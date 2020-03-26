This Is An Investment Year For Ceridian

2020 is an investment year and guidance is for 10% growth. The company also misses analysts' estimates frequently.

The free cash flow margin is -0.5% and the company fails on the Rule of 40.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a Canadian company that offers a full suite of human capital management (NASDAQ:HCM) applications including workforce management, payroll, benefits, talent management, and HR. The company has a new platform called Dayforce that provides continuous calculation, eliminating the rush at the end of the pay period.

While Dayforce is growing revenue at a rate of 35% annually, the company's total revenue growth is an anemic 11% and I don't expect that to change in 2020 due to PowerPlay, a Canadian small business product, and Bureau, a legacy product that is no longer sold. Bureau has declining revenue due to attrition but still accounts for approximately 25% of total revenue.

In addition to the anemic revenue growth, Ceridian misses analysts' estimates more often than I would like, suggesting that the company management is not conservative in its guidance.

2020 is going to be a year of investment for Ceridian, as it spends on new products such as Dayforce Wallet and global expansion as indicated in the 2019 Q4 earnings call:

So in the EBITDA guidance, there's probably an additional $25 million that we're investing this year above what we regularly would invest in the business. And if I were to break it out, which I've done on the call today is almost about $9 million of additional expense in a Dayforce Wallet. If I look at the government vertical, there's a little bit over an additional $1 million of R&D effort and investment that we've put into that. On the global side, as I mentioned, it's above $12 million of additional spend, which is spread between operations, R&D, sales and marketing given that we have six active countries or four countries outside of U.S. and Canada. And then there is another about $3 million outside that we're also investing in the enterprise side of the business, which is building out certain enterprise-specific features for the industries that we're currently playing, building out the sales and marketing team to go a bit wider and deeper in those particular verticals. The strategy for this year again, it's an investment year.

As a result of the pandemic and mass shutdowns, I expect Ceridian's business to suffer along with the rest of the global economy. Prior to the pandemic, the company guidance for revenue growth for the coming year was only 10%. Given the pandemic and likely global recession, Ceridian will be lucky if it achieves zero revenue growth.

Ceridian Competition

HCM is a very competitive business and it appears that Ceridian is unwilling to boost S&M enough to increase market share. The SG&A expense margin is only 34% of revenue, which is extremely low for a high-growth company.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Ceridian's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 11% - 0.5% = 10.5%

Ceridian scores well below the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. This signifies that Ceridian does not come close to achieving a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Ceridian's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Ceridian is situated slightly below the best-fit line, implying that the company is fairly valued based on forward sales multiple.

Summary and Conclusions

Ceridian is a player in the very competitive cloud-based HCM market. The company has a unique offering called Payforce that calculates payroll continuously in real-time along with a full suite of other HCM applications. Unfortunately, the company appears to have a tight lid on S&M and this will likely cost the company market share down the road.

At present, Ceridian has so-so revenue growth of approximately 11% and this isn't likely to change in 2020. The pandemic and global response to the pandemic mean that Ceridian probably will have difficulty maintaining zero growth this year. The company's free cash flow margin is zero, causing the company to score poorly on the Rule of 40. For these reasons I am giving Ceridian a neutral score.

