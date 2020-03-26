Fed Pledges To Do Whatever It Takes. But Will It Be Enough?
Summary
What's the impact of the Fed's announcement to initiate unlimited lending operations to unclog the corporate and municipal debt market?
How deep a contraction do you anticipate in Q2 and Q3?
Is the Fed running out of options to stave off a COVID-19 depression?
Kim Parlee recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Michael Craig, Head, Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management as the Fed brings out a barrage of policy moves to support credit and the economy.
