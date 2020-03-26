Dick's Sporting Goods: A Potential 2.5x Return In 2 Years

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has been hit hard along with the negative market sentiment. Even after the company reported positive operating results for the full year 2019, its share continued to tank further, losing 65% of the market value year-to-date. With the target of $50 per share, we can take advantage of this overreaction in the stock market to buy in Dick's at the cheap price.

Highest Same Store Sales Growth in 5 years

In the retail business, the most important number is the same store sales growth, measuring the sales growth at existing locations that have been opened at least one year. In the fourth quarter 2019, Dick's achieved a comparable same store sales growth of 5.3%, thanks to the increase in both purchase ticket and transaction volume of all three main categories including apparel, footwear and hardlines. For the full year, the same store sales growth came in at 3.7%, the highest in the past five years. In order to achieve this good operating performance, Dick's management has implemented a lot of business changes and initiatives. The company has improved the in-stock position and had better and effective merchandise presentations, as well as rearranging floor space for growing categories. In addition, it has been rapidly removing its hunt category out of 135 existing stores, and replacing with more relevant products for the general market. The rise in 2019 comparable sales indicated that its strategic action to exit hunt category and focus on the athletes' apparel and footwear is a right move.

Although the comparable sales have increased, Dick's 2019 operating income came in at only $375.6 million, a 30% year-over-year decline. The lower operating income was caused by higher SG&A (Selling, General and administrative expenses), which was mainly attributable to the hunt category restructuring charges, non-cash impairment charges on its corporate aircraft and the reduction in value of its deferred compensation plan.

In the first half 2020, from its initial success, Dick's will continue its plan to exit the hunt category, removing it from around 440 additional stores, leaving in only 12% of its total stores. It also plans to re-conceptualize soccer and golf businesses while accelerating baseball department. The company will focus on enhancing store experience for shoppers, delivering exceptional service and providing more premium products. We believe that by restructuring hunt category and expanding product offerings on premium products to athletes, Dick's can continue to achieve positive comparable store sales in the next two years. In the first half 2020, Dick's might take additional charges on hunt department restructuring of around $100-$120 million, then the operating income will improve gradually in the second half 2020.

Cash Conversion Cycle will improve further after exiting the hunt category

Another key metric in retail operating performance is the cash conversion cycle (CCC), measuring how fast a retailer can convert its investment in inventory into cash. Let's have a look at Dick's cash conversion cycle overtime.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Days sales Outstanding (DSO) (days) 3.56 3.15 2.87 2.12 1.9 Days Inventory (days) (DIO) 104.66 103.99 100.19 107.57 118.61 Days Payables (days) (DPO) 46.36 47.08 47.82 52.72 55.71 Cash Conversion Cycle (days) (CCC) 61.86 60.06 55.24 56.97 64.8

Source: Author's table

What Dick's has achieved is having the lowest DSO and highest DPO in the past five years, meaning that the retailer has successfully extended the time to pay to its suppliers and reduced the time to collect cash on its sales on credit. Low DSO and high DPO means strong working capital position and more liquidity for the business. However, the CCC has been worsened due to the higher DIO. Thus, in 2019, it takes Dick's as many as nearly 119 days to sell the entire inventory. That is reasonable though, because of the hunt category restructuring. After successfully exiting the hunt category, we expect the DIO come back to the 100-105 days, improving its cash conversion cycle.

As Cheap as 2003

Dick's valuation has been so depressed. At the moment, its EV/EBITDA has come down to only 2.7x, the lowest level we have ever seen since July 2003. Even in the 2008-2009 Depression, Dick's EV/EBITDA was two times higher, at 4.6x.

Source: Ycharts

Compared to its peers including Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Dick's is the cheapest while Nike and Under Armour are trading at much higher valuations, at 19x and 9.3x EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Source: Ycharts

Fair value is $50 per share

Dick's expects to generate around $734 million EBITDA in fiscal year 2021. If Dick's valuation can come back to its 5-year average at 6.5x EBITDA multiple, the total enterprise value for Dick's would be $4.77 billion, more than 2.5x higher than its current enterprise value. Assuming the cash and debt level will not change much in the next two years, we estimate the fair value for Dick's share price to be around $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.