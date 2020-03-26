Rubicon Project: History Repeating

Telaria has the stronger business, but, in the long term, faces being commoditized in the same manner that Rubicon Project was in display advertising.

The merger with Telaria may create some cost synergies but is unlikely to yield significant revenue synergies as the strategic logic of the merger is weak.

Rubicon Project provides a commodity service in the AdTech market, which has thus far limited its growth and profitability.

The merger of Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) will create a leading independent omnichannel Supply Side Platform (SSP) which is well positioned to capitalize on growth in the connected TV advertising market. SSPs have a weak competitive position in the industry value chain though, and Rubicon Project faces the possibility of declining margins and market share as competition increases. Rubicon Project's recent price decline presents an attractive buying opportunity for investors who believe in the future of the company, but they should be aware this entails significant risk.

Market

As the internet matures, the distribution of media is becoming increasingly digital, and advertising dollars are following. While this trend is showing signs of slowing down, it is inevitable in the future that the vast majority of advertising spend globally is digital.

Figure 1: Global Digital Advertising Spend

(Source: Created by author using data from emarketer)

Television appears to be the next form of media which will experience an exodus of advertising spend from traditional to digital, and this change will be responsible for a significant increase in the digital and programmatic advertising markets.

Figure 2: Global TV Advertising Market

(Source: ARK Investment Management)

The global digital advertising market in 2016 was worth approximately $340 billion, with approximately $19 billion transacted in the programmatic advertising spot market via real-time marketplaces. Programmatic advertising is currently a small portion of total global advertising spend but is likely to make up the vast majority of digital advertising in the future due to its increased efficiency and improved price discovery.

Table 1: Global Advertising Market 2016

(Source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Programmatic advertising enables advertisers to purchase digital advertising inventory in an automated fashion using predetermined parameters. Improved price discovery and reduced friction in the value chain allows publishers to more effectively monetize their content and advertisers to achieve a higher Return on Investment (ROI) on advertising spend.

Figure 3: Programmatic Share of Global Digital Display Advertising

(Source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Programmatic advertising is increasingly being used to transact across a wide range of advertising inventory, including display, mobile, and video, and currently constitutes 84% of the U.S. digital advertising market. Programmatic advertising has created a technical ecosystem that is fully integrated from the publisher to the advertiser via Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), Sell Side Platforms, exchanges, data management platforms, verification solutions and other AdTech vendors. DSPs enable agency trading desks to purchase advertising inventory and also generally offer data management to facilitate higher ROI for advertisers. SSPs enable publishers and content distribution platforms to sell advertising inventory.

Figure 4: Programmatic Advertising Value Chain

(Source: Created by author)

For DSPs and SSPs, revenue comes from taking a commission on the value of the advertising space bought or sold on their platform. SSPs typically have a take rate of approximately 10-20%, which is relatively low in comparison to many other tech platforms, reflecting the relatively weak bargaining position of most AdTech companies.

Figure 5: Platform Take Rates

(Source: Ark Investment Management)

One of the key factors limiting take rates for SSPs is the growing number of websites and apps which are adopting a multi-auction strategy to maximize revenue. This spreads transaction volumes across SSPs and forces them to compete on price, reducing revenue and margins. This has made display advertising a difficult business for SSPs, and a similar dynamic could eventually play out in the video advertising market.

Figure 6: Publishers and their Exchange Partners

(Source: Jounce Media)

Some of the technical issues that SSPs have to manage include:

Perishable inventory

Complex impression level matching

Large data volumes

Fragmented buyers and sellers

Brand security and user experience concerns

Lack of standardized ad formats and data

Managing these issues is expensive, making high margins difficult to achieve, particularly when take rates are modest. The introduction of standardized ad formats and the provision of brand security are two areas that SSPs can add value, but it is not clear that any company has a particular advantage in these areas.

Rubicon Project

Rubicon Project operates an independent SSP which facilitates programmatic advertising. As an SSP, Rubicon Project is focused on publishers, and its platform aims to help them maximize advertising revenue, decrease costs, and protect the user experience while also providing brand protection for a global market of buyers. Rubicon Project's SSP is global and omnichannel, although their historical strength has been the U.S. market and display advertising on websites.

Rubicon Project promotes the scale and efficiency of their SSP as competitive advantages, which is indicative of their problems since listing. Independent SSPs do not control advertising inventory or have first-party data they can offer advertisers, which makes them a commodity service that competes on price. A situation that has been exacerbated since the introduction of header bidding and rising preference amongst publishers for multi-auction bidding. This commoditization has resulted in market fragmentation and lower take rates, reducing revenue and profitability.

Header bidding also puts pressure on SSP margins by increasing volumes, thereby increasing costs without a corresponding increase in revenue. This is likely to drive smaller and less efficient SSPs out of the market over time, which will help to resolve the problem. Rubicon Project acquired nToggle in 2017 to differentiate their platform and reduce this problem by making it easier for DSPs to target their audience. nToggle's technology can reduce infrastructure costs by compressing inbound queries per second by as much as 80%.

Rubicon Project has also been negatively affected by the introduction of transparency standards which allow buyers to perform supply-path optimization, cutting out resellers of publisher inventory. This has decreased Rubicon Project's revenue by reducing the number of transactions they are able to take a cut from. Continued reduction in inefficiency is likely to reduce reselling overtime which will further harm the revenues of SSPs. To create an attractive business model, Rubicon Project would need to become the dominant SSP with control over a significant quantity of advertising inventory. Walled gardens make this impossible, though, as they have first-party data and efficient end-to-end solutions, which allows them to control the market.

Rubicon Project does not appear to be capturing as much of the mobile advertising market as it has of the desktop advertising market. The mobile advertising market in the U.S. is over twice as large as the desktop advertising market, and yet only slightly over 50% of Rubicon's revenue comes from mobile. This is not surprising as in app advertising is likely to be important for mobile, and this market will be dominated by walled gardens. The increasing importance of mobile advertising is negative for Rubicon's ability to capture supply of advertising inventory, although Rubicon has generally had slightly higher take rates from mobile in the past, so a higher proportion of mobile revenue may lead to an improvement in margins.

Figure 7: U.S. Total Media Advertising Spending Share by Media

(Source: acquisio)

Figure 8: Rubicon Project Mobile Advertising Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Rubicon Project)

The U.S. digital advertising market is the most mature globally, and as it reaches saturation, Rubicon Project will be increasingly forced to look overseas for revenue growth. This is likely to be difficult as the open internet is fragmented globally, meaning Rubicon Project would need to develop relationships with different publishers in each geography. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has been able to enter the Chinese market as they already have relationships with global advertisers looking for simple market access. Rubicon Project would find this strategy difficult to replicate as it would be trying to take revenue out of the Chinese market, not bring revenue in. Unsurprisingly, Rubicon Project has so far shown little ability to increase international revenue relative to domestic revenue. This may change in the future as revenue from connected TV becomes more important as publishers in the connected TV market are likely to be more concentrated, making relationships easier to develop and maintain.

Figure 9: Rubicon Project International Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Rubicon Project)

Even if Rubicon Project becomes more successful in international markets, it may end up pressuring margins as experience has shown that take rates in international markets are significantly lower than domestically.

Table 2: Rubicon Project Average Take Rate 2016-2017

(Source: Created by author using data from Rubicon Project)

Telaria Merger

The inability of SSPs to achieve meaningful success in display advertising along with the growing potential of connected TV has caused most SSPs to shift their focus to video advertising. Video currently contributes 18.3% to Rubicon Project's revenue and is growing rapidly. To strengthen their competitive position, Rubicon Project agreed to merge with Telaria in December 2019 with an exchange ratio of 1.082 shares of Rubicon common stock per share of Telaria common stock. The companies promote the scale, technology portfolio, and strong omnichannel presence of the combined entity as the reasons for the deal, but I believe the positive sentiment towards the two stocks in the aftermath of the merger is probably unwarranted. The logic of horizontal integration for SSPs is questionable as publishers have shown a desire to work with many SSPs and publishers in the video and display markets are generally different, therefore, integration does offer not publishers any benefit. Rubicon Project's expertise in scaled programmatic advertising operations can be leveraged to increase Telaria's leadership in connected TV, and this appears to be the main benefit of the deal.

Connected TV

While the connected TV market offers a huge opportunity, Telaria's long-run success is likely to be dependent on how the connected TV market unfolds. If the market remains fragmented with a large number of local services, then Telaria should do well. If the market consolidates globally and is dominated by a handful of large players, Telaria's growth will be limited, and margins will be low. Telaria may be successful in the short term, but it is reasonable to expect the connected TV market to evolve in a similar fashion to display advertising with publishers commoditizing SSPs by enabling multi-auction bidding, leading to fragmentation, low take rates, and low margins.

Financial Analysis

Rubicon Project's revenue is slowly recovering from the introduction of header bidding, with recent growth driven primarily by video advertising. Rubicon Project's revenue growth is modest for its size but should accelerate in coming years as video continues to contribute more to the business.

Figure 10: Rubicon Project Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Rubicon Project)

Rubicon Project has achieved high gross profit margins in the past and was on a path to operating profitability before the introduction of header bidding. Since then, margins have been pressured significantly, although are now beginning to recover. The concern for investors should be if the connected TV market develops in a similar manner to the display advertising market. This could see gross profit margins limited to 50-60% making operating profitability difficult to achieve.

Figure 11: Rubicon Project Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Rubicon Project)

Rubicon Project's take rate has historically been in the 14-20% range, which is indicative of their limited bargaining power in the AdTech ecosystem. Take rates fell significantly in the wake of the introduction of header bidding and have not recovered. The reduction in take rate is largely responsible for Rubicon Project's decline in revenue and profitability in 2016-2017.

Figure 12: Rubicon Project Take Rate

(Source: Created by author using data from Rubicon Project)

Competitors

Competition amongst SSPs in the AdTech market is fierce with walled gardens like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) dominating in terms of market share and profitability. Independent SSPs generally have the same value proposition, competing on inventory quality, scale, efficiency, partner service and price. This has led to poor financial results in recent years and in turn consolidation.

Telaria

Telaria provides software for programmatic advertising across desktop, mobile, and connected TV. Telaria specializes in delivering in-stream video advertisements, which are served to viewers immediately prior to or during the publisher's content when viewers are most engaged. Telaria has a strong position in the connected TV market as it is the exclusive video monetization partner of Warner Brothers (NYSE:T) and recently signed a deal to power Hulu's (NYSE:DIS) private marketplace. Other clients include SlingTV, Viacom's (NASDAQ:VIAC) Pluto TV, TubiTV, Singtel, and Australia's Channel Nine and Channel Ten.

Telaria's revenue growth rate is relatively high and is being driven by their connected TV business, which has rapidly become their main source of revenue.

Figure 13: Telaria Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Telaria)

Figure 14: Telaria Connected TV Revenue as % Total

(Source: Telaria)

Despite its small size, Telaria has already reached breakeven operating profitability, and operating profit margins are likely to continue increasing as the business scales. Although Telaria's current gross profit margin is high, the downward trend is concerning. Competition in the connected TV AdTech market is likely to increase, led by large companies like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) taking a walled garden approach. A continued decline in gross profit margins could indicate that Telaria faces a similar fate to Rubicon Project.

Figure 15: Telaria Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Telaria)

Telaria do not share their take rates but have stated that they are in the 15-20% range, similar to other SSPs. Telaria does not consider take rates particularly important though as they believe they have a net revenue business with a SaaS-like business model.

OpenX

OpenX was founded in 2007 and operates an independent SSP which enables premium publishers and app developers to monetize their content through advertising. They appear to be a proactive player in the AdTech market, pioneering the first programmatic real time bidding exchange and deploying header bidding 18 months before the competition. They were also the first SSP to invest materially in traffic quality initiatives. OpenX's leading investors include Accel Partners, Index Ventures, SAP Ventures and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation.

OpenX has faced financial difficulty in recent years, similar to other SSPs and laid off 100 staff in 2018 pivoted from display advertising to video in response to competitive pressure. OpenX claims to have been profitable between 2013 and 2018 and achieved 600% growth in connected TV revenue in 2018.

AppNexus (Xandr - AT&T)

AT&T acquired AppNexus in 2018 and reconfigured the platform to sell connected TV and video supply enriched with AT&T mobile carrier data. AppNexus operates a DSP and an SSP giving AT&T an end-to-end AdTech solution backed with first-party data. AT&T has more than 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships across its wireless, video and broadband businesses and is in a strong position to take a walled garden approach.

FreeWheel (Comcast)

FreeWheel is Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) AdTech business and is currently the largest SSP for OTT inventory. FreeWheel recently introduced a header-bidding solution for connected TV which may be the start of commoditization of independent SSPs in the connected TV market. If the industry adopts a standard for connected TV header bidding and this becomes popularized, it will likely be extremely negative for the prospects of independent SSPs.

Walled Gardens

The walled gardens have direct integrations with thousands of publishers, giving them direct access to programmatic advertising inventory. One of the biggest advantages of walled gardens is their control of large amounts of first party data, which advertisers can use for more effective targeting. If advertisers and publishers are not careful, the walled gardens could create an oligopoly in the AdTech space, resulting in lower revenues for publishers and lower ROI on advertising spend for advertisers.

Figure 16: Potential Programmatic Advertising Value Chain

(Source: Created by author)

In 2019 Google, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon commanded almost 70% of digital ad spend in the U.S., and this share is increasing over time.

Figure 17: Walled Gardens and the Open Internet

(Source: Jounce Media)

There is no transparency regarding how large a take rate walled gardens are able to achieve, but it is likely to be significantly higher than DSPs and SSPs due to their ability to lower friction in the value chain and offer advertisers proprietary data.

In 2019, Roku acquired DataXu for their DSP, device graph technology and analytics platform. DataXu operates an identity and data management platform that combines advertisers' own data and data from third-party sources to build a device graph that enables it to track how individuals are exposed to ads across different platforms. It seems likely Roku will eventually take a walled garden approach, requiring advertisers to buy from them directly.

Amazon is currently taking an open approach to connected TV, allowing advertisers to access demand from Amazon DSP, DataXu, and The Trade Desk. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is currently taking a partnership approach to programmatic advertising, but from a strategic perspective, it could make sense for them to acquire or develop a programmatic advertising platform. The walled garden approach that many large aggregators are taking will make it increasingly difficult for independent DSPs and SSPs to be successful.

Valuation

Even during periods of high growth, Rubicon Project has never traded on high EV/S multiples, which is reflective of the extremely competitive environment it operates in. Growth in video advertising has led to increasing optimism in recent years with a corresponding multiple expansion. After the recent pullback, Rubicon Project's stock appears modestly valued by historical standards, particularly for believers in the potential of connected TV.

Figure 19: Rubicon Project EV/S Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Rubicon Project's valuation can also be compared to businesses operating in different markets which have similar characteristics. Advertising agencies are buyers in the AdTech ecosystem and tend to be low growth and low margin businesses. AdTech are companies with large exposure to AdTech markets like DSPs and SSPs. Aggregators are companies like Google and Facebook which aggregate publishers' content and control a large inventory of advertisements. Exchanges operate financial exchanges and include companies like Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). Rubicon Project and Telaria trade on low multiples, given their growth rates relative to comparable companies. Rubicon Project may be undervalued but a large reason for its lower multiple is its inability to achieve operating profitability.

Figure 20: Comparable Company EV/S Ratios

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

Rubicon Project and Telaria are modestly priced, and the connected TV market offers them a significant opportunity. Independent SSPs have little ability to differentiate themselves though, and there is a substantial risk that the connected TV market develops in a similar manner to the display advertising market, limiting their opportunity for growth and opportunity. Walled gardens are significantly larger than independent SSPs and control first party data, which will allow them to continue to control the market. My expectation is that the connected TV market will become dominated by walled gardens with independent SSPs competing for a minority share of the market on a cost basis. Based on this expectation and a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate the intrinsic value of Rubicon Project after the merger with Telaria to be approximately $8.5 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.