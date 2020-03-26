Global FX: Glimmers Of Hope

Currency market should be about to exit the period of profound, indiscriminative moves, where USD either appreciates or depreciates abruptly.

By Petr Krpata, Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist

Measures taken on both the fiscal and monetary front and signs of reducing USD funding squeeze suggest that global FX markets may be about to exit the period of profound, indiscriminative moves, where the USD appreciates abruptly. This should be particularly helpful for NOK and GBP, which have been vulnerable during periods of the USD funding squeeze

Tentative signs of improvement…

Although the rally in risk assets stalled overnight and today (equities are down, many EM currencies lower vs. USD), the fairly well-behaved price action in FX markets (the decline in selected EM currencies appears modest in the context of heightened volatility which we observed in the past few days and weeks, while G10 FX is up vs. USD) suggests things may be tentatively improving.

This is not to say that the downside risks have faded (if anything, the US fiscal stimulus seems to be fully priced in, while there are concerns about the US government having to do even more), but as global governments and central banks have already taken steps in the right direction on the (1) fiscal front, (2) monetary front, and (3) very importantly for FX markets, the USD funding squeeze seems to be easing, the currency market should be about to exit the period of profound, indiscriminative moves, where USD either appreciates or depreciates abruptly.

…as the USD pressure appears to ease

As Fig 1 shows, the EUR/USD basis (the gauge for the USD funding squeeze) has now fully recovered and following the Federal Reserve's measures (the central bank offering USD liquidity via the FX swap programme), the EUR/USD basis is back above the pre-USD funding squeeze levels.

A similar trend is seen in USD/JPY basis, which has also largely recovered (also Fig 1). As we argued previously, this was a crucial factor that was exaggerating the currency moves and, if corrected for, should allow for more EUR/USD gains as the unlimited Fed quantitative easing will be allowed to take a toll on the dollar in a better functioning market environment.

Figure 1: EUR and JPY basis have been correcting

ING, Bloomberg

Excessive FX volatility may decline

To be clear, we fully recognise the uncertainty about the persistency and durability of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the global economy. But given the measures already taken and USD funding situation improving, we may now move away from the abrupt, many times seemingly irrational FX moves, whereby global currencies depreciated or appreciated abruptly vs. USD.

In other words, the currently excessive FX volatility may decline from exaggerated levels. Still, currencies may fall further vs. USD, but the fall may be more well-behaved from here vs. the abrupt price action so far.

Figure 2: Low liquidity has been an issue for NOK

BIS

NOK and GBP might get some breathing room

Should the USD funding squeeze pressure start to fade, this should partly benefit NOK and GBP.

NOK has been the key victim of the latest market rout as the krone low liquidity (Fig 2) heavily exaggerated the currency downfall. As for GBP, the currency suffers from the worst current account position in the G10 FX space (Fig 3), and the external funding needs make sterling vulnerable. Both currencies may still decline further vs. USD, but the tentative signs of an improvement on the USD funding front suggest a reducing risk of GBP and NOK meltdown during risk-off days.

For NOK, our view that oil prices will remain depressed for some time suggests that a meaningful NOK rally is unlikely. Rather its downside should be limited from here and NOK should be experiencing less abrupt moves.

Figure 3: GBP has the worst current account position in G10 FX space

ING, Bloomberg

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more. Original post

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.