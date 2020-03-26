Platinum Shocks- The Downside Gives Way Before A Boomerang

In markets, the strong tend to get stronger during bullish macro events, and the weak tend to fold like a bad hand in a poker game. In the world of precious metals, platinum has been the same as a two-seven off suit hand in a game of Texas Hold-em. The price of the forlorn metal may have snapped back from the recent severe corrections in the precious metals sector, but its overall performance remains pathetic.

Platinum has lagged the action in gold since 2014, which was the last time it traded at a premium to the yellow metal. When it comes to the other platinum group metals, platinum has more than underperformed palladium since 2017 when it fell to a discount to its sister metal. In early 2016 the price of platinum fell to a low of $812.20 per ounce, while rhodium’s bottom was at $575. Rhodium recently rose to over $11,000 per ounce, but risk-off conditions pushed the price over $9,000 lower before it snapped back to the upside. Even at the bottom of that brutal correction, rhodium continues to trade above three times the price of platinum as of March 23. Platinum has been exceedingly weak over the past years, and the risk-off period caused price carnage in the rare precious and industrial metal. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) moves higher and lower with the price of platinum and the other leading precious metals that trade on US futures exchanges.

Risk-off conditions in all metals

The outbreak of Coronavirus began in China in December 2019 and January 2020. At first, markets paid little attention to the spread of the infection with no treatment or preventative vaccine. On February 24, news that the virus spread beyond China’s borders with outbreaks in South Korea, Iran, and Italy caused rising fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes.

As the number of cases and fatalities rose, the World Health Organization declared Coronavirus a global pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, the prospects of an almost total shutdown of business activity around the world would have seemed impossible. The idea of “social distancing” would be laughable. We now find ourselves in a world that is nothing short of a science fiction movie. A new reality has descended on the people of the world. Not since the 1918 Spanish flu has a microscopic virus had the potential to wreak havoc in our lives. All markets have tanked in a deflationary spiral, and precious metals took it on the chin and suffered corrections, before turning around and experiencing sharp recoveries. Over the past four years, gold, palladium, and rhodium have all remained above their late 2015 and early 2016 lows, but platinum and silver could not hold those levels. Silver fell to its lowest price since 2009, and platinum to its since 2002 before selling dried up and buying re-emerged. All of the precious metals corrected, but nothing has been more of a dog than the metal that was once “rich person’s gold.”

The weakest were the main targets

Platinum has lagged the precious sector consistently over the past years. In 2019, the composite of four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME moved 28.93% higher on the year. The price of platinum only moved 10.39% to the upside. As selling descended on all markets, platinum tanked.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of April platinum highlights, the price dropped from a high of $1046.70 on January 16 to a low of $562 on March 16, a decline of 46.3%. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market fell from 108,483 contracts on January 15 to 63,571 contracts on March 24, a drop of 41.4%. Investors and traders who purchased platinum because of its value proposition compared to the price action in the other precious metals scrambled for an exit at the same time. Risk-off conditions created a vacuum on the downside in the platinum market. After the selling stopped, platinum dud a U-turn and the price rose to just below the $750 level. An almost $190 recovery left the price below its early 2016 low.

Even the strong suffer declines

All of the precious metals experienced significant price, and open interest declines from their most recent highs in 2020 and then recovered in the current wild market conditions.

Source: CQG

The volatile silver market got downright ugly during the risk-off selling. May silver futures traded to a high of $19.005 on February 24, 2020, and fell to a low of $11.64 on March 18, a drop of 38.8%. The open interest metric moved from 244,705 contracts on the day silver rose to the high to 150,700 contracts on March 24, a decrease of 38.4%. Silver bounced back to the $14.50 level on March 25.

Source: CQG

June palladium futures declined from $2789.80 in late February to a low of $1355.10 on March 16 or 51.4%. The open interest fell from a high in 2020 of 26,689 contracts to 8,237 contracts on March 24 or 69.1%. The price was back at the $2226 level on March 25, over 60% higher.

Source: Kitco

Rhodium, the byproduct of platinum that only trades in the physical market fell from $11,500 to $2,000 per ounce, a drop of 82.6%. The wild rhodium market was back at a midpoint of $7500 on March 25. While the percentage declines in palladium and rhodium were far higher than platinum, both metals remained appreciably above their respective 2016 lows, which were at $451.50 and $575 per ounce while platinum fell to a lower low by almost $200 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The best performing precious metal during the risk-off period was gold, as it declined from the March 9 high at $1704.30 to a low of $1450.90 on March 16, a drop of 14.9%. Open interest in the gold futures arena reached a peak of 798,822 contracts in late January and was 30.8% lower at 547,334 on March 24. Gold rallied back to just shy of $1700 and was trading at $1630 on March 25.

Gold and platinum both have a history as stores of value and financial metals, central banks around the world hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves, but they do not hold platinum.

Platinum falls to a multiyear low

In a sign that platinum was in trouble in 2018, platinum plummeted to a lower level than the 2016 bottom when the price reached $755.70 in August 2018. Risk-off caused the price to blow through that level on the downside as a hot knife goes through butter.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the last time platinum traded below its most recent low at $562 per ounce was in 2002. The technical picture for the metal that has been less than precious remains ugly. A close below $867.80 on March 31 would create a bearish reversal pattern on the long-term quarterly chart. On March 25, the price was over $130 below that level at just under $730 per ounce.

Risk-reward favors a diversified approach

Platinum has been a dog for years, and the risk-off period in all markets caused any investors and traders who dipped a toe into the platinum arena on the long side to scramble out of their risk positions. Platinum burned any buyers since 2008 when the price dropped from its record peak at $2308.80 to a low of $761.80, which is now a level of technical resistance in the metal.

I believe that the flood of liquidity from central banks, government bailouts, and skyrocketing government deficits is ultimately supportive of all precious metals prices. Nations around the globe can increase their money supplies to stimulate economies at challenging times, but they cannot increase the stock of precious metals without extracting more from the crust of the earth. I favor a diversified approach to the sector, which could make an incredible comeback over the coming months and years. While the most direct route for owning precious metals is via the coins and bars available from dealers around the world, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) allows for an investment in platinum, palladium, gold, and silver.

The top holdings and fund summary of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $584.36 million, trades an average of 55,908 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. GLTR holds a portfolio of physical precious metals, with the lowest exposure to platinum. GLTR corrected to the downside during the risk-off period.

Source: Barchart

GLTR fell from a high of $86.26 on February 24 to a low of $64.66 on March 16 or 25%. At $76.30 per share on March 25, the product bounced from the low with the rebounds in the prices of all precious metals.

For those looking for more exposure to platinum, the two ETF products that hold physical platinum bullion are the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT) and the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM). PPLT replicates the price action of 1/10th of an ounce of platinum, while PLTM reflects the price of 1/100th of an ounce. PPLT has a higher level of net assets but charges a 0.60% expense ratio, but PLTM’s expense ratio is 0.50%.

The price action in most markets has been shocking over the past month. In the world of precious metals, platinum may not have dropped the most on a percentage basis, but it fell to the lowest price in almost two decades. I continue to believe that precious metals will rise from the ashes as the value of paper currencies is doomed in an environment of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus.

