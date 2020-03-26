Exxon Mobil: 4 Unexpected Benefits From This Oil Price Crash

I have previously stated that I believe their shares would be attractive under $50, a position I continue to maintain and thus I believe a bullish rating is now appropriate.

Introduction

These are certainly challenging times for the oil and gas industry, with a constant stream of analysts weighing into the discussion, all trying to guesstimate the extent of this oil price crash. During times like these it can be easy to only focus on the negatives, however, there are several underlying benefits that help position Exxon Mobil (XOM) well for when underlying conditions improve.

Rightsizing Their Capital Expenditure & Less Future Competitor Production

One of the primary criticisms that they have received during the last year has been their high capital expenditure strategy that aims to materially increase their oil and gas production. Whilst ideally this higher production should result in higher earnings, many investors have been concerned that as the world moves away from fossil fuels there would no longer be adequate demand for this additional production.

Whilst they originally remained steadfast in their strategy, thankfully they have recently backpedaled and indicated that they will reduce their capital expenditure during 2020 compared to their previous guidance. Admittedly it will likely still remain fairly high by historical standards, as the graph included below clearly displays. When the last oil price crash occurred in 2015-2016, their capital expenditure fell to a low point of only $16.678b, which is still approximately 40% lower than their possible reduced level of $28b to $29b.

The first benefit stems from investing during an industry wide downturn, which effectively ensures that the prices charged by the associated service companies should be at rock bottom levels. This should ensure their projects offer the absolute best returns possible, whilst any cancelled projects in theory would have offered the least attractive returns.

The second benefit stems from the actions of their competitors, who on average are virtually certain to reduce their capital expenditure to an even more significant extent. Recently the analysts at Rystad Energy forecast an industry wide investment reduction possibly as high as 68% during 2020 when compared to 2019. Given the high capital intensity of the oil and gas industry, this will undoubtedly result in materially lower future production from their competitors and thus greater room in the market for their future production. A well-known factor in the oil and gas industry is that without constant investment they face production declines, as the graphs included below illustrates.

I believe that the industry wide investment reductions could likely have at least a medium-term, if not long-term positive impact for them, due to the likely decrease in new discoveries from their competitors as exploration spending is further reduced. When the last industry wide downturn occurred in 2015-2016, exploration spending fell significantly along with new discoveries, as the graph on the left included below easily displays. It stands to reason that exploration will continue to suffer throughout this new downturn and thus if their competitors fail to find new discoveries, then in the medium to long-term they cannot maintain their production. Thankfully they entered this tough period of time with both industry leading exploration results, as the graph included on the right below shows, as well as peer leading proven reserves.

Slower Future Electric Vehicle Adoption & Lower Automotive Industry Investment

The next two benefits stem from the flow on impacts to the automotive industry from this economic downturn, both at the consumer and producer levels. The first and most obvious one is that the lower gasoline prices go, the greater the hurdle for electric vehicles to compete economically and that during a recession new car sales, both internal combustion and electric, plummet. When holding everything else constant, this means that future demand for fossil fuels should be higher than it otherwise would have been.

The second benefit stems from the broad pain that is being felt quite severely across the automotive industry, which will almost certainly hamper their ability to continue investing in electric vehicles. To provide an example, General Motors recently stated their intention to invest $20b in electric vehicles by 2025, however, this seems unlikely to eventuate as they are already talking of financial austerity. Naturally this same logic applies across other industries that are core end users of fossil fuels, such as chemicals, aerospace and maritime.

Admittedly I believe that these benefits are of a lesser significance than the previous ones, as the transition away from fossil fuels is inevitable and thus this only slows the process. Once economic activity recovers along with oil and gas prices, so does the incentive to transition to cleaner energy sources. This assumes that world economic activity broadly recovers within one to two years, naturally if an economic recovery does not eventuate than we all have more important issues than choosing between shares in Exxon Mobil or Tesla (TSLA).

Conclusion

It should be remembered that I am not suggesting that they are benefitting overall from this oil price crash, more so, I am suggesting that there are a several of silver linings to the clouds currently overshadowing their share price. Approximately one month ago I published an article outlining my valuation for their shares and stated that I would consider them attractive at under $50, when this was published their share price was around $60. Since then their share price has fallen to around the low $30 range and thus since I continue standing by my previous valuation, I believe a bullish rating is now appropriate.

