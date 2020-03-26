Wynn Resorts: Time To Start Picking Up Some Shares

My valuation model shows that the stock was a gift at $30, a steal below $60, and anything below $100 is still likely a good deal.

Moreover, I think WYNN is far from going bankrupt and should be able to survive this pandemic, without any bailouts.

Since then, WYNN shares have recovered, but are still far from their previous trading ranges. Thus, I think there's still value in the stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a fantastic gaming stock, under normal circumstances. Over the years, I've covered the stock, and I've always thought that whenever WYNN falls below $100, it enters the "value zone." So, after the recent stock market crash, WYNN is now trading around $65 per share. What's more, the shares went as low as $36 per share, but have since recovered very nicely. I suspect this occurred because the market started pricing an "imminent bankruptcy" scenario. However, my calculations suggest that this is highly unlikely for WYNN. Thus, I believe this has created a great buying opportunity.



Overview

First of all, I'd like to start by acknowledging that the economic damage due to the Covid-19 pandemic is massive. It'll likely take several months (maybe more) to return to previous levels of economic activity throughout the world. Moreover, casinos themselves will probably continue to carry a stigma for a while because the Covid-19 seems particularly virulent in crowded environments. And, as we all know, casinos are packed with people who continuously touch cards, chips, food, drinks, and more things that can quickly propagate the virus, all in a relatively confined environment.

Therefore, I can't picture things going back to normal without a cure or an effective treatment for the Covid-19. I also gather there will be significant changes to the way casinos operate. In fact, there might be additional government regulations regarding Covid-19, which will likely aim to prevent further outbreaks. Consequently, I imagine it'll take a while before people return to casinos in droves as they did.



This is why it was reasonable to see the stock fall in tandem with the rest of the market. However, the drop to $36 was pretty much pricing in an imminent bankruptcy. For context, that was an 80%+ drop from its 2018 highs. In my opinion, that move wasn't justified at all. And I imagine this was mostly due to sheer panic from investors selling at any price regardless of fundamentals. Yet, I maintain this is precisely the right time to start feeling greedy.

Wynn is on sale

You see, if you look at the previous five years, WYNN has averaged approximately $235.95 million in FCF/year. In other words, if you own WYNN over the long-term, it's reasonable to expect that you'll receive roughly that much in FCF/year. However, WYNN is now a much bigger business than it was five years ago. WYNN's Boston property itself should be enough to improve the company's FCF profile going forward significantly. Moreover, WYNN isn't currently building a massive property like Boston, so CAPEX should be much lower in the coming years. Hence I expect WYNN's future FCF to be markedly higher than just $235.95 million.

Yet, if we look at WYNN's share price, the stock is currently trading at approximately $66 per share, which we saw in 2006, 2009 and 2016. This is after the recent bounce from its 2020 lows of $36 per share. After all, WYNN traded as low as $36 per share, which brought it back to 2004 levels. Therefore, I feel this steep discount by itself can signal a massive buying opportunity. After all, WYNN's current valuation is roughly the same as 10-15 years ago. Yet, over the past 10-15 years, WYNN has built several properties and expanded substantially. Thus, the market is essentially giving away 10-15 years of business progress for free at these levels!



This is why the only way that I can justify WYNN's current price tag is through an "imminent bankruptcy" scenario. Otherwise, not even the Covid-19 pandemic is enough to justify such a steep discount in WYNN's share price. Naturally, I imagine investors are factoring in a considerable revenue drop for 2020 due to the ongoing economic shutdown. Yet, I don't think that's enough to make WYNN go bust. And this is why I believe we have such an excellent buying opportunity at these levels.

Wynn will survive this pandemic

To prove this, we can look at WYNN's balance sheet and assess how much liquidity the company has. Then we can compare that to WYNN's foreseeable cash outflows and evaluate whether or not chapter 11 is inevitable.

Nevertheless, as you can see in the figure above, WYNN's latest balance sheet shows that the company has ample liquidity. So, the company should be able to finance a $1 billion shortfall quite easily. Thus, even if we assume that WYNN will burn $1 billion (negative FCF) throughout 2020 due to this pandemic, then that's still wouldn't be enough to destroy WYNN.

Even if we factor in WYNN's short-term debt into the equation, that's still not enough to push the company into bankruptcy. In my table, I've delineated several scenarios, and in all of them, WYNN's current cash reserves are sufficient to weather this storm. Naturally, some contractual obligations and leases might hurt WYNN's liquidity. But I also assume reduced CAPEX (due to the economic shutdown) should offset some of these COs during this crisis. So overall, I feel comfortable with these scenarios. Consequently, I reason it's safe to say that there's no distress in WYNN's balance sheet.

Valuation

Finally, I want to illustrate why I estimate the stock is currently attractive. For this, I'll use the company's 3-year average FCF. Then, we can price that FCF using the CAPM. In my view, the resulting valuation proves that WYNN is probably a safe buy anywhere below $100 per share.

As you can see, my model uses several scenarios. Firstly, I used WYNN's 3-year average FCF, which I consider a good reference point for our valuation. Then, I applied three additional scenarios for WYNN after the Covid-19 pandemic is resolved. These are just back of the envelope estimates because we can't know for sure how the economic recovery will be after this pandemic subsides. However, I think these scenarios might be overly conservative because Wynn is now in a much better share than 3-5 years ago.

Candidly, there's also no precise timeline for this economic recovery. Nonetheless, I suppose it's reasonable to assume that by 2021 most businesses will be back to normal (i.e., 12-18 months). Otherwise, the world probably entered a global depression, but I wouldn't consider that as a likely scenario. After all, the current crisis was caused by the ongoing pandemic. Once that is resolved, I imagine the market will sharply recover. Moreover, the Fed and the US government are going to continue injecting unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the system, which I expect will drive economic activity for years to come. So, in my opinion, it's hard not to be bullish on WYNN over the long term, especially at these prices.



Conclusion

The current market crash has created a lot of potential investments. I believe Wynn is among them, in particular, at these prices. In this case, the market probably assumed an "imminent bankruptcy" scenario for WYNN. But in my view, that's incredibly short-sighted because the company has ample liquidity and excellent long-term prospects.

Luckily for me, I went long WYNN in the $30s, $40s, and $50s, through several option spreads and also shares. I've already taken some profits, but overall I still hold a sizable core position. I did this because I expect the market will remain volatile for the next few months. After all, the Covid-19 hasn't peaked yet. Accordingly, I anticipate the outlook will remain uncertain, and as a result, WYNN will continue trading in a wide range. Hence, I suspect there's still a slight chance we revisit WYNN's 2020 lows. And, if that happens, I'll most likely back up the truck once again. Regardless, I think that over the long-term, WYNN is a steal below $60 and a good deal below $100.

