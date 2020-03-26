Seeking Alpha
Fed Pledges To Do Whatever It Takes. But Will It Be Enough?

by: TD Wealth
Summary

What's the impact of the Fed's announcement to initiate unlimited lending operations to unclog the corporate and municipal debt market?

How deep a contraction do you anticipate in Q2 and Q3?

Is the Fed running out of options to stave off a COVID-19 depression?

Kim Parlee recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Michael Craig, Head, Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management as the Fed brings out a barrage of policy moves to support credit and the economy.

