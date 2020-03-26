Enterprise Products Partners: COVID-19 Has Created A 12.2% Yield And Opportunity

As we end Q1 of 2020, the markets are certainly not playing out how analysts and investors had envisioned. COVID-19 has pulled the rug out from under the bull market as the major indices shed roughly a 1/3rd of their value in a little over one month. There is a saying which gets quoted way too often from Warren Buffett: "Fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." The markets are extremely fearful these days and could present a major buying opportunity for the long term. It's extremely hard to time the markets and people drive themselves crazy about when to buy and when to sell. I think things could get worse before they get better, but the opportunity is certainly here if you have a long-term mentality. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is at the lowest it has been for 10 years, but it is not quite as low as it was in 2008. Energy is a hated sector, and as we approach the possibility of a national shutdown, EPD could still fall further. I believe the best-in-breed energy infrastructure companies won't go under and will still play a critical role in our country's development for decades to come. EPD is one of those best-in-breed cases, and I think adding to a current position or starting a small position and buying in increments will pay dividends for decades to come.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EPD just gave unitholders a solid distribution and provided insight to its capital expenditure program amid the COVID-19 crisis

On Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 EPD declared its latest quarterly distribution and plans for its capital expenditure program. Over the past 21 years, which include events such as the dot-com bust, 9/11, the financial crisis and Hurricane Sandy, EPD has increased its distribution to unitholders. While COVID-19 is certainly much different and the actual demand for energy is reducing not just locally but nationally and globally, EPD has declared its distribution like clockwork. The company announced its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 of 2020 of $0.445 per common unit or $1.78 on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 1.7% increase over the declared Q1 2019 distribution to unitholders.

A.J. Teague who is EPD's co-chief executive officer stated that its capital expenditure program is currently under review due to the potential impacts of lower commodity prices and demand on its customers. EPD will announce Q1 2020 earnings on April 29th, 2020, where it plans on providing an update on the state of its capital expenditures. Mr. Teague did offer to share that all EPD's major capital growth products are supported by long-term bilateral agreements. EPD is in discussions with customers and is evaluating opportunities to reduce or defer capital expenditures and exploring joint venture opportunities with strategic partners.

(Source: EPD Barclays Presentation)

Why EPD's business is built to last through bull markets, bear markets, recessions, and even depressions

EPD is an integrated midstream operator that moves fossil fuels throughout the U.S., earning fees through each segment. EPD entered 2020 in a strong financial position with a solid balance sheet, strong liquidity and good coverage on its cash distribution. EPD's credit rating was investment-grade from S&P BBB+, Moody's Baa1 and Fitch BBB+. As of March 18th, 2020, the company had $6.4 billion in liquidity, of which $5 billion was from undrawn credit facilities and $1.4 billion was comprised of cash on hand. Its overall business is predominantly fee-based with a significant portion backed by take or pay agreements. 2019 gross operating margin was $8.3 billion with 86% coming from fee based, 4% from commodity based and 10% differential based. In 2019, the top 200 customers represented 96% of its revenue and 81% of the 96% revenue came from investment grade (68%) or letter of credit backed (13%) customers. When breaking the 2019's customers down an additional level, its top 10 customers represented 42% of its revenue while 91% were investment grade and 4% were letter of credit backed.

EPD is one of the largest U.S. midstream operators with roughly 50,000 miles of pipelines, storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products of 260 million barrels and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company also has 26 natural gas processing plants, 23 NGL and propylene fractionators and a massive import/export terminal business. EPD has seven deepwater ship docks on the Houston Ship Channel which can load multiple products. At its Beaumont location, there are five deepwater ship docks that also can load multiple products. The Seaway Texas and Freeport locations have four deepwater ship docks that are dedicated to crude and Morgan's Point has two deepwater ship docks dedicated to Ethane.

Regardless if COVID-19 slows down our way of life for one week or three months eventually, we will get back to normal. Our country has bounced back from 9/11, the financial crisis and other debilitating events. While COVID-19 is a global pandemic, I believe the global community will get through this and eventually we will start to rebuild from the crippling effects of COVID-19. Currently midstream operators are getting crushed because of low commodity prices and the global economy freezing. Countless flights are canceled, people are working from home, there are shelter in place orders, and this is causing the utilization rates in fossil fuels to drop drastically. While most of EPD's revenue is fee-based with a significant portion backed by take or pay agreements, it isn't good that fuels aren't moving through its infrastructure as originally forecasted. Eventually this will turn around and we are seeing unit prices which not many thought they would see again. I am not convinced that COVID-19 will be the event that changes everything. People are going to go stir crazy being confined to their homes and having to work from home. Eventually we will get back to normal and purchasing units in EPD is a bet that COVID-19 doesn't change how we conduct our lives in the long run.

(Source: EPD Barclays Presentation)

EPD has an impressive backlog of growth projects to enhance its net income and distributable cash flow

EPD has $12 billion in projects in its pipeline with $7.7 billion under construction from 2020 to 2023. 77% of the new contracted volumes are from investment-grade customers with 70% of the volume weighted contract lengths coming in at 10+ years. These new projects have the potential to generate between $1.2 and $1.8 billion of gross operating margin on an annual basis from new sources. EPD's customer ratings by volume for its capital investments include 47.3% from A- to AA-, 30% from BBB- to BBB+, 13.5% BB- to BB+, 5.7% B- to B+ and 3.5% backed by letter of credit.

The Permian is a hotbed of capital projects for EPD. The M2E3 expansion is scheduled to come online in Q3 of 2020 adding 450 MBPD of capacity and the M@E4 expansion is scheduled for the first half of 2021 adding 450 MBPD of capacity which is expandable up to 540 MBPD. This will enhance market access providing customers with access to the largest markets on the Texas Gulf Coast and international markets. In addition to the pipeline expansions, EPD has 2.4 MMBbls under construction for storage expansions at the Midland and ECHO facilities. On the NGL side, the Mentone gas plant is scheduled for Q1 2020 which will add 300 MMcf/d of capacity, which will bring the total Permian plant capacity to more than 1.6 Bcf/d and greater than 250 MBPD of NGLs.

EPD has a Propane Dehydrogenation Unit under construction with anchor contracts with Lyondell affiliate, long-term contract durations, fixed-fee contracts and it will integrate with an existing propane and propylene network. This PDH unit is designed to consume up to 35 MBPD of propane and produce 25 MBPD of polymer grade propylene which is equal to 1.65 billion pounds per year. This facility is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2023 and has fixed fee engineering, procurement and construction contracts.

EPD is in the process of enhancing its Ethylene system. From its storage and connectivity, the Cavern capacity will be 600 million pounds and the in/out delivery rates are expandable up to 420,000 pounds per hour. Its new pipeline will enhance connectivity as it directly links Mont Belvieu Caverns to the export terminal and to USGC markets. The export system can churn out 2.2 billion pounds per year as its loading rate is 2.2 million pounds per hour. The onsite refrigeration allows for 66 million pounds of storage and all of this is expected to come online in Q4 of 2020.

These capital projects certainly don't sound as great as they did in December or January as the country and the majority of the globe reduce day-to-day activities. These projects will be critical when COVID-19 is over with and normal activities resume. Life will go on past COVID-19 and EPD should survive as its infrastructure is critical to day-to-day functions of our economy and way of life. Investing now isn't about next week or next month, it's about EPD thriving 5 years or 10 years into the future.

(Source: EPD Barclays Presentation)

EPD's distribution is strong and, in my opinion, safe

For 2019, EPD generated $4.6 billion in net income and its distributable cash flow increased 11% to $6.6 billion. The coverage level of the DCF was 1.7x and was able to retain $2.7 billion of its DCF which was a 24% increase from 2018. This allowed the company to increase the distribution which was paid to its partners for the 21st consecutive year while self-funding the equity portion of its growth capital investments.

While COVID-19 is creating a much different domestic and global scenario for the energy industry, EPD has a proven track record of distribution increases through the worst scenarios over the past two decades. While we don't know the full impact COVID-19 will leave on our economy, the one thing that is certain is that when this crisis is over, flights will resume, people will be back in the office and we will start working toward getting back to normal. Sooner or later the amount of fossil fuels flowing through EPD's system will return and I believe it is in a strong position to fight through the current segment challenges. Out of all the midstream operators, I would put EPD at the top of the list for maintaining its distribution.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

My long-term energy view once we get past COVID-19

The energy markets got hit with a double whammy between the most recent failed OPEC+ production cuts and the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. Two months ago, I don't think many people would have agreed that oil would fall under $40 per barrel let alone $30 per barrel. Without global production decreasing, we could see oil fall below $20 and maybe even $10 per barrel depending on how long COVID-19 stagnates the global economy. If production increases and adds to the current supply gut and utilization decreases as people are forced to stay at home and businesses are mandated to close, we could see the worst scenario in 50 years for oil. This situation is so serious that U.S. shale producers are opening talks with OPEC as OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo is meeting with Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton. This meeting is critical as Mr. Sitton's agency oversees the oil production throughout Texas. I believe in the short-term the energy markets could be in big trouble. It's not helping that Russia and Saudi Arabia are playing chicken with each other. At the end of the day, neither of their economies do well with oil in the $20-30 range regardless of what their spokespeople say. They can produce all the extra barrels they want, but without the current barrels being used, they will just add to the supply glut and force prices lower.

My short-term view is that the energy markets could still encounter reduced prices, but my long-term view is still bullish making now an interesting time to invest in well-run energy companies. As I write this article, there are 340,408 global cases with 14,573 deaths related to COVID-19. The global population is just over 7.77 billion, and by 2057, we are still on track to break the 10 billion mark for the global population. Let's put aside the next few months, the bottom line is we will need sustainable energy on a global scale today, tomorrow and one hundred years into the future. Unless we go into the dark ages, we will need electricity to turn on the lights, natural gas to cook, fuel to drive and fly, hydrocarbons to make plastics, etc. Some people don't make the correlation between fossil fuels and plastics because they overlook the fact that many of the plastics we use every day are made from long chains of monomers which are formed from petrochemicals. Petrochemicals are essentially the building blocks that are critical to manufacturing goods which make modern-day life possible and the most common inputs to make petrochemicals are natural gas and crude oil. This is because they are the least expensive raw materials to source while being the most commonly available and are processed easily into petrochemicals.

It's really a simple equation. For every person we add to the global population, we will need additional energy to support them. BP p.l.c (BP) has projected that energy demand will continuously grow through its 2040 forecast. There have been no recent updates to the projections about the global population or energy demand due to COVID-19. I believe in the long run the supply gut will disappear, energy prices will stabilize, and there will be greater levels of energy being transported through systems such as EPD's to help sustain an increasing global demand for energy.

(Source: BP 2019 Energy Outlook)

Conclusion

The energy markets have been knocked down and just about every energy company's share price has followed. It is not fun being a shareholder in any energy company today. I am invested in multiple energy companies, and it takes an iron stomach and conviction on why you're invested. I believe in my long-term thesis that with the global population reaching 10 billion in 2057, the global energy demand will increase being led by renewables and natural gas while coal is slowly phased out. I am adding to positions slowly and looking for the most critical infrastructures for tomorrow. We will need to get energy sources from point A to point B and EPD is one of the companies which I believe will continue to be critical to global sustainable energy. With one of the largest integrated systems in the U.S., a strong balance sheet and its quarterly distribution being declared without a reduction, I believe EPD has the firepower to ride this storm out and thrive in the future. Buying low and selling high is the objective, and we are certainly in an environment to buy low. I am long EPD and may establish a new position in the future. I would recommend if you do, buy in increments because it could go lower and leave dry powder to purchase at lower prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters