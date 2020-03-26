Exterran Puts Strategic Initiatives To Counter The Operational Concerns

The balance sheet is leveraged, and the free cash flow is negative, both of which can be concerning for the investors.

Exterran Faces Concerns

Given the persistently low natural gas price, Exterran Corporation (EXTN) will reduce its exposure to the U.S. compression fabrications business. Instead, it will look to rely on servicing the Middle East and Latin American energy production. The steady ECO (Exterran Contract Operations) segment backlog suggests better revenue visibility in the coming quarters. On the other hand, the Product Sales segment backlog fell significantly in 2019, indicating a lack of demand in the coming quarters.

Although it has no debt repayment risks in the short-term, negative FCF and leverage higher than peers may spell trouble in these challenging times. I do not see any strong catalyst that can turn things around for EXTN in the short-term. Unless the energy production in the U.S. shales become profitable, it will not be easy for the stock to move upwards.

Exterran's Evolving Strategy

For the past few quarters, Exterran has been working towards reducing its reliance on the business of fabricating oil and gas equipment. It is focusing on the water business along with the legacy ECO (Exterran Contract Operations), AMS (Aftermarket Sales), and processing product lines operations, which it believes are higher-margin, higher-returns, and less-cyclical. In the water business, the company has targeted North America and the Middle East markets with its Micro-Bubble Flotation technology, which separates oil and water at higher efficiencies. In 2019, the company's customer base varied from service companies to water mid-streamers and producers. In the U.S., it is also working with state departments on applications to enhance capability. It has invested in this operation by dedicating a full-time operational role. In the Middle East, it is building integrated facilities for production facilities as well as the water separation for many key customers.

Water Business As The Growth Driver

The company also believes that a higher emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues would require increased technological support. It treats the saltwater disposal wells, which provide an alternative to using freshwater needed for fracking or reinjection. In 2019, the company treated over 664 million barrels of water. The management believes that 2020 will be a breakout year for the water business. The aggregate value of the company's bidding pipeline in the water business is ~$400 million. A full or partial realization of this would expand market share in the coming days.

As the near-term effects of the commodity cycle led to a reduction in U.S. sales, the company looks to benefit from the long-term cyclical growth in international markets. In particular, it expects the Middle East market to become the next growth driver. It also plans to benefit from significant project awards in ECO and product sales in Q1 2020. Until now, much of its water business in that region flowed through higher product sales. However, I think the increasing presence of the ECO segment would accelerate the water-related services business in 2020. Also, increased tendering activities in the unconventional shales in Latin America and Asia Pacific region can drive the company's growth.

The company's strategy to diversify operations beyond the U.S. seemed to be the right move at the right time. Even before the on-going energy crisis hit the market, it went ahead with its plans. I have already explained in some of the previous articles how concerns over demand slowdown in the Coronavirus fall-out and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown has caused havoc. As a result, the crude oil price has crashed to ~$30 per barrel, which is 47% below the level it was at the beginning of the year. Experts believe the Middle East, with its relatively low production cost, can withstand the price war better than its U.S. counterparts, although in reality, how long the players can continue their current stances remains questionable. In any case, EXTN is better off with its current strategy.

Business Restructuring

The company may exit the U.S. compression fabrication as its core operations. Because of the energy price's step volatility in the past year and the U.S. compression fabrication's relative cyclicality, it looks to reduce exposure and bring more stability to its cash flows. Instead, it may partner with others with U.S. compression equipment providers. It plans to extend this service as an annex in international markets for contract operations and product sales, which remain the company's core activities. In connection with the business review, the company recorded $21 million impairment charges in Q4 2019. Overall, it recorded $66 million charges following its decision to monetize certain idle compression assets and the costs related to the review.

Drivers: Natural Gas Price And Production

EXTN's operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. The natural gas price, led by the on-going crude oil price crash and warmer weather, has been volatile in recent times. In the past week until March 18, the natural gas spot price fell by 14%. Lower natural gas prices can affect Exterran adversely in Q1 2020.

In Q3 2020, the natural gas estimate for spot prices would average $2.22/MMBtu, which would be 36% higher than the current price. According to the EIA, total dry natural gas production is estimated to increase. According to the EIA, higher prices will prompt higher output from December 2020. Over the long-term, the output can increase significantly (by 47% from 2018 through 2050). While a higher production would be positive for natural gas processing and midstream infrastructure providers like EXTN in the medium-to-long-term, the reduced price estimate is a concern in the short-to-medium-term.

Analyzing Current Drivers And Product Sales Segment Backlog

Now we look at how Exterran Corporation performed in Q4 2019 following the pressure on natural gas prices. In Q4, its top-line fell by 10% compared to Q3. Notably, the Product Sales segments accounted for the entire revenue loss in Q4, while the Aftermarket Services segments witnessed a 6% sequential rise.

The weakness in the order execution plagued the Product Sales segment for in 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the company's Product Sales segment backlog dashed by 61% compared to a year ago. The lower backlog can affect the company's FY2020 revenue and margin adversely. The company's gross margin, however, was relatively steady at 28% in FY2019 compared to the previous year. Led by lower backlog and order intake, the company's management expects the Product Sales segment revenues to decline sharply by 32% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

Q1 2020 And FY2020 Guidance

EXTN had $1.30 billion of unsatisfied performance obligations as of December 31, 2019, in the Contract Operations segment, which was higher than a quarter ago. It expects the segment revenue to remain steady in Q1. The company's Aftermarket Services segment, too, is slated to see much lower revenues (24% expected fall) in Q1 2020.

The management expects performance to stay relatively steady in the ECO and AMS segments in 2H 2020. In FY2020, revenues in the ECO segment can decrease by 7.6%, while in the AMS segment, it is expected to remain unchanged. However, the management fell short of disclosing any full-year guidance for the Product Sales segment, given the current pressure. I think unless the energy market recovers sharply, the segment top-line and margin can decline significantly. Since the segment accounted for 62% of the company's FY2019 revenues, a substantial fall can drag the company's aggregate revenues, too.

FCF And Debt

EXTN's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 14% in FY2019 compared to a year ago. Despite lower revenues, a sharp improvement in working capital led to the CFO increase. However, capex exceeded CFO in the past three years, leading to negative free cash flow. In FY2020, capex can decrease significantly, by 66%, due primarily to the decline in growth capex.

As of December 31, 2019, EXTN's liquidity was $602 million. Since the bulk of its debt repayment ($375 million) would be due in 2025, the company does not have any near-term financial risks. EXTN's debt-to-equity (1.1x) is higher than many of its peers. Read more on EXTN's debt profile in my previous article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.3x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.8x. Between FY2016 and now, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.0x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past three-year average.

Exterran Corporation's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than peers, which implies the sell-side analysts expect EXTN's EBITDA to decline less sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (MTRX, NR, and RES) average of 3.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated EXTN a "buy" in March (includes "very bullish"), while one recommended a "hold." None of them recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $11.17, which at the current price, yields ~99% returns.

What's The Take On EXTN?

To mitigate the energy price cyclicality risks, the company has been positioning itself as a complete solution provider focused on water management business. Strategically, it has set course to reduce its exposure to the U.S. compression fabrications business. It will look to bank on unconventional shale production in the international geographies, such as the Middle East and Latin America. The Product Sales segment growth and backlog fell significantly in 2019. As a result, the top-line visibility has dramatically reduced. In the current energy market uncertainty, I think the segment can see significantly deteriorated performance, particularly in 1H 2020.

The ECO segment backlog has remained steady, which suggests revenue visibility in the coming quarters. EXTN has taken various steps to reduce costs. However, given the excess supply of equipment in the market, the effects of such measures may not be adequate to improve the margin in the short-term.

Although it has no debt repayment risks in the short-term, its leverage is higher than its peers. This, plus a negative FCF, may suggest increased financial risks in times of an energy depression. I think the low natural gas price will keep its stock price under pressure in the short-term. The long-term forecasts for natural gas are still bullish, but the current sentiment tilts towards pessimism. It will not be easy for the stock to beat the obstacles.

