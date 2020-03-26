Brookfield Property Partners: 15% Yield, Trophy Assets, Insiders Buying

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY, BPYU) is a highly leveraged play on high-quality retail and office real estate. Shares trade at a blistering 15% dividend yield, as investors have soured on retail and office real estate. The valuation is overly pessimistic in light of both the long-term outlook for high-quality real estate assets as well as BPY’s strong near-term liquidity. I rate shares a Buy.

BPY is a landlord of high-quality retail and office real estate. 85% of its balance sheet is in its core portfolio of 134 office properties and 122 retail properties. These include some of the world's most valuable trophy assets:

(Source: Company 2019 Presentation)

The remaining 15% of the balance sheet is invested in various funds which, in my own words, are characterized by seeking to acquire deeply undervalued assets with the aim of improving performance and disposing of later.

BPY’s core portfolio has performed reasonably well in 2019. Its office properties saw a respectable 2.9% SS NOI growth in natural currency:

(Source: Company 2020 Supplemental)

The strong results may continue in the future as BPY reports a 5% mark-to-market potential. Retail performed weaker, seeing nearly 4% SS NOI declines in the fourth quarter:

(Source: Company 2020 Supplemental)

On the conference call, management attributed the vast majority of the poor performance to store closures and bankruptcies. This is evidenced by the fact that average rents for non-anchor tenants actually increased by 2.3%. BPY’s retail portfolio has NOI weighted sales psf of $798, far in excess of the $500 threshold for Class A mall real estate. I cover other mall REITs as well, and my general thesis remains true with BPY: given enough time, it should be able to find replacement tenants for the store closures. BPY is investing aggressively in redevelopment projects, many of which stabilize in 2022:

(Source: Company 2020 Supplemental)

Redevelopments contribute to SS NOI growth from the high development yields, and also due to helping to stabilize the rest of the property. Management has guided for 2021 to be the year that the company can return to 2.5-3.0% SS NOI growth. I view it as a matter of time before high-quality mall real estate returns to its former glory.

BPY differs from other typical property REITs due to its management arrangement. BPY is managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), and as a result, it pays management fees equal to 0.5% of its total capitalization, as well as a $50 million minimum fee (plus an annual escalation adjusted for inflation). We can see below an example of how this is computed, for the fourth quarter of 2019:

(Source: Company 2020 Supplemental)

The minimum fee is $13.8 million is the quarter’s worth of the $50 million annual fee. The $31.4 million is approximately 0.5% annualized of the $21.5 million market capitalization.

BPY is also required to pay incentive distribution rights to BAM, which are payments that are triggered when BPY pays dividends above a certain threshold. BPY does have $162 million in IDR credits that allow it to avoid making such payments in the near term. A calculation of what the company would have paid in IDRs is shown below:

(Source: Company 2020 Supplemental)

Does this create a conflict of interest? As we saw above, BAM is incentivized to grow the market capitalization of BPY due to its fee structure. The question is whether BAM values the fees more or its ownership in BPY. BAM owns 50% of shares outstanding, at 517.5 million shares. Even at these depressed prices, that represents a stake of around $4.5 billion. BAM received just under $150 million in fees from BPY, making me confident that BAM is aligned with BPY shareholders. BAM can create far greater personal value by increasing the value of BPY than by trying to increase the fees it receives. BPY repurchased $450 million in shares in 2019, validating the shareholder alignment. While the management fee structure creates room for misalignment, the outsized ownership helps to deter it. If anything, it has made BPY very aggressive in creating shareholder value, which I look at next.

Understanding The High Leverage: The Coronavirus Opportunity

One typical knock on BPY is its judicious use of leverage. Perhaps judicious is an understatement.

As of 2019, debt-to-EBITDA stood around 12 times, which is an astronomical figure. We can see how BPY thinks about its leverage below. The company has approximately $3.1 billion in NOI:

(Source: Company 2019 Presentation)

BPY estimates its loan-to-value at 55%, with $36 billion in property-level debt:

(Source: Company 2019 Presentation)

Connecting the dots, BPY is using a 4.7% cap rate to value its properties. I think that this cap rate is much too optimistic, especially considering that Macerich (MAC) is using a 5.6% cap rate itself for its trophy mall portfolio, which is higher-quality than the portfolio at BPY. If I use a more appropriate 6-6.5% cap rate range, then loan-to-value is between 70% and 75%. That is astronomically high. I don’t think that the current leverage profile is appropriate in the long term - perhaps debt-to-EBITDA in the 8-10 times range would be more acceptable.

Yet, why am I giving my blessing for BPY? I rarely approve of companies with highly leveraged balance sheets - MAC is the most highly levered that comes to mind, and debt-to-EBITDA is “only” 10 times there, with a higher-quality portfolio. The same argument used for MAC can apply to BPY.

Out of $55.5 billion of total debt (including its funds), less than $8 billion was unsecured debt. Of the $48 billion in debt attributable to BPY, only $2 billion was recourse to the company. Because the vast majority of its debt is non-recourse, BPY faces lower refinancing risk and minimal restrictions from loan covenants. It is much easier to refinance mortgages because they are secured to high-quality properties - it is really the unsecured corporate debt that can be difficult to refinance in times of distress. Furthermore, a default of mortgage debt would simply lead to the loss of the property, whereas default of unsecured debt leads to outright bankruptcy. Secured debt don’t have loan covenants, meaning that BPY can theoretically allow leverage to creep up during this coronavirus period without fear of being forced to reduce or pay down debt.

If they can handle the high debt load, then such capital allocation policies absolutely benefit investors due to higher returns on equity and the ability to have more aggressive redevelopment project programs. While shareholders may be wary of high debt due to bankruptcy risk, it is important to note that if things go right, then higher debt can lead to higher shareholder returns than otherwise. This is why I view BPY (and BAM for that matter) as being “value optimizers”, as they are willing to accept moderately higher risk to maximize shareholder value. Personally, I think that investors would value BPY at a higher multiple if they had lower debt. That said, given where real estate trades, it is arguable that there has been no other time more favorable for maintaining a higher leveraged position in order to take advantage of the opportunity.

BPY’s latest investor update appears to validate its financial position, as the company emphasized its $6 billion in liquidity and even noted that it has repurchased 6 million units during the coronavirus crash. I view the distressed share price of many property REITs, especially BPY, as signalling imminent bankruptcy, when their balance sheets are actually showing otherwise. This isn’t 2008: the credit market isn’t frozen, and BPY has minimal unsecured debt and has tremendous liquidity available.

Valuation And Price Target

BPY trades at 6 times FFO and a 15% dividend yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $18, or a 7.5% yield. While BPY may report a disappointing year, especially in its retail segment, I view the long-term thesis for high-quality retail real estate as being intact, and a return to 2-3% SS NOI growth could be the necessary catalyst to unlock greater upside. Continued execution on leasing and redevelopment projects will help drive stronger SS NOI growth - and with it, a higher stock price.

Risks

BPY does issue a K-1 tax form. Those looking to avoid the K-1 tax form may prefer to invest in BPYU, which is the REIT equivalent of BPY. BPYU does have its set of complexities in relation to BPY, but for the near future, it may be more or less identical in expected returns.

The higher leverage does add higher risk. If interest rates rise, then BPY would see a big hit to its bottom line. If lenders begin demanding stronger credit metrics for the properties, then BPY may need to aggressively pay down debt at the expense of shareholders. These are both real risks, and BPY’s large debt load exposes it to higher downside from it. That said, the current interest rate environment appears to be suggesting that interest rates should remain steady, if not even move downward.

Retail might not recover. That certainly has been the general consensus on Wall Street, as evidenced by how mall REITs have traded. I might be wrong about the long-term viability of malls. I, however, am confident that the recent headwinds to SS NOI growth are temporary and will be fixed through ongoing redevelopments and backfilling of vacancies. The coronavirus may lead to an accelerated amount of store closures, delaying the recovery timeline.

Insiders Buying

BPY has seen a sizable amount of insider buying. Three insiders purchased approximately $6 million worth of stock over the past month:

(Source: Insider Monitor)

BAM has also been actively purchasing units in the open market. The insider buying at BPY fulfills my two criteria for determining significance: the buying is of a significant size, and there are many insiders buying. While not a bullish signal by itself, the insider buying helps to indicate that BPY insiders do consider the stock undervalued.

Conclusion

BPY’s portfolio faces near-term headwinds from the coronavirus, but in the long term, the growth thesis appears intact. The company's highly leveraged portfolio is managed by a heavy reliance on non-recourse debt, and shares appear very cheap at a 15% yield. I rate shares a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.