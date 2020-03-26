AT&T: Sifting Through The Coronavirus Fallout

We want to be very clear. Our firm has been working diligently to protect our members and their investment portfolios over the last month. This is why, despite many communications and requests for coverage, our public article volume has been minimal. In these trying times, we are dedicated to ensuring folks were able to make money. Much of this involved selling a significant portion of holdings at the end of February, while actively taking short positions and other hedges in March. That said, with much of the pain in the past, we have started to reeenter and add to long positions. One such position that we believe is attractive under $30 is AT&T (T).

Tough to come in and call it a buy when we were bullish to start the year in the mid $30s. We all know COVID-19 has destroyed markets in the near-term. AT&T is at the top of the most indebted companies in the market. It is a global behemoth. It has been downgraded and left for dead because of fears that it is no longer a wireless company (it is) but is now a global media company (that's true, too). It really comes down to uncertainty. There are fears, and rightfully so, that WarnerMedia and DirecTV revenues will get hit hardest. But the wireless side will likely be hit too as retail shops close for the virus. That is true. But we believe that this is limited truly to the month of March and April, with some lingering but dissipating impacts for the rest of Q2.

The WarnerMedia fears can be partially quelled because the studio can simply push out big screen releases. While the costs may weigh in the interim, revenues can be realized later. For now, production is halted in most cases. As for video subs, with so many people around the globe and especially in the United States being stuck home in isolation per social distancing, it is up in the air on what will happen with subs. On one hand, there is fear over more cancellations due to lack of employment. On the other hand, being stuck at home may lead to some positive pressures from new subs. It really remains to be seen when AT&T reports next month, and what management discussed on the call. From our viewpoint, we have a 7.5% yielding stock now with shares in the high $20s. We believe a play can be made here for your long-term income/retirement accounts. A quarter or two of pain is expected, but this company is not going under, in our opinion. Here is how new money should play:

Target entry 1: 20% of position $28-$29

Target entry 2: 30% of position $26-$27

Target entry 3: 50% of position $24-$25

We believe this approach will allow for a solid cost average and the potential for capital gains on top of a solid dividend. We do not believe the high-yield is a risk here, because even though there will be a rough two quarters, this is temporary. The company has solid prospects and is already saving cash by suspending its accelerated buyback in these trying times. The dividend, however, is covered. It will take a massive 30% plus hit to free cash flow for it not to be covered. We think that is highly unlikely. There are a few things that we will look for next month on the metric side of things. For now, the most recent data is from the Q4 earnings report.

Top-line pressure remained in Q4 and because of March will likely decline in Q1 2020

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q4 showed a slight contraction from a year ago:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more liberal relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $46.96 billion. We were targeting $46.9-$47.25 billion for this metric as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers from struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in the wireless business would continue to show some resolve following a heavy quarter for pushing to get new customers. However, the posted result of $46.82 billion was well below estimates. It was not a drastic miss, but slightly underwhelmed. This was nearly all related to higher-than-expected video losses.

Well, declines in revenues from legacy wireline services, WarnerMedia, and domestic video were partially offset by growth in strategic and managed business services, domestic wireless services, and IP broadband. As the race to consolidate services continues, many are disconnecting from such services, including opting for AT&T-owned HBO Now. We had anticipated ongoing promos. The hit in video entertainment subscribers was higher than anticipated. In fact, AT&T lost 945,000 TV subscribers and lost 219,000 AT&T Now subscribers. To us, this was the major downside surprise and was a primary driver of the revenue miss.

There continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. What we think continues to be largely ignored is the IP broadband revenue growth of 2.7% thanks to 191,000 AT&T Fiber sub gains. That is an underappreciated positive. We fully expect sub losses here to continue in 2020 in video but surmise the losses will slow. We note the Q4 loss was lower than the Q3 loss in video. Driving further strength was wireless with 229,000 postpaid total adds, and there was particular strength in the U.S. and Mexico in the year 2019. Further, WarnerMedia saw gains, but as we predicted, given the incredible Q4 2018, it was tough to show meaningful year-over-year growth.

It is quite likely that revenues in Q1 2020 will be down mid single digits or more. However, there are so many unknowns as we discussed in the open that are pinpointing the range is difficult.

Earnings performance will take a hit from declines in revenues

Despite a lower-than-expected top line, the bottom line saw nice growth in Q4, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue miss. EPS was up from last year's Q4 and surpassed. We were looking for low-single-digit growth to $0.87-$0.88, and this figure was beaten by a penny on the high end in Q4:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share also were expected to be around $0.88 by analysts. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.87-$0.88 per share stemmed from changes in share count, well-managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more liberal revenue expectations vs. the Street. As you can see, the actual earnings of $0.89 were strong.

As for Q1 2020, with the expectations of revenues taking a hit, unless expense control absolutely dazzles, margins and earnings will take a hit.

Moving forward on earnings after COVID-19

We had expected 2%-3% growth in revenues for 2020 and 2021, expenditure discipline, and share repurchases; we are targeting earnings growing to $4.50 by 2022. We are being a bit more conservative than management, which sees EPS up to $4.80 as possible. We think 2020 is taking a lump, but the two-year outlook remains intact.

If overall EBITDA margins remain about comparable to where they are now, and there are no surprises on the tax end, we are looking for earnings per share in the $3.65-3.80 range. Free cash flow will still be strong after 2020. Here in 2020 we will likely see declines versus 2019, so we are looking for around $23-$25 billion on this front for the year, factoring in a weak March and weak Q2 2020. Considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will still remain comfortably low, likely under 80%. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results in Q4

We were projecting strong cash from operations, and we are expecting it to be around $11.9-12.1 billion, stemming from our revenue expectation of ~$46.9-$47.2 billion. Operating cash flow came in at the lower level of this estimate. Here's the three-year trend:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Operating cash flows had been flat to declining before Time Warner was brought in. We were not surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. We presume that cash from operations also will grow in the low single digits moving forward. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow is critical as we mentioned above

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We were eyeing $28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $8 billion considering capex spending of $3.7-$3.9 billion and operational cash of $11.9-12.0 billion. We were once again not disappointed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash to be strong in H2 2020. We thought free cash flow would reach around $28 billion again, but with expected pain we are joining the circus here and projecting a decline to as low as $23-$25 billion. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and, of course, this higher free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio

Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe. For Q4, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 50%. The payout ratio was very comfortable:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was well below 50%, coming in at 46%. Tremendous. There were times when the payout ratio exceeded 100%, and the target goal was in the 70% range. Right now, it looks like the ratio will be in the low 50% range moving forward.

Very safe dividend despite COVID-19

Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow for the year. Let us say free cash flow falls by 50% from last year. Only then would the dividend not be covered by cash flow. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $28 billion in free cash flow, we saw a payout ratio of around 53%-54%. This is very safe. If it falls to say $23 billion, it is still only a 65% payout ratio. If it falls to $20 billion, it is still a 75% payout ratio. There is a ton of room here for massive hits to cash flows. It will be a painful two quarters, but investors should come out on top here.

Final thoughts

We love the name, you should own it after this massacre. If you held all the way down, consider adding. If you are on the sidelines, consider scaling in here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.