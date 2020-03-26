Everyone Needs Money, That's Why They Call It Money - Consider Writing Booking.com Puts

Even in a bull market, choose value stocks. If put to you, you own a stock below intrinsic value.

Selling naked put options can be a good way to generate income, but you must be smart about it.

With apologies to David Mamet and his movie “Heist”, we’ve chosen the title for this article because everyone surely does need money in this market environment, and using naked put options under the right circumstances will get people that money.

We take a very specific approach to selling naked puts, however. Even in bull markets, one does not want to sell naked puts against any old stock just because the premium is juicy. That can lead to catastrophe, because high premiums correlate to high volatility, and high volatility stocks are usually that way for a reason. That is, they carry more risk than others.

Generating income from selling naked puts requires careful screening for the right stocks to sell naked puts against. For us, that means value stocks – stocks that are already trading at what we consider to be below intrinsic value. That way, should the stock in question get put to us, we are happy to own it.

The market volatility and uncertainty creates a tremendous opportunity to generate income from selling puts, but one must be more careful than ever before to choose the right stocks. In this case, Booking Holdings (BKNG) is the right stock, and the following paragraph explains exactly why.

It's a pretty bold statement that BKNG stock is going to be fine for a country that appears to be ready to let both its airlines and hotels fail. Yet we don’t believe the travel industry will fail. That’s a critical element to our thesis.

If you truly believe that airlines and hotels will cease to exist, stop reading this and pick up some science fiction, because there are over 10 million jobs in those two industries alone, and they make up a massive part of our economy. If you’ve made it past that buy-in, then the next question is why Booking Holdings is even being discussed, since the travel sector could be in trouble for awhile.

It may be. Yet, Booking Holdings stock has such solid financials that the naked puts I’m considering would – if executed – effectively equate to the travel industry failing.

Let’s begin by looking at the financials for BKNG.

Fortress Financials

BKNG has $11.7 billion of cash, short-term investments and long-term investments. That’s $272 per share in cash. It has $3.1 billion in net cash on hand, or about $70 per share. Right off the bat, this puts BKNG in an exceptionally strong position. Were BKNG stock representative of a capex-intensive business, we’d worry.

But it isn’t. In fact, BKNG has so few operating expenses, the company practically runs itself. 46% of its operating expenses, or $4.42 billion, is performance marketing. That is, the company only pays those expenses if it generates revenue from that marketing. So if revenue goes to zero, so does this expense. Personnel accounts for $2.25 billion of expenses, and half of that are non-cash compensation. Booking Holdings can easily trim or outright cut personnel (though we hope that doesn't happen).

The company has so few expenses that even if it has no revenue for the next year at all – as in zero – it still has the giant cash hoard.

BKNG is not going out of business, but the naked puts are being priced as if it is.

So, Where's The Gold?

There are three trades using naked put options that one might want to consider, depending on time horizon, margin availability, risk tolerance, and exactly when you think things will turn around.BKNG stock closed Wednesday at $1365.

Maybe you think all this crisis abates and in six months we are back to normal. It’s a real possibility. The travel industry may take awhile to kick back in, but that means BKNG is actually in business, generating revenue. In that case, the October 2020 $900 naked puts closed Monday with a bid/ask of $78/$88. That means you can sell one contract and collect about $8,000 here and now. You’ll have to set aside between $20,000 and $35,000 against margin, depending on broker requirements. Your downside is that, net of premium, BKNG stock is put to you at $820 per share. That’s a decline of another 33% from here, on top of the almost 35% decline in BKNG stock already. Company valuation at that point would be just $32 billion, not even subtracting the net cash.

Perhaps you are a bit more pessimistic and will wait until next year for the turnaround. You also want less risk on having BKNG stock put to you.The January 2021 $800 naked puts closed with the bid/ask at $71/$87. That means you can sell one contract and collect about $8,000 here and now. You’ll have to set aside about $30,000 against margin.

Your downside is that, net of premium, BKNG stock is put to you at $720 per share. That’s a decline of another 39% from here, on top of the almost 35% decline in BKNG stock already. Company valuation at that point would be just $29 billion, not even subtracting the net cash. You are getting the business at barely 6x earnings.

The most conservative position you can take is to push out the option all the way to January of 2022. By then, the world should be completely back to normal. It should also factor in even lousy BKNG earnings results. The $720 put options can be sold for $73/$93. Imagine having BKNG put to you, net of premium at $500 per share. That’s a market cap of $20.6 billion – barely 2x cash on hand, and 5x current earnings. What kind of disaster would have to occur for this? Total annihilation, and that won’t happen. Take the $11,000 here and run.

That is, indeed, why they call it “money”.Finally, is there any reason why I might become more bearish on BKNG stock and avoid this trade, or buy back the puts?The whole point of choosing these particular strikes and premiums is that I'd have BKNG stock put to me at an outrageous value, and I'd hold for the long term.That being said, if the pandemic is truly sweeping the globe and we see constant rates of contracting the virus above 50% and the mortality rate above 10%, it changes the face of the world economy, and BKNG along with it.

