The Death Of Financial Engineering

We have all watched the talking heads as everyone is just trying to a get handle on the current situation. Anyone that tells you that they know for certain what will happen in the short term is either naive or worse. But let's look out over the horizon a bit and we can make a few rationalizations.

The Era of Financial Engineering Has Ended

Funny thing about black swans - real black swans - is that no one really sees them coming. I would not actually classify 2008-2009 housing crisis as such. Many saw that one coming. If you did your homework, it was not really that difficult for the clever few to make a ton of money, or at a minimum sidestep danger. But one of the longer-term results of the housing bubble was cheap access to money. And with cheap access to money, came some great ideas.

Take on a ton of debt and make some good private equity buyouts

Take on a ton of debt and buy back your stock

Take on a ton of debt and boost the dividend

Take on a ton of debt and pay special dividends

Take on a ton of debt and make some acquisitions

And why not? You can't blame a good and clever CFO for taking some cheap money and doing some powerful things with it. If you were a young aspiring CFO and you touted holding cash "just in case something happened," you probably wouldn't have had your job for too long. So, lever up they did with some amazing successes.

I first wrote about RH (NYSE:RH) in the summer of 2017 - How To Short Your Own Stock 101. I didn't have a firm opinion on the stock at the time, but it had made some clever debt instruments that allowed it to borrow money for nearly zero and buy back half its stock. By using convertibles notes, the company put an additional 5,131,214 potential shares on the market due 2019 and 2020 and used the proceeds of those instruments to buy back its stock in the amount of 20.22 million shares - along with some hedging collars. It basically bet the company on that fact that it could execute its vision, get the stock up, and repay everything - and/or roll it over.

I warmed up to the idea in a follow-up article in March of 2018 - RH A Very High Risk/High Reward Retailer. Cash flows were on point (at the time). Execution was on track. Although still defining the risks, at $75 it looked like a great opportunity. A bit lambasted, I deduced a $200 price target was not out of line. This price target was hit in November of 2019. (Full disclosure, I exited the position at $165 as I was not that impressed with the cash flows in late 2019).

There are no victory laps on Seeking Alpha, and this is not actually an article on RH. The point is not that the situation initially worked out correctly. The objective is to examine what happened since. RH plummeted from $250 to less than $80 in a month's time.

Data by YCharts

Financial Engineering is aptly named with a slight negative connotation. The idea is that cheap money is borrowed in many different forms. Current popular incarnations are conventional borrowings, convertible bonds, asset-based loans, sale leasebacks, and the like. They are formed from the opportunity of cheap money and booming business cycles that can result in spectacular successes. But when a black swan hits, these companies are the most exposed.

This is not just limited to publicly traded companies. Most, if not all, private equity companies are formed with debt. You put in a hundred million or so and buy a 400+ million-dollar company. It could be a manufacturer, or it could be a small retailer. You bring in a high-profile CEO from an era gone by and run the company off a nice EBITDA and leverage. You then pay down the debt and everyone wins.

The problem in the current situation is that the music has stopped playing. There is no appetite currently for buy leasebacks, asset-based loans, nor convertible notes. It is going be very difficult in the new risk-off scenario for these highly leveraged companies, with sudden large impacts on their cash flows, to borrow more or refinance at reasonable terms.

The funny thing about these situations is how flat footed even large corporations can be. Why does AT&T (NYSE:T) carry $161 billion in debt on a $206 billion dollar market cap? In a time where companies could have extra cash to buy their shares at a value, these type of companies - that in many cases bought shares far higher - are now limited on options. Even true blue-chips have gorged on debt. Why is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) carrying 65 billion in liabilities with 21 billion in equity? Well, they bought their stock well above book value of course. Haven't they made enough money over the years to not have so much debt? Well, yes but… the money is cheap and makes far more sense to financial engineer earnings. Now Coke is one of the better ones - there are many far worse with real revenue declines coming. The point is, cheap money is irresistible with no Black Swans on the horizon (and of course there never are any on the horizon).

There will be many "dividend aristocrats" that may be forced to cut or limit their dividend. Worse, there will be many companies that will not be able to roll over their debt - looking at you GNC (NYSE:GNC). Even worse than that, there will be many private equity companies that you will never hear of laying off by the droves as they fight for survival.

This is the death of financial engineering - until the next boom cycle of course. This event with revenues for some companies dropping 60%, 70%, and even 80% was simply not modeled for. No one was asking the question "yeah, but what if we have to close our 75 stores for a month" in private equity investor presentations.

So, what to do for us common folk

I believe this will be one of the seminal events of our generation that will result in the greatest transfer of wealth in human history. This is not a statement I make lightly. To the victor will go the spoils. Companies, and individuals, with liquidity will reign supreme. There are many moving parts with government bailouts, too big to fail scenarios, and much uncertainty. But one thing we can say for certain, we will get through this. The opportunities lie with the fortunate, the bold, and those with liquidity.

The era of "Cash is Trash" has ended

Longer term, there will be wounds. Companies that survive this near-death experience will have boards that are not so apt to load up the balance sheet with debt or buy back their shares at all-time highs. This will impact future growth rates of our economy, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. The golden rule will be in effect. Those with the gold will make the rules.

Hi, my names Warren and here's a preferred with a 10% yield and some convertibility rights.

For the prudent portfolio, I'm positioning myself as follows. I will avoid highly leveraged companies with any debt roll-over issues. I'll buy a mix of beat-down companies with great business models and fair balance sheets. I will take a good look at particularly distressed situations (airlines) and try some opportunities based on large shareholders stepping in to protect their investments and government assistance - but those are much more speculative. Growth stocks with great balance sheets will still win in the long run.

The companies that survive and thrive will longer term be better off through market share gains and future growth possibilities. The objective now is safety and to avoid the big "zero". I'll be sharing this analysis though Analysts' Corner and with the great fundamental assistance of Robert Honeywill. We'll check balance sheets, cash flows, and business conditions to derive a model portfolio for the new era. Best of luck to us all and please stay safe.

Become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Tickers reviewed using 1View∞Scenarios™. Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner uses market sentiment and company fundamentals to objectively target rates of return. Discounts on subscriptions currently available for a limited period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article originally appeared on Robert Honeywill's Analysts Corner Market Place. I am a promoting author for Analyst Corner and combine research efforts with Robert. Analyst Corner provides fresh ideas and deep analysis to aid in stock and risk selection to drive market returns. No need to go it alone - We'll help you navigate your portfolio through these difficult times.