Rite Aid: On An Upward Trajectory, But Significant Challenges Remain

Rite Aid's recent de-levering efforts, as well as the various initiatives disclosed at its analyst day, are admittedly a step in the right direction.

While Rite Aid's (RAD) latest turnaround strategy was a step in the right direction, I would caution investors against turning bullish pending solid, demonstrated progress towards the new strategic vision. In addition, persistent industry challenges, for instance, reimbursement rate pressure, a challenging competitive environment, and shifting consumer preferences, along with a planned capex ramp over the next two years, raise concerns over the viability of the projected deleveraging path. With RAD's multiple currently a full turn above peers such as WBA, I see the current premium as unwarranted given its scale disadvantages and the elevated risks posed by its debt levels.

RAD Lays Out Long-Term Targets Expected to be Realized by FY23

RAD's updated long-term targets call for a mid-single-digit increase in related prescription growth, low-single-digit growth in front-end revenue, and high-single to low-double-digit growth in PBM revenue. The priority remains on driving front-end and PBM margins, via a reduction in SG&A expenses. Most of the cost cuts will come through operational efficiencies (e.g., expansion of own brands, consolidation of back-office personnel, and call centers, among others), which are guided to precipitate $300 million in cumulative savings over the next three fiscal years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management has also set a lofty deleveraging target, outlining a path to ~4.0x by FY23 from the current 5.3x. To achieve this, RAD is looking to accelerate its debt paydown - while RAD has no debt maturities due until FY23, it is willing to pre-pay debt over the next 12-18 months using proceeds from the monetization of ancillary stores and distribution centers (anticipated at ~$200-$300 million).

Thus far, RAD has tracked well on its deleveraging plans - $157 million of unsecured notes maturing in FY27 and FY28 were recently repurchased, while $600 million in 7.5% exchange notes were extended to FY25, and $450 million of asset-backed loans ((ABLs)) were paid off using proceeds from the sale of receivables. These deleveraging efforts have ultimately been favorable, unencumbering sufficient liquidity for RAD to manage its business comfortably over the upcoming 2-3 year transformational period.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the recent steps, as well as the updated deleveraging targets, are notable positives, I think management's openness to growth M&A at a time when debt paydown should be the priority, warrants caution.

"While our immediate focus will be to invest in our strategic initiatives and pay down debt, we are open to using targeted M&A as a way to drive growth in the long term."

Turnaround Strategy: RAD's Near Future vs. Near Past

Despite FY19 representing a transitional year for the company (most of RAD's current management team joined over the last 12 months), management's efforts to right-size the cost structure is a key positive. For instance, the $55 million in run-rate savings in annual corporate expenses, the extension of 35% of its debt maturities to FY25 from FY23 (via debt exchange), and the successful deleveraging to 5.4x (from 6.8x in 2Q19) are a step in the right direction.

Source: Investor Presentation

Going forward, the new management team has laid out plans for a merchandise overhaul intended to eliminate slow-turning items and to emphasize items consistent with the company's broader health and wellness focus. As an additional component of the evolving merchandising strategy, RAD will focus on pet care (a $75 billion market growing at 5% annually) and key opportunities in proprietary brands (increasing penetration to 23% by FY23, which is, in turn, set to bolster net income by $100 million).

Source: Investor Presentation

While due focus was given to planned operational improvements, the resounding message from RAD's analyst call was a sustained commitment to the company's foundational pharmacy business. At the forefront of this initiative are the company's plans to become the dominant mid-market PBM. This would undoubtedly yield substantial benefits for the company; however, execution risk is again present as PBM remains a scale business. Thus, RAD's Elixir PBM (rebranded from Envision Rx Options) will likely continue to experience challenges and barriers in competing with the three large PBMs.

Source: Investor Presentation

More Store Remodels Ahead

RAD also plans to introduce nine "store of the future" pilots this fall and subsequently remodel an additional 65 stores over the remainder of the year. The approach will be gradual with new concepts tested initially before the learnings are incorporated into an expanded remodeling effort. According to management, the unit economics work out to ~$0.6 million per store remodel for the 75 "stores of the future" targeted by FY21, with a 15% internal hurdle rate. While management's target to drive LSD front end growth (which would be an improvement from recent trends) is laudable, the viability of these targets is unclear given comparable sales trends have remained subdued through the recent Wellness plus store remodels.

Source: Company Data

Immediate Tailwinds from COVID-19

With RAD now an active participant in the White House's Covid-19 task force, all Rite Aid locations will offer COVID-19 testing (among other services) to their parking lots and drive-throughs. Of note, the company currently has no plans for altered hours or store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the nature of RAD's products and current public sentiment, traffic has increased significantly across all channels. Online sales, in particular, have been ten times greater than prior peak levels, while home delivery is also up substantially.

Our traffic is up significantly across the board. We did expect that. It's not only up in the stores, but as I mentioned before, we're up 10x our peak levels online.

Management has indicated that they do not anticipate supply chain concerns relating to shortages of generic drugs at this time. While there may be an immediate benefit to cash flow from COVID-19's positive impact on traffic, any additional liquidity will likely be dedicated toward RAD's deleveraging efforts. However, even with the increased cash flow from COVID-19 traffic, I believe the 4x leverage target by FY23 remains on the aggressive side, especially given the capex ramp over the next two years (~$700 million).

Source: Investor Presentation

Fairly Valued Relative to Peers

On balance, I would not be a buyer of RAD at current levels - at ~8x CY20 EBITDA, RAD's shares are likely already pricing in the guided operational improvements and deleveraging path, which may prove too aggressive. As of the time of writing, RAD trades at a full turn premium to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and slightly more than one turn to CVS Health (CVS), which does not, I believe, reflect its scale disadvantages, as well as the risks associated with its highly leveraged capital structure.

Data by YCharts

However, I think it is worth pointing out that RAD's highly geared balance sheet would amplify the shareholder value impact of even modest improvements. For now, I see limited value at current levels and would, instead, await solid, demonstrated progress towards the new strategic vision before re-evaluating my position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.