Looking closer at its partners, we see the same three culprits had earnings ratios lower than 1 as of 2019 Q3:

Source: Alaris Presentation

With the tsunami coming to the U.S. and Canadian GDP, those three companies could possibly be decimated.

The New Outlook

Alaris was quick to update its investors on how the current conditions are expected to impact the bottom line of its partners and, by virtue of that, the company's bottom line. At the time of providing the update, more than 50% of its partners had minimal impact. Some were expected to be sheltered regardless of how the situation evolved. But it is highly probable that revenues will be impacted. With Q2-2020 GDP estimates ranging from -15% to -30% in the U.S. and within a similar range in Canada, it would be preposterous to not expect a big drop.

Alaris, however, has a few things going for it. Most of its royalty partners have minimal to no debt. This allows them to withstand tough conditions in a temporary crunch. That is what this is likely to be - a temporary crunch. A rebound from these conditions is also likely to be epic, with full-year GDP estimates being in the range of +2%/-2%. Those are hardly conditions that should result in big problems for Alaris.

The company also mentioned that it has the liquidity to work with its distressed partners. While we don't doubt that is true today, we think this positive factor will depend on the extent of distress. If Alaris has multiple partners that need help simultaneously, it likely will not be able to aid them all.

Finally, the CAD/USD exchange rate in this environment is in the company's favor and will provide a net positive result to its bottom line. The company's guidance was provided at $1.32, and we are now comfortably past the $1.40 mark. That exchange rate alone could buffer a 4% lower U.S. EBITDA number from its partners.

Yield Spread with Baa

We have often stressed that Alaris is a moderately "junky" company with a penchant for not doing enough due diligence. We do want to own it, but only if the yield is 600 basis points over the Baa bonds. At this point, the spread is a whopping 2100 basis points, way above our initially suggested buy point of 600 basis points:

Alaris also now trades at 0.47X tangible book value. That is a pretty big buffer, and one not seen ever on this stock.

Data by YCharts

We should also examine this in light of the fact that the three royalty partners under 1.0X coverage are likely to be written off. This amount totals to about $65 million in Q4-2019, or about $1.75 per share. Even if we assume they all go to zero, there is much to like about Alaris here at less than half tangible book.

Conclusion

Alaris is a good buy (not good bye) at the current price, and the yield and tangible book give investors good reason to get involved. We are expecting 50% upside along with a big dividend yield. This yield can be cut down the line, so we would not get too attached to it. Regardless of what happens here, Alaris Royalty is mispriced as a commoner and should provide good returns in all but the worst-case scenarios.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

TipRanks: Buy.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALARF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: HDO is not long ALARF.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.