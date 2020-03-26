Don't Get Caught In The Bull Trap

We received the first clear indication that the U.S. economy is in recession on Tuesday when IHS Markit released its Flash Composite PMI report, covering activity from March 12-23. Both the manufacturing and service sector readings have fallen below 50, which is the line of demarcation between expansion and contraction, and it is the service sector that has fallen off a cliff with a reading of 39.1. This was the steepest decline in activity since October 2009. We had a warning that the economy was slowing significantly in February when this index fell below 50 to 49.6.

Regardless of this red flag, the stock market staged a rally for the record books on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was the first two-day gain for the S&P 500 (SPY) since February 12, shortly after the index achieved its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) saw its best two-day gain at its high point today since March 1933. The S&P 500 is now 14% off its recent lows, but these huge moves are more indicative of bear-market rallies than the birth of a new bull.

The markets are trading solely on sentiment now, which is wavering between panic and optimism, as investors await the passage of the $2 trillion stimulus bill. The daily press conferences from the Trump administration are doing their best to sway that sentiment in a positive direction, but they are battling the continued spread of the virus, as the number of states with shelter-in-place orders mount, despite mounting efforts to contain it.

The Fed is also offering an optimistic tone, but with a batting average of zero when it comes to forecasting the future. Former Chairman Ben Bernanke offered his optimistic outlook on CNBC this morning, asserting that we could see a “fairly quick rebound” after a very sharp and short recession. He is also the person who told us the sub-prime mortgage crisis was “contained” in late 2007. If you can’t see a freight train coming straight at you when you’re sitting on the tracks, you’ve lost your credibility forever.

The stimulus package, in whatever form, will soften the economic blow of the virus. Yet I’m concerned that investors are viewing its passage by Congress as a panacea. I am reminded of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, which was also highly anticipated, but its bark was far more powerful than its bite. It took much longer than expected for this $787 billion stimulus to work its way through the economy. It did address certain issues, but it fell flat on others. We can already see where this stimulus package is falling short.

The epicenter of this crisis is in New York City. Governor Cuomo said today that the stimulus bill is “terrible” for New York. He is on the front line. He should know. His state would receive $3.8 billion, and New York City would receive $1.3 billion out of $150 billion allocated toward states and counties, even though New York has far more cases of coronavirus than any other state. The city has more than 16,000. The state budget shortfall is estimated at $8-15 billion.

Cuomo needs ventilators desperately, as the state has purchased 7,000 to add to its 4,000 on hand and expects another 4,000 from the federal government. It needs 15,000 more in coming days, but there are no more to purchase. In fact, the demand for ventilators worldwide is ten times what is available. They are necessary to treat those who are infected and in critical care, because they pump oxygen into the lungs and remove carbon dioxide from the body. This virus can cause blood oxygen levels to drop, leading to hypoxemia, which is life-threatening. The Society of Critical Care Medicine estimates that we will need 960,000 ventilators in comparison to the 200,000 we have in the country. Therefore, it is vital we don’t see a replica of what is happening in New York City emerge in a city like Atlanta where ICU units are already filled to capacity.

The Fed has lowered interest rates to zero and thrown everything and the kitchen sink at the financial markets, but this is not a monetary problem. The federal government is providing an unprecedented amount of fiscal stimulus to put a massive band-aid on the economy, but this is not an economic problem. This is a health crisis. If we were putting forth in a timely matter a healthcare solution that was as potent as the monetary and economic ones provided by the Fed and Trump administration, we could potentially see a V-shaped recovery in the economy and a sustainable rebound in the stock market. It isn’t happening.

We have no strategic national plan in this country, and it is that failure that will lead to a prolonged bear market and deeper recession. I think any rally that follows the eventual passage of a fiscal stimulus package should be sold, as it is a classic bull trap, which will leave buyers with heavy losses as the S&P 500 falls to retest its prior lows and subsequently falls to a new one. I intend to reduce risk from current levels to where I see overhead resistance in the range of 2,600 to 2,700. If the facts on the ground change as it relates to this growing health crisis, then I’ll change my outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.