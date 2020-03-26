The Keg Steakhouse's Rally Is Overcooked

The underlying fundamentals do not suggest any change for the Keg that would justify such a surge or even a premium to their competitors.

Of all the restaurant royalties, Keg is the only one to have their restaurants completely shut. All their listed competitors remain either partially or fully open for take-out or delivery.

For those unfamiliar with the Canadian listed restaurant space there are three sit down restaurant royalty companies listed in Canada - The Keg (OTC:KRIUF), of the Keg Steakhouse chain; Sir Royalty (OTC:SIRZF), of several casual eateries like the roadhouse Jack Astors and Italian eatery Scaddabush; and Boston Pizza (OTC:BPZZF), of the nation-wide Boston Pizza casual eatery.

The Keg Royalty receives a 4% royalty from all 107 steakhouse restaurants operating under "The Keg" brand in Canada and the United States. Comps SIR Royalty and Boston Pizza operate under the same structure, although with slightly different royalty take rates and royalty pool product inclusions (alcohol vs no alcohol).

Since the COVID pandemic struck Canada, most provinces have ordered non-essential shutdowns, including restaurants that do not do takeout or delivery. All three dine-in companies The Keg, Sir Royalty, and Boston Pizza were forced to shut their doors unless they transitioned to food delivery and pick up. The Keg Steakhouse, as you can imagine, was not able to make that transition (no one orders steak for takeout or delivery, for good reason) and has been forced to shut its doors entirely.

Market Cap Enterprise Value 2019 Distributable Cash Yield on EV # Restaurants EV / Restaurant Currently Open? The Keg 93m 105m 13m 12.4% 107 $980,000 No SIR Royalty 21m 21m 9.7m 46.2% 58 $362,000 Yes Boston Pizza 131m 217m 28.7 13.2% 396 $548,000 Yes Pizza Pizza 172m 216m 28m 13% 772 $280,000 Yes A&W 327m 379m 33m 8.7% 994 $381,000 Yes

The two listed QSR royalty companies are Pizza Pizza Income Fund and A&W Income Fund, which are provided for comparison though are not directly comparable. Both are defensive QSRs which have continued to operate.

Since all three companies derive their royalty income exclusively from sales from restaurants this has been devastating, none more so than the Keg, which has been forced to shut its doors. SIR however has been able to keep open 1/2 of their stores for pick-up and delivery while Boston Pizza has kept open nearly all of their stores.

What we find strange is today's surge in The Keg's market price despite having the worst operating position in a COVID or even post-COVID world - a steak is by default impossible to build a delivery or pickup business on (unless everyone orders a well-done steak) and until then The Keg will generate 0 sales and therefor 0 royalty revenue, while steakhouses also derive a more substantial portion of their revenue from drinks served in-restaurant. Both Boston Pizza and SIR's banners Jack Astors and Scaddabush have been able to continue business with menus revolving around salads, pastas, and pizzas. While their sales are likely only a fraction of their prior status, it is at least not zero.

When COVID concerns subside and restaurants reopen The Keg will also suffer from two additional factors unique to its business model,

1. The Keg attracts a substantially older, wealthier clientele (as you would expect of a steakhouse). In the highly likely event of recurring COVID outbreaks it is highly unlikely for this demographic to be returning to their typical steakhouse patterns as quickly as younger clientele will to a sports bar or Italian eatery, for example.

2. The Keg derives a much higher proportion of revenue from "peak-sittings" in the evenings that will be curtailed 50% once restrictions are lifted (as per social distancing practices being implemented in Asia). While The Keg's layout includes private booths, a large proportion of seating is laid out in close proximity to each other, resulting in a substantially reduced capacity at dinner, the usual time diners want to come to a steakhouse. SIR's restaurants (excluding their small steakhouse chain) and Boston Pizza do not have the same problem, as their revenues are spread much more evenly throughout the day due to a much more even lunch, dinner, and off-peak service. SIR's Jack Astors and Scaddabush and Boston Pizza both also operate with far more space than is necessary for regular dine-in operations, since they design space to accommodate surges for sports events. Consequently it will be much more manageable for those chains to manage the initial social distancing restrictions once they are lifted.

A Keg Restaurant - Source

With these factors in mind one would imagine that The Keg would be lagging performer among the group, but that isn't what has happened:

Most surprisingly, Keg shares have even dramatically outperformed shares of parent Recipe Unlimited (RECP on the TSX), which is the corporate operator of The Keg and operates many of the stores.

Were leverage and liquidity a concern, you would not expect the royalty company (which holds debt on zero revenue currently) to outperform the parent, from which it ultimately derives all of its economics and to which it is effectively hostage; the Keg has no protection from the operating or financial difficulties of the parent. If the parent is not deriving any revenue and is not operating any stores, than the Keg is not receiving any revenues - period. Were the market pricing in a scenario where The Keg reopens and, say, operates at 50% of revenues, a scenario which would lead to operating losses for the parent while dividends for the royalty company, the market would still be pricing in The Keg royalty at a sub-7% yield (current yield divided by half), a level The Keg traded at only in good times, not in an environment of 50% capacity.

While leverage of the consolidated restaurant companies could be a whole other article (SIR's overall leverage is quite low, while the other restaurant companies have substantial debts at the royalty level but hide their true leverage at the operating level, with even more off-balance sheet at the franchisee level... you can see why the government is tripping over themselves to come to the sector's aid), what is relevant here is that The Keg's debt level, with 12mm in net debt and no revenue, is a negative compared to the debt levels of its comps, who continue to operate and generate revenue.

So what is it then?

Since the underlying fundamentals have not changed, and the macro environment has also not changed (or if it has, it would affect all the restaurant royalty companies equally), what led to this incredible surge today?

Our best guess is an idiosyncratic reason[s] - unwinding of an arbitrage that had shorts on Keg into a market with little liquidity, or just a few retail investors bidding up a stock they already own into a rebounding market without comparing it to their alternatives.

In any case there is no reason that the Keg should trade at a material premium to either Boston Pizza, whose stores are open and continue to generate revenue, or especially to Pizza Pizza Income Fund, a defensive QSR which continues to do brisk, albeit reduced, business. Liquidity concerns apply to all three companies, which explains why shares of The Keg's parent have moved lockstep with both SIR and Boston Pizza, while only the royalty shares of the Keg have bucked the trend.

In any case, were an investor to own The Keg, taking advantage of this premium that is being offered in the market would be an attractive proposition, while those looking for either a hedge to their other restaurant royalty positions or those looking for a short against a name vulnerable to more prolonged COVID restrictions would find shorting the shares likewise attractive. We believe the Keg deserves to trade no higher than either Boston Pizza or Pizza Pizza, and likely somewhat lower with a 100-200 bps yield spread given its weaker post-COVID business model, which would mean unwinding all of the 33% surge to return the shares to a reasonable relatively valuation versus yesterday's comps. A pair trade of shorting the Keg while going long either Boston Pizza or SIR Royalty would hedge out the risk of broad restaurant failures (most restaurants will survive due to a bailout, or few will) as well as still being able to capture the upside of restaurants re-opening (SIR and Boston Pizza will benefit more than The Keg, and have a lot more to go to regain their prior valuation vs The Keg) while the cost to carry is relatively de minimis given the lack of a dividend

We would also note that while the Keg has announced that all of their restaurants are closed, they have not, unlike both SIR and Boston Pizza, announced a suspension of their dividend. We believe this announcement is imminent, unless the restaurants are allowed to re-open soon, as the Keg royalty company carries a substantial amount of debt on zero revenue and paying a dividend in that circumstance, were it even allowed under their covenants, would simply come out of an increased draw on their credit lines.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KRIUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.