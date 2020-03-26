I Will Not Relent As VIX Signals Possible Stock Bottom

The worse a situation becomes, the less time it takes to turn it around, the bigger the upside.



- George Soros

The VIX has been something to watch lately. Not only have stock markets been incredibly stressful lately, but the pace at which they are difficult has been record-breaking. We just came off the fastest decline to 30% since the Great Depression; things are far outside of the normal distribution at this point. The VIX is one of those things that have been going bonkers lately, reaching levels we haven’t seen since the depths of the Financial Crisis. On March 24, though, we had something happen that was very interesting. After the largest six-day increase on record, the VIX had one of its steepest six-day declines on record. I mentioned that I thought we were close to a bottom on the Lead-Lag Report last week, and this confirmation of a drop in volatility might be signaling just that.

Looking at the prior time, this significant type of reduction in volatility happen was in November 2008. Did it mark the bottom? No. We are all aware that there was more pain after that month. However, it did come close to the bottom, and that is the type of thing I look for when trying to pick a good time to get into the markets. We might not be at the bottom yet, but we are likely close, and for me, as an investor, that is the type of signal I am going to use to put my money to work. In November 2008, the markets took an additional four months to bottom. We all know what happened after that, and I am turning very bullish at this time to take advantage of this pullback.

(Source: Bespoke Investment Group)

A look at short-term economics is a painful process these days. The whole world is shutting down right now to tackle the coronavirus spread and "flatten the curve." It's pretty tough to estimate what is going to happen, but Credit Suisse has provided their estimates on Q2 GDP, which came in at -12.5% quarter over quarter. That, my friends, is what we call an ugly reading. However, Credit Suisse also calls for a robust rebound in Q3, and by the end of 2021, we should be getting brighter. For stocks, 2020 is going to be an ugly EPS reading as well, with year-over-year readings potentially hitting a low of a 43% drop. The bad thing is we’re going to have some significant headline risk over the next few months, especially when it comes to individual stocks. The good thing is that I think a lot of this has been worked into stock prices, and while there might be some short-term blips, I think the worst is likely over. And remember - I am far from a permabull. Subscribers to The Lead-Lag Report were warned of a risk-off period January 27, allowing for complete avoidance of the coronavirus crash.

One thing that gives me comfort in these times is the comparisons we have to the Great Financial Crisis. We had a similar drop in GDP in the last couple of quarters of 2008, which serves as a guide as to what might happen in the future. If we manage to get the rebound expected, the stock markets still have a ton of room to the upside from these levels. Given what we have seen in the whipsaws of the markets, would it surprise you to have a significant rebound in 2020? 2018 was a similar type of sharp movement to the downside, which was followed by a significant sharp rally to the upside. Timing is everything, of course, but I think you must get back invested here before the momentum takes us back to the upside.

There are, of course, risks out there, and the coronavirus is one of those things we can’t properly model for. Everyone is waiting for a pullback in the markets to get their money invested. When they happen, they are ugly and fear starts to spread. The investing public thinks there is no way things can get better. I have seen it again and again in my investing career, and if there is one thing I have learned, it is that you need to take advantage of these opportunities. They leave quickly and may be once-in-a-lifetime type of chances. Short term, I can undoubtedly be proven wrong. Let’s check back in 2021, 2022, and even out to 2025 and later to see who is right then. The odds are with me on this one, and that is how I like to invest - when conditions favor risk-on. The short-term signals in The Lead-Lag Report here on Seeking Alpha are starting to confirm.

I brought up the idea on March 6 that we may be on the verge of a set-up for a melt-up by the end of the month. It's playing out...

