Best Time In Decades To Buy Merger Stocks

There is a saying that merger arbitrage is like "picking up nickels in front of a steamroller". The last few weeks in the sector have seen many steamrollers but a different currency denomination. One could argue a more appropriate phrase could be 'picking up $1000 bills in front of a steamroller'. Deal spreads which had been anywhere from 0-to-5 percent have gone to 20%, 30%, 50%, 70% or more.

Merger arb is a bond like or event-driven strategy. It is often viewed from the same perspective as a zero coupon bond. The returns are small but M&A has a place in many portfolios as a way to diversify one's holdings.

For example, The Merger Fund, a solid professional fund, has a 10-year annualized return of 3.13% (see below). These results encompass the low risk, reliable return strategy.

But merger arbitrage now?

The Merger Fund's Roy Behren recently shared his view on M&A with Reuters.

I have been doing this for 25 years, and I have never seen panic like this coming out of merger arbitrage spreads

I concur with Mr. Behren. I have been trading merger stocks since 1997 and this is either the greatest buying opportunity I have seen or this time is truly different. From watching the tape it has seemed to me that funds that were in arb stocks either liquidated to raise cash, meet margin calls or to buy their favorite blue chip stocks that have suddenly become cheap. There is of course a bear case to be made. There always is. And here the case is credit seizes, lenders stop lending, acquirers try to get out of their deals or at least recut them. And then courts side with those acquirers even though many of them have carved out the Coronavirus directly or indirectly in the merger agreements. So as always buyer beware.

Below I will list 15 merger stocks where I feel the reward greatly outweighs the risk. There are other areas of the recent market meltdown that may offer great value as well. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC's), select Preferred shares, quality blue-chip stocks and some stocks in beaten down industries that likely will survive are worthy of research and perhaps purchase. But I mainly trade and write what I know, and that is merger arb.

I break the stocks up into four groups:strategic, China approval needed, financial stock deals and private equity. I am not listing current spreads or IRR because in these volatile times by the time the article gets published those numbers could be dramatically different.

Strategic

Fitbit (FIT)- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is buying Fitbit for $7.35 in cash. This deal traded with a large spread before the recent market slide. Cash is obviously not an issue for Google. Regulators in the US and Europe have to approve. Fitbit has a small share of the health device market which is dominated by Apple (AAPL) (and its Apple Watch) and Samsung. Analysts feel getting regulatory signoff could take time as the DOJ tries to use the opportunity to further understand Google's various businesses. Closing late summer seems a reasonable timeline.

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)- Waste Management (WM) 11 months ago agreed to buy much smaller Advanced Disposal Services for $33.15 in cash. Waste Management is in the process of working with regulators to divest certain assets in exchange for approval. Closing is expected in the second quarter. I am using April 30 as a close date. ADSW traded in the 28's last week.

Allergan (AGN)- Last June AbbVie inked a deal to acquire Allergan (AGN) in a cash and stock deal. Allergan shareholders will get $120.30 cash plus .0866 shares of AbbVie on closing. So about 2/3 cash and 1/3 stock. This deal is also in the late stages. In late February, the companies signed a consent order with the FTC and are now targeting a May close. The spread was double digits last week.

Kemet Corporation (KEM)- Back in November Taiwan-based electronic component manufacturer Yageo agreed to buy Kemet for $27.20/share in cash. A CFIUS decision is due on April 23. Closing slated for sometime in the second half of the year. Chinese approval is still needed as well.

Wabco Holdings (WBC)- Wabco is a global supplier of braking control systems who is in the process of being bought by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The only thing left before the companies can close is China approval, which is not expected to be an issue according to the both Wabco and the acquiror. 2nd quarter close expected.

AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS)- Privately held water treatment company Culligan is in the process of acquiring AquaVenture for $27.10 per share in cash. I expect this deal to close in April.

Tiffany & Co (TIF)- Strategic yes. Retail yes. So a mixed bag. French luxury goods group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) is buying TIF for $135 per share in cash. Last week there were rumors that LVMH was interested in buying TIF shares on the open market to take advantage of the recent decline but the company subsequently said based on the merger agreement it could and would not.

China

Mellanox Technologies- (MLNX) More than a year ago, Mellanox and NVIDIA (NVDA) got together on a $6.9 billion deal, with NVIDIA paying $125 per share in cash. Fast forward to today all that remains is China's State Administration for Market Regulation approval. This week Dealreporter reported that the companies have reached a remedies agreement with Chinese antitrust authorities.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation- (CY) Another pending merger that only needs China to sign off is the Cypress Semi/Infineon deal. This is a friendly and strategic deal. Two weeks ago Dealreporter also reported that Cypress/Infineon were in talks about potential remedies with SAMR and that SAMR had recently started a market test of the proposal. If completed CY shareholders will get $23.85 in cash.

Acacia Communications- (ACIA) Another strategic technology merger that only still needs China approval. Cisco Systems (CSCO) is paying $70 per share in cash for Acacia. Closing anticipated to be in the second quarter.

Of course China is a bit of a black hole. Memories are strong of them not approving the Qualcomm (QCOM)- NXPI (NXPI) merger. I believe all three will be approved and consummated but for anyone making that bet I would suggest sizing one's position accordingly or buying put protection if possible.

Financial stock deals

E-Trade Financial (ETFC)- Morgan Stanley (MS) is buying E-Trade in an all-stock deal. ETFC holders will get 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley upon closing. Stock deals in general are less subjected to credit issues, lending facilities, and cash crunches. Is this deal strategic? You bet.

We’ll take on Schwab. We’ll take on Fidelity. This isn’t about legacy-building; it’s about getting [Morgan Stanley] ready for prime time.- Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman

The companies have said they anticipate closing in the 4th quarter.

Ameritrade (AMTD)- Before Morgan Stanley announced its deal with E-Trade, Charles Schwab shocked the retail brokerage industry by agreeing to buy rival TD Ameritrade for approximately $26 billion in Schwab stock. Clearly another strategic deal. Schwab said the tie-up allows them to add scale with the addition of approximately 12 million client accounts, $1.3 trillion in client assets and $5 billion in annual revenue.

Private Equity

LogMeIn (LOGM)- LogmeIn is in the process of being acquired by a group led by Francisco Partners and Elliott Management's Evergreen Coast Capital. The price tag is $86.05 per share in cash. I would think this company is in the sweet spot of this brand new isolation world we are thrust in. Will that last forever? No. But companies like LogMeIn will probably see increased business for sometime. They offer GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, GoToRoom, GoToTraining, and GoToWebinar. What is needed to close is CFIUS and various PUC approvals. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD)- Another private equity deal I like has Apollo buying Tech Data for $145 per share in cash. The original deal was for $135 in cash but after the company received a competing offer from another bidder, which turned out to be Berkshire Hathaway, they increased by $10. Berkshire's bid was $140 per share. Warren Buffet notoriously is famous for not getting into bidding wars. But as a holder of TECD it is comforting to know that Warren values the company north of $140. Apollo does have a history of walking away from a merger deal. In 2008 they backed out of buying Huntsman (HUN) ultimately reaching a somewhat applicable split with the company.

Tallgrass Energy (TGE)- The PE firm buying TGE is Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BX). $22.45 is the price tag per share in cash. Anything energy has been crushed so on the surface that would keep this one off my list. But two weeks ago Bloomberg reported that Blackstone intends to comply with the company's merger plan. I would think that reputationally a firm the size of Blackstone wouldn't put out such a statement without meaning it. The vote is set for April 16.

Conclusion

Once a merger agreement is signed, it is no easy task for either party to backout. To prove a MAC as it relates to the Coronavirus, in most cases (each merger agreement is unique, so they all must be read) the acquirer would have to prove that the target was damaged far greater than its competitors. Covid-19 is everywhere, affecting almost every company, individual, sector and industry in some way, so I think that would not be likely in almost all cases.

However, if this pandemic turns into a depression and any help the government offers doesn't do enough to impacted businesses, acquirers can certainly try to delay, reprice or cancel deals. So be careful.

I have written two articles previously where I presented 10 M&A stocks each. So far 18 of the 20 deals have closed, with Genworth (GNW) and Mellanox (MLNX) still pending. Let see how these 15 with oversized spreads do.

