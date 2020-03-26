21 Upcoming Dividend Increases

21 increases for next week (up from 3 last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 4 Challenger 15

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 25 4.14 30-Mar-20 6.56% Champion W. P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) 23 7.27 30-Mar-20 0.19% Contender National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 17 9.03 30-Mar-20 4.95% Contender Camden Property Trust (CPT) 9 4.45 30-Mar-20 3.75% Challenger Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 9 7.3 30-Mar-20 12.50% Challenger Humana Inc. (HUM) 9 0.93 30-Mar-20 13.64% Challenger Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 9 5.09 30-Mar-20 4.17% Challenger EPR Properties (EPR) 9 17.12 30-Mar-20 1.87% Challenger Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 8 2.28 30-Mar-20 14.91% Challenger AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 8 4.53 30-Mar-20 4.61% Challenger Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordin... (WLTW) 8 1.67 30-Mar-20 4.62% Challenger First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 7 3.49 30-Mar-20 8.70% Challenger Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) 7 0 30-Mar-20 5.56% Challenger Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 6 2.41 30-Mar-20 16.22% Challenger CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 6 6.52 30-Mar-20 11.11% Challenger FirstService Corporation - Common Shares (FSV) 5 0.86 30-Mar-20 10.00% Challenger Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 38 2.8 31-Mar-20 15.52% Champion Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) 13 2.74 31-Mar-20 9.52% Contender TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 5 2.01 31-Mar-20 6.25% Challenger Globe Life Inc. (GL) 14 1.11 2-Apr-20 9.30% Contender Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 9 3.83 2-Apr-20 2.86% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent ESS 1.95 2.078 6.56% WPC 1.038 1.04 0.19% NHI 1.05 1.102 4.95% CPT 0.8 0.83 3.75% FITB 0.24 0.27 12.50% HUM 0.55 0.625 13.64% STLD 0.24 0.25 4.17% EPR 0.375 0.382 1.87% DOX 0.285 0.3275 14.91% AVB 1.52 1.59 4.61% WLTW 0.65 0.68 4.62% FR 0.23 0.25 8.70% RHP 0.9 0.95 5.56% REXR 0.185 0.215 16.22% CTRE 0.225 0.25 11.11% FSV 0.15 0.165 10.00% APD 1.16 1.34 15.52% CMCSA 0.21 0.23 9.52% TTEC 0.32 0.34 6.25% GL 0.1725 0.188 9.30% CSCO 0.35 0.36 2.86%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ESS 200.79 175.81 334.17 27.35 5% Off Low 36% Off High WPC 57.19 38.62 93.62 24.62 37% Off Low 33% Off High NHI 48.84 31.37 91.12 10.03 38% Off Low 45% Off High CPT 74.67 62.48 120.73 30.31 11% Off Low 35% Off High FITB 14.79 11.1 31.64 3.65 26% Off Low 51% Off High HUM 269.01 208.25 385 10.67 9% Off Low 27% Off High STLD 19.66 14.98 36.14 5.88 28% Off Low 41% Off High EPR 26.81 12.56 80.75 8.95 87% Off Low 63% Off High DOX 51.69 44.05 77.29 12.81 12% Off Low 30% Off High AVB 140.55 118.17 229.4 21.5 5% Off Low 35% Off High WLTW 163.35 143.34 220.97 18.37 13% Off Low 23% Off High FR 28.64 25.89 46.12 14.41 5% Off Low 34% Off High RHP 32.15 13.25 91.57 8.75 120% Off Low 62% Off High REXR 35.7 31.79 53.48 74.06 10% Off Low 30% Off High CTRE 15.33 7.16 25.54 27.55 108% Off Low 34% Off High FSV 77.17 57.38 114.87 0 19% Off Low 29% Off High APD 191.75 167.43 257.01 20.78 13% Off Low 20% Off High CMCSA 33.56 31.71 47.74 12.06 0% Off Low 28% Off High TTEC 33.9 26.28 50.45 18.21 24% Off Low 31% Off High GL 67.76 56.74 111.43 8.51 12% Off Low 36% Off High CSCO 37.61 32.4 58.26 13.54 16% Off Low 31% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr DG 3-Yr DG 5-Yr DG 10-Yr DG Chowder Rule EPR 17.12 4.3 5.5 5.7 4.9 12.1 NHI 9.03 5.1 5.3 6.4 6.6 11.1 FITB 7.3 35.3 20.2 12.5 36.8 15.7 WPC 7.27 1.5 1.6 2.7 7.6 7.5 CTRE 6.52 10 9 47.7 51.6 STLD 5.09 26.5 17.6 14.8 10 18.2 AVB 4.53 3.4 4.4 5.8 5.4 8.6 CPT 4.45 3.6 2.4 4 3.3 6.8 ESS 4.14 5.2 7.3 9 6.5 11.4 CSCO 3.83 7.8 11.7 13.3 16.4 FR 3.49 5 9.2 18.3 13.8 20.5 APD 2.8 7.8 10.5 8.7 9.9 10.8 CMCSA 2.74 12.7 15.1 13.5 20 15.5 REXR 2.41 14.4 9.8 8.3 9.9 DOX 2.28 13.9 13.5 13.2 14.8 TTEC 2.01 12.7 17.2 WLTW 1.67 9.4 13.4 16.7 9.4 17.9 GL 1.11 7.5 6.9 6.6 10.5 7.2 HUM 0.93 13.2 22.8 14.3 14.9 FSV 0.86 10.9 10.8 RHP 0 6 6.4 10.5 14.4

Comments

With over 20 companies increasing dividends next week, I want to point out a few notes about a couple of them. Remember - dividend safety is paramount in these times especially seeing how quick the virus has run rampant and the responses by states around the country. Don't let the virus blow up your portfolio, make sure any dividend play is supportable!

Essex Property is a champion with 25+ years of yearly increases and also recently fell from $334 to a recent low of $175 which was nearly a 50% haircut. Yields over 4% now.

W.P. Carey recently was in complete free fall, falling nearly 60% from it's high of $93 down to $38. Even with the recent pop, it's still yielding over 7% (I added at 10%). The risk is around retail stores they own and how tenant contracts will pan out if stores remain closed for extended periods of time.

EPR Properties yields over 17%, typically a sign of a company in extreme distress. They have exposure to AMC Theatres which have been shuttered across the country. They announced a stock buyback but definitely do your own research on this one.

Air Products and Chemicals continues their dividend history with over 38+ consecutive increases and another fat 15.5% increase. Forward yield is about 2.8%, it was over 3.2% when the stock hit its recent bottom at $167 ($191 now).

Cisco Systems, hot large cap growth story of the past few years has a somewhat lackluster 2.8% increase after several strong years. Shares had a recent peak around $58 and dropped down to as low as $32 recently (around $37 now). Yields about 3.8% at the time of writing.

Last note - most of these companies have an ex-dividend on Monday the 30th which means you have to have bought (or already owned) them by market close on Friday the 27th!

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.