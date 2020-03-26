The bond markets, and the cost for credit, has exploded.

As we roll through 2020, it is quite evident that we are all having an out of time, and space, and experience, moment. It is a medical crisis leading to a health crisis enlarging into an economic crisis and they are all three happening simultaneously. Each crisis founded upon the shoulders of the other crises. We are all caught in a deluge that is unprecedented in anyone's experience.

Some strong coffee, and an early morning cigar, reminds me of a place once described by John, Paul, George and Ringo. We are caught in the maelstrom they once envisioned. So, "Come on, come on, come on now baby."

Index Yield

U.S. Treasuries 0.72%

I.G. Corporates 4.38%

High Yield Index 11.57%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Make note here of the spreads. It was just a few weeks ago when the spread of Investment grade corporates to Treasuries was 102 basis points. Now it is 366 bps. At the same time the High Yield spread to Treasuries was around 550 bps and now it is 1,085 basis points. It is like walking down the street, when you still could, heading into the Gap store and seeing the flash of light, and hearing the bell thunder, and getting "Gapped Out." The bond markets, and the cost for credit, has exploded.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson decide to go on a camping trip. After dinner and a bottle of wine, they lay down for the night, and go to sleep.

Some hours later, Holmes awoke and nudged his faithful friend.

"Watson, look up at the sky and tell me what you see."

Watson replied, "I see millions of stars."

"What does that tell you?"

Watson pondered for a minute.

"Astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets."

"Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo."

"Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three."

"Theologically, I can see that God is all powerful and that we are small and insignificant."

"Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow."

"What does it tell you, Holmes?"

Holmes was silent for a minute, then spoke: "Watson, you idiot. Someone has stolen our tent!"

Think it is any better in the equity markets? Ponder this:

Index Year-to-Date Change

DJIA -25.47%

S&P 500 -23.77%

NASDAQ -17.40%

Virtually all of your hard earned gains in 2019, wiped out. It is like the "Karate Kid" came and fiddled with your portfolio. He looks you directly in the eye:

"Wax on, Wax off…Wax on, Wax off."

Make no mistake about it. We are being spat upon. We are being shot at. We are being offered promises that have all the chance of happening of a 17' tall alien showing up at your front door and asking, "What's for dinner."

These are perilous times when economic reasoning, and your historical observations, will not give you good guidance as to the markets' future. Grant's Rules, 1-10, "Preservation of Capital," shine through the darkness like a beacon of hope. Yet, there is good advice from Mr. Pooh:

"If possible, try to find a way to come downstairs that doesn't involve going bump, bump, bump, on the back of your head."

- Winnie

