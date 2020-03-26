Significantly Undervalued Blackstone Mortgage Trust Could Establish Itself As The Premier mREIT

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is down over 50% since we published Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A High Quality But Expensive Mortgage REIT on February 21, 2020. Our rating was bearish from a valuation perspective. We are now extremely bullish based on the current valuation. We estimated a justified P/B ratio of around 1.2X book value or about $35 per share. BXMT is currently priced at about half that number or 0.6x book. For further information on company fundamentals please reference Blackstone Mortgage Trust: What You Need To Know About External Management, ROE, And Valuation.

Mortgage REIT Sector Collapses

We are using the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) as a proxy for the sector. Mortgage REITs declined by 69% from February 20, 2020, through March 24, 2020:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Levered ETNs Blow Up

The results were even worse for investors that added additional leverage to an already levered sector. Consider the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs MORL and MRRL, which both lost over 98% of their value in a little over one month and were delisted.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Blackstone Mortgage REIT was down in line with the index at 68%.

Well Known REITs Fail To Meet Margin Calls

In the past few days, several well-known Mortgage REITs have failed to meet margin calls. This raises serious doubt into the sustainability of this business funding model, and it is fair to question if these investments deserve a place in any investment portfolio. Consider the stock price reaction of two well-known residential Mortgage REITs MFA Financial (MFA) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), which have both failed to meet margin calls. MFA and NYMT are down over 95% and 83%, respectively:

(Source: Bloomberg)

BXMT Margin Call Is Less Likely

There is a considerable difference between Blackstone Mortgage Trust and MFA or NYMT. The detail is buried deep in each firm's 10-k. New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial are both subject to margin calls based on changes in market conditions. Consider the following from the NYMT 10k on pg. 9:

Our repurchase agreements may require us to deposit additional collateral pursuant to a margin call if the market value of our pledged collateral declines as a result of market conditions or due to principal repayments on the mortgages underlying our pledged securities

And from the MFA 10k on pg. 3:

Margin calls, whereby a lender requires that we pledge additional assets or cash as collateral to secure borrowings under our repurchase financing with such lender, are routinely experienced by us when the value of the assets pledged as collateral declines as a result of principal amortization and prepayments or due to changes in market interest rates, spreads or other market conditions

The vast majority of BXMT's debt funding comes from secured credit facilities, about $9.7B of $11.4B. Deep inside the BXMT 10k we can find the necessary detail to inform our judgement of a potential margin call on BXMT.

Margin call provisions under our credit facilities do not permit valuation adjustments based on capital markets events, and are limited to collateral-specific credit marks.

Importantly, margin calls are not linked to valuation adjustments based on changes in rates or spreads, but on credit marks, i.e., is the borrower still paying. This does not eliminate the potential of a margin call but does at least tie it to underwriting performance. This structure and the Blackstone affiliation greatly reduce the chances of a margin call.

Conclusion

In our opinion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is significantly undervalued at approximately $17 per share and with a dividend yield of close to 15%. We still think shares will be worth 1.2x book, or about $35 per share, during normal times. We view the chances of a margin call as lower than peers based on a better structural design that links margin calls to credit performance, and the Blackstone (BX) affiliation. There is significant loan exposure to Office and Hotel, about 50% and 16%, respectively, and very few people are currently working or traveling. However, BXMT's borrowers are generally well-funded private equity investors and funds that should be well-capitalized. If Blackstone Mortgage Trust can work through this crisis without a dividend cut, it could differentiate itself as the premier Mortgage REIT and potential investment returns could be spectacular considering a 15% yield with price upside. If a dividend cut becomes necessary minimizing it to 25% would still offer potentially strong returns (11% yield). Alternatively, if a massive dividend cut were to happen, then Blackstone Mortgage Trust would join the ranks as just another Mortgage REIT that let investors down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.