You've Already Experienced The Worst-Case Scenario (Almost)

If you can live with the past 25 years of investment returns on the S&P 500, you can live through a repeat of the Great Depression.

Do you feel the way that I do right now? Don't you ever have this premonition that we are at the early stages of a global financial/economic/healthcare calamity on par with (or maybe worse than) the crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression? If so, then you could probably use a little a lighthearted diversion, so why don't you and I hold hands and go skipping down history lane together. I want you to cheerfully ASSUME that history is about to repeat itself and that the S&P 500 will drop by 90% before finding a bottom.

As you contemplate that prospect, your first reaction is probably "golly, I've never experienced losses that big before." Well, I've got some news for you, my dear friend. In terms of long-term stock returns, all of us over the past 25 years have already experienced what the next 25 years from today could be like if the markets crash by 90% and if history is any guide.

Using Free Data From Professor Robert Shiller's Homepage, I've added a couple of functions to show what would happen to an investor who owns 100 units of the S&P 500 on the eve of the Great Crash of 1929, collects dividends, and reinvests them all back into more shares at whatever price she can get at the time. Here is what the sheet looks like:

Our lucky investor is worth $3,130 in September of 1929, and the question is when she will break even after the 1929 crash, assuming that she reinvests and compounds her dividends? Answer: December of 1944.

It takes 15 years to recover. Not exactly a short amount of time, but certainly not on the same order as the 25-year recovery period you'd think if you just eyeballed a historical chart like the one I pulled off of Stockcharts.com.

Oh, and speaking of 25-year periods, go ahead and ask me how much WOULD that investor be worth on the 25th anniversary of the greatest stock market crash in history if she regularly reinvests her dividends into more shares? Answer? She'd be totally styling! Riding high with a net worth of $12,945 and cooling her toes with a pretty swell annualized rate of return of 5.84%. Not exactly chopped liver, is it?

And now for the really fun part. How does granny's rate of return compare to the rate of return for her granddaughter who bought 100 units of the S&P 500 in 1995, exactly 25 years ago from today? Like her dear old granny, granddaughter reinvests dividends every month at whatever price she can get at the time. Granddaughter's 100 shares are worth $49,315 in 1995, and as of the close of market yesterday, her portfolio would be worth about $301,356.

Annualized rate of return, anyone? I won't keep you in suspense. 7.5%.

Now just take a moment and think about the implications of this math. Let this really sink in. The annualized rate of return for a dividend compounder during the Great Depression/WWII era compared to the annualized rate of return for a dividend compounder in our own gilded, modern era is only 1.66 percentage points less.

If you believe that stock market could fall 90% from where it was just a little over one month ago, and if you believe that the world could revisit the economic morass of the 1930s and descend into world wars, mass casualties, genocide, relentless global recessions and depressions and dire banking crises with no end in sight for the rest of your entire investment career, then there is only one salient question for an investor like you to ask herself or himself: can I live without those extra 1.66 percentage points of returns per year that I've become accustomed to?

Sure you could. Your granny could.

Some of you are scratching your heads and wondering how this result could be possible. It's simple. If you are a buy-and-hold investor who regularly reinvests dividends, lower stock prices are good. You want them. They are your friend. Lower stock prices help you buy more shares for your reinvestment dollars, enabling you to compound your way out of even the worst market crash in history. That is certainly not the case if you are selling stocks into that yawning bottomless pit we call the stock market, which leads me to the strategy I'm going to use to survive what I fear might be coming. I will avoid selling stocks as the market crashes. Instead, I will try to reinvest as many dividends as I can. In other words, I'm going to try and compound my way out of this mess.

Now look, can I be perfectly honest with you? I am scared. Like some of you, I am stuck in a quarantine zone, I'm worried about the health of my family and friends. But while I might worry that the world is heading into a 1930s-style disaster, what I am not worried about are the investment implications of a 1930s-style disaster. On the contrary, history shows that for dividend compounders, disasters like the ones we face today can lead to pretty fantastic long-term investment returns in the future. I'm watching the futures market crash at this very moment, stopped out (yet again) at the maximum daily loss limit. But when I think about the cash I plan to invest today, dare I say that I am feeling twitches of greed?

Okay, not really. It's more like convulsions of greed. In fact, I'm feeling what the experts call "hey-who-gave-the-starving-piglet-30-cups-of-espresso?" greed. Oh yes, I'm pretty sure I'm going to snatch a few bargains today.

What am I looking to buy with my reinvested dividends? This past weekend I actually cooked up a new investment theory for how I'm going to approach investing for the time being. My old approach of looking at past earnings and future earnings estimates won't work - the past and the future have simply changed too much. Nowadays I am looking for companies that fit three main criteria. First, I am looking for are companies that are currently hiring. Companies don't hire people during a crisis if they think doing so will cost the company money. On the contrary, if a company is staffing up while the world slowly inches over the economic cliff, that company expects earnings to hold up and even grow. Bank of America (BAC) and PepsiCo (PEP) are just two of several companies that recently announced new hiring plans and raises for existing staff.

Second, I want companies that provide timeless goods and services that will always be in demand no matter how bad things get. Credit is the lifeblood that will spell the difference between survival and bankruptcy - Bank of America offers it and my guess is that business is going to be booming by the time this crisis ends. And who doesn't enjoy a cold Pepsi and bag of chips on a bad day while the Dow Jones is selling off 1,000 points?

Third, I want companies with spotless balance sheets. According to Moody's.com, Bank of America has a credit rating of A2 and PepsiCo clocks in at an A1 credit rating. That's good. These guys seem to have plenty of financial strength heading into what is sure to be a very, very, very nasty few months.

I'm not just reinvesting dividends, though. I'm also going to be selling my few remaining shares of dividend growth ETFs and putting the proceeds into PEP and BAC and maybe a few other companies that I already own like Citibank (C) and Anheuser-Busch (BUD). The problem I have with dividend growth ETFs like the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is that these ETFs passively track indexes that contain only companies that pay dividends. So what happens if a company temporarily suspends or cuts its dividend to either stay afloat or to retain capital so it can take advantage of the business opportunities that this crisis will create? As a shareholder, I WANT my companies to retain cash if they need it or could put it to better use than I can. Cutting dividends is sometimes the best news that a dividend growth investor could hope for - especially during a global crisis of epic proportions.

But what do dividend growth index ETFs do when a company temporarily cuts or halts dividends and therefore no longer fits the eligibility requirements for the underlying index? Looking some examples of Dividend Index methodology (particularly note the "ongoing maintenance" discussion on page 33), I suppose the index might remove, and the associated ETF might sell, that company's stock. And if all the ETFs are selling that stock all at once, there's a good chance the ETFs will probably lock plenty of losses when they sell. But as we discussed earlier, history suggests that when it comes to surviving severe financial and economic dislocations, selling stock doesn't work as well as holding and compounding. That's why these so-called "smart beta" ETFs make me nervous, whereas owning companies that are growing and that have solid credit and offer enduring or necessary products and services makes me far LESS nervous.

In times like these, feeling less nervous is worth a lot to me. My investment approach may or may not work out over the next 25 years, but if it helps me sleep better tonight, I'll call that an immediate and worthwhile return on investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data from Robert Shiller's homepage, which forms the basis of this article. Nor can I guarantee the accuracy of my calculations based on that data. This article is written for entertainment purposes only.