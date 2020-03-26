Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF: We Would Wait And See

Over 60% of its portfolio belong to stocks in the cyclical sectors and hence VPL may perform poorly in an economic downturn.

ETF Overview

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) focuses on stocks in developed markets in the Asia Pacific region. The fund basically tracks the performance of the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index. These are mostly large cap or giant cap stocks that have been through numerous economic cycles. However, over 60% of stocks in VPL’s portfolio belong to cyclical or rate sensitive sectors. Stocks in VPL's portfolio have much lower growth profile than the S&P 500 Index. In addition, many of the developed nations in the Asia Pacific region are facing some challenges of their own. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A diversified portfolio of over 2 thousand stocks

VPL has a portfolio of over 2 thousand stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, its largest holding Samsung Electronics only represent about 3.6% of its total portfolio. This means that the fund is not exposed to concentration risk. In fact, its top 10 holdings only represent about 15.4% of its total portfolio.

Source: Vanguard Website

Market cap weighted approach reduces its turnover ratio

VPL implements market cap weighted approach to select which stocks are included in its portfolio. This approach selects stocks ranked by their market capitalizations. There is a saying in the investment world that “the market is always right.” This approach basically trusts the wisdom of the stock markets to determine which companies are good companies to include. This approach effectively reduces the turnover rate as stocks don’t get swapped out of the portfolio that easily. This is evident in the fact that its 2018 turnover ratio was only 3.9% (as of fiscal year ended October 2019). This low turnover ratio allows it to charge a very low management expense ratio of 0.08%. In addition, stocks selected in VPL portfolio are generally large cap or giant cap stocks. As the table below shows, nearly 40% and 33% of its portfolio of stocks are giant cap and large cap stocks. These are companies that have been through numerous economic cycles. In other words, these companies know how to weather a storm. Therefore, these companies should be better positioned especially in the current situation of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Source: Morningstar

Most of the stocks in VPL’s portfolio are cyclical stocks

Despite some positive characteristics of VPL, cyclical or rate sensitive sectors represent a large portion of its portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, these sectors such as financials industrials goods & services (15.29%), banks (10.13%), technology (9.57%), automobiles & parts (6.73%), travel & leisure (4.56%), retail (4.25%), basic resources (3.23%), chemicals (3.18%), financial services (3.12%), and oil & gas sectors (1.59%) represent over 60% of its total portfolio. Cyclical sectors typically underperform other sectors in an economic downturn or when the economy growth rate decelerates. Therefore, we see significant downturn if the current outbreak of COVID-19 continues throughout much of 2020.

Source: FTSE Russell

VPL’s stocks are mostly located in countries with lower GDP growth rates in the near-term

VPL’s stocks are mostly concentrated in 4 countries/regions in the Asia Pacific. As can be seen from the table below, Japanese stocks represent nearly 60% of VPL’s portfolio. This is followed by Australia’s 17.2%, Korea’s 10.9% and Hong Kong’s 8.2%. As we know, Japan’s population continues to age and is facing with a structural decline. As a result, the country is still battling against deflation. Its forecasted economic growth rate (before the outbreak of coronavirus) in 2020 and 2021 were only 0.7% and 0.6% respectively. Australian stocks in VPL’s portfolio may also face some challenges as the country’s economy heavily depends on its export to China. In fact, China represents over 30% of its exports. At the moment, China’s economy is heading for a slowdown due to tensions between the U.S. and China and the outbreak of COVID-19. Looking forward, many global manufacturers are moving their production away from China in order to reduce the risk. This may impact Australia’s exports negatively. Similarly, Hong Kong’s economy will also be impacted as it has a close tie to China.

Source: Vanguard Website

VPL is trading at a low valuation for a reason

VPL is trading at a low valuation with a P/E ratio of 14.2x. This is significantly below the S&P 500 Index’s P/E ratio of 17.36x. Similarly, its price to cash flow and price to book ratios of 6.40x and 1.19x are significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 11.03x and 2.82x respectively. While VPL is trading at a low valuation, we think this is justified because stocks in VPL’s portfolio have much lower growth ratio than the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average sales growth rate of 3.13% is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.92%. Similarly, VPL’s cash flow growth rate of 1.35% is also much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.63%.

VPL S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 13.22x 17.76x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5.86x 11.44x Price to Book Ratio 1.09x 3.00x Dividend Yield (%) 3.1% 2.04% Sales Growth (%) 3.14% 6.92% Cash Flow Growth (%) 1.38% 7.63%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since VPL does not have hedge against currency, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Investors should also pay attention to currency exchange rates of Japanese Yen, Korean Won, and Australian dollar as a large chunk of the portfolio’s stocks are traded in stock markets using these currencies.

Investor Takeaway

VPL provides a good vehicle for investors to invest in stocks in the Asia Pacific developed nations. However, given the low growth quality in its portfolio and the challenges that many developed countries in this region are facing, we think investors should probably wait on the sidelines or seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.