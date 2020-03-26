Diamondback Energy: This Model Works Well

The cash flow marks this company as one of the more profitable in the industry.

The company has a long acquisition history that causes cash flow outspend. Investors should probably expect more acquisitions in the future.

Management will cater to the free cash flow demands of the market. But the stock will likely remain in the doghouse anyway.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has long followed the "living within" cash flow discipline. Continuing operations within cash flow were the norm, though acquisitions often caused an outspend of cash flow. Since there is a long list of acquisitions in the history of this company, the result of many acquisitions meant that cash flow was outspent for assimilation and operational optimization. However, much of that growth was financed by equity issuance. Therefore financial leverage remained low.

Management has acquired excellent acreage. Therefore this unconventional producer generates a relatively large amount of cash from operating activities. The relatively low costs allow reasonable growth, dividends, stock repurchases, and free cash flow. This is the way the model is supposed to work. It is not unusual for companies to need to achieve a certain size before cash flow is adequate to finance expansion.

The coronavirus scare has pushed this stock down to some very unusually low levels. But this company has unusually low operating costs. The low financial leverage will allow management to sit back and "cash checks" if management chooses that option. A lot will depend upon how fast the coronavirus scare fades.

What is unusual is the blanket market requirement for free cash flow. But even when companies I follow demonstrate free cash flow, the market ignores the stock anyway. Clearly the issue is not free cash flow. Instead the industry has had to contend with rapid technology changes that made previously profitable wells high cost. Even though well profitability projections are made in good faith, commodity price changes and operating improvements often consigned those projections to the trash bin as fast as they were calculated.

The continuing profitability improvement meant that new wells were profitable at continuously lower prices. Therefore the industry drilled itself to death until Mr. Market literally screamed "ENOUGH!". Now Mr. Market is demanding profits even with the constantly changing operating conditions. The good news is that new wells are more profitable than wells drilled a year ago. The bad news is that profitability projections of wells into the future are still a thankless task.

However, some companies like Diamondback Energy, have low enough costs that even though their older wells are less profitable, the key is that those wells are still profitable. Many competitors will have to rely on the lower of cost or market write-off to report profits at all. While this company has had impairments, the profitability appears to exceed any possible impairment charges. In short, this company will be profitable over the typical five year horizon. Many in the industry will struggle to report profits over a five year and maybe even a ten year horizon.

Source: Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The cash flow enables this company to grow oil production significantly while returning some cash to shareholders. If past experience with other companies is any indication, this change to returning cash to shareholders will not make much of a difference in the eyes of Mr. Market.

There are simply too many worries about a future recession leading to an oversupply, a pandemic, and the failure of OPEC to possibly cut back production as needed. So for the time being, this stock will probably remain with the rest of the industry in the doghouse.

The company just announced that the capital budget shown above will be cut 40% and management may cut the budget further if needed. This company has a strong enough balance sheet that it does not have to drill for anything in the current fiscal year. If things change, management can quickly ramp up activity quickly.

However, the time to buy industry leaders is when the industry is out of favor. Therefore this company, which just attained investment grade status, is probably worth considering by a great many types of investors. Not only is it well run, but it has a great many attributes that a potential acquirer would want.

Source: Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Obviously the latest news means that the plan above will be delayed somewhat. Free cash flow can be generated at any time by simply curtailing the capital budget until there is free cash flow. But the goal above was to both generate free cash flow and grow. Current commodity prices will not permit that dual achievement. Therefore management can elect to just generate free cash flow and grow later.

Diamondback is one of very few companies able to report free cash flow when the price of oil heads below $50 per barrel. Management has long had a goal to keep long term debt well under 2.0 times cash flow. Currently that ratio is running around 1.5. That low ratio gives the company considerable flexibility to make bargain acquisitions. A significant amount of the earnings growth per share came from the accretive merger in the latest fiscal year. There will probably be more benefits from that merger in the future.

The current harsh industry conditions will allow this company to pick up premium parcels for bargain prices as management has in the past. The company will most likely be a consolidator and a survivor in current industry conditions.

The stock trades for less than 5 times cash flow per share for the trailing twelve months. That is more expensive than some other competitors. But the prime Permian location and the above average profitability make this stock worth the extra valuation. The low costs assure growth under a large range of potential oil price scenarios.

Once fears of a recession fade and the market begins to concentrate on the relatively strong economic growth, this stock will most likely lead any industry return to favor. The growth of unconventional production has meant that oil production quickly adjusts to demand increases or decreases. That probably means that oil price rallies or declines in the future will be relatively brief.

The unconventional industry remains relatively young with plenty of frontiers to conquer. As technology continues to improve, more intervals on the company acreage could become economically viable. Plus production recovery rates should continue to materially improve. Secondary recovery techniques in the unconventional business have just begun to scratch the surface.

There is therefore every chance that Diamondback Energy could be very busy on this acreage for at least decades into the future. The company may not need to make any more acquisitions to continue growing if the technology and operational improvement pace continues as it has in the past. About the only long term risk is that future intervals may not be as profitable as the current wells. Currently, that risk appears to be fairly minimal.

The Future

This stock could be considered a core holding for many types of investors. Management just raised the dividend to $1.50 per year for each share. Should the relatively rapid growth of the dividend continue, a current investment in the stock could yield a decent amount of income by the time retirement is reached in 10 or more years.

The recent coronavirus scare and oil price war may cause a temporary retraction of the dividend increase. But long term this dividend should continue to grow quickly.

Finances are excellent and management is doing all it can to get the "value" message out by taking Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR) public. Those who do not need the income currently can invest in Diamondback and then convert those holdings to one of both of the others at retirement.

Currently, Viper Energy Partners is experiencing more rapid growth than the parent company. How long Viper Energy Partners can continue to outgrow the parent company is anyone's guess. The point is that there is a variety of investment types available through the Diamondback Energy corporation. Given the health of the parent company, all three companies are worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG RTLR VNOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.