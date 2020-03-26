Dropbox: Underestimated Moat

Overview

We had underestimated Dropbox (DBX). As Microsoft OneDrive (MSFT), Google Drive (GOOG), and BOX (BOX) gained traction in the cloud storage market, Dropbox’s pricing strategy back in Q2 last year created uncertainty on its competitiveness. Fast forward a few months, the company just posted a solid FY 2019 earnings report to prove us wrong. The company grew its revenue by 19% YoY while operating margins expanded by 500 bps YoY. Gross margin also expanded by ~350 bps YoY to 76%, which was only 200 bps away from the lowest end of the long-term model of 78% - 80%. The results tell us that Dropbox has established a pricing power, which we believe comes from its ecosystem-driven growth philosophy and efficient go-to-market. As Dropbox is going beyond cloud storage, we view the aforementioned items as two key near-term catalysts for the stock.

Catalyst: ecosystem-driven growth and self-serve channel

As we have learned in the most recent earnings call, Dropbox will continue to focus on delivering a double-digit growth that emphasizes margin expansion and cash flow generation in FY 2020. Overall, we are pleased that Dropbox is choosing a profitable-minded growth path, which is a luxury for a lot of tech companies. In our view, central to the idea is its ecosystem-driven growth and efficient go-to-market strategies, which will be the near-term catalysts for the stock. Through the new Dropbox desktop app, which marks its move beyond cloud storage, we expect these two factors to combine more cohesively and drive growth and expansions.

(source: Dropbox’s Q4 earnings call)

A lot of the growth will be driven by the ecosystem approach, where deep partnerships with complementary cloud solutions allow for richer use case scenarios and user experience. For instance, the Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK) deep integrations allow for Zoom conference calls and Slack conversations within the context of Dropbox contents. In doing so, all these cloud players will benefit from cross-sells and upsell among them in the long run. The cloud ecosystem has become Dropbox's core competence for some time. Having analyzed 50 billion API calls/month as the result of its existing third-party integrations with 40+ complementary solutions, it is very well positioned to identify the next solutions to have deeper integrations with.

(source: DBX Q4 earnings call)

By partnering with Google and Microsoft which also have competing cloud storage products, Dropbox is also making its strategic positioning very clear. It is now going beyond the cloud storage business. As a smart workspace platform, the focus on usability and flexibility for the users is more important from a user experience standpoint than the risk of its users switching to its partners’ cloud storage solutions. In the long run, we even view cloud storage to be a key, rather than the key entry point for high-valued conversion. So far, despite the early stage of the product, the traction has been promising as over 450,000 business teams have been onboard.

We are equally impressed with the company’s ability to drive conversions through its efficient self-serve go-to-market. While this model was relevant to drive lower-volume and individual deals early on in the company’s growth stage a few years back, we had initially expected the outbound sales model to make up more than 10% of the sales as the company landed more enterprise clients. However, the self-serve model surprisingly remains the primary channel that drives 90% of the revenue as of Q4 2019. Furthermore, the company also landed a large enterprise client with a potential size of 10,000 seats through bottom-up organic adoptions within the same quarter:

I’m excited to share that one of the largest medical technology companies is now a Dropbox customer. This US headquartered company recently signed a three-year commitment to Dropbox and will be deploying our enterprise product to over 10,000 employees. Strong organic adoption of our products among the company’s sales, operations, marketing and design teams over the past few years was instrumental to landing a multi-thousand seat deployment. Employee preference, our best in class sharing tools and HIPAA Compliance were all important factors in this customers decisions to subscribe to our enterprise skew.

Therefore, the capacity to convert enterprise clients through a self-serve model that requires strong organic adoptions is an underestimated moat. Moreover, being able to consistently drive 90% of its ~$1.7 billion in revenue through such a channel is a proxy of solid optimization strategy and execution coordinations across sales funnels.

(source: stockrow)

As a result, the relatively high efficiency associated with the model has been and is also one of the key drivers for profitability going forward. Last year alone, trailing gross margin has expanded by over 850 bps. Revenue also grew by 19% YoY while operating margins expanded by 500 bps YoY. With that in mind, we are highly confident that a 17.5% - 18% operating margin by FY 2020 is within reach.

Risk

While the user acquisition strategy has stood out, there is a big question around its ability to retain and upsell users. As per its 10-K, retention rate remains one of the key metrics that Dropbox overlooks due to the overwhelming volume of its users:

Although it is important to our business that our users renew their subscriptions after their existing subscriptions expire and that we expand our commercial relationships with our users, given the volume of our users, we do not actively monitor the retention rates of our individual users. As a result, we may be unable to address any retention issues with specific users in a timely manner, which could harm our business.

Dropbox’s 14.3 million paying and 600 million registered users are foundational. However, as the company converts more through upselling and cross-selling with its smart workspace platform, we expect net retention rate to increasingly be a key talking point. As a result, there is a valid reason to be cautious. In fact, the lack of visibility across some of the operating metrics remains a weakness that we have seen in the company for some time.

Valuation

Dropbox remains a very attractive stock due to its healthy balance of growth and cash flow generation. Among all the growth stocks in the cloud software universe that satisfy the Rule of 40, Dropbox has the best balance between the top-line growth and FCF margin. For context, despite being the fastest-growing stock in the group, Slack has been burning through as much as ~110% off its revenue to sustain its growth. That is not the case for Dropbox.

(source: stockrow)

It is rare to find a growth stock with ~19% growth and 23.5% FCF margin that trades at a 4.4x P/S ratio, which also makes Dropbox the cheapest stock in the group. Furthermore, the stock even traded at ~5x P/S pre Covid-19 selloffs. The view that Dropbox’s growth may slow down in the near term has also depressed its multiple. However, the company’s stable cash flow generation and ~$2 billion of cash mean future opportunities to boost growth through M&A or key investments.

(source: stockrow)

As of today, the fundamentals have been solid and improving while the stock is at the cheapest point in over a year. In Q4, the company grew its revenue by 19% YoY while operating margins expanded by 500 bps YoY. Gross margin also expanded by ~350 bps YoY to 76%, which was only 200 bps away from the lowest end of the long-term model of 78% - 80%. Driven by the catalysts, we expect the margin expansion to continue. The $600 million share buyback program also indicates that the stock is currently undervalued.

Dropbox is currently trading at ~$17 per share, which is ~54% down from its 52-week high partly due to the broad market selloffs triggered by Covid-19 outbreak. As a collaborative cloud platform that generally picks up in usage as the work-from-home trend picks up during the outbreak, we expect the fundamentals to be less affected by Covid-19. The ~418 million shares, $1.9 billion FY 2020 revenue target, and the midpoint range of 4.4x P/S and 3.88x forward P/S give us an estimated FY 2020 target price of ~$18 per share. Once the broad market rebounds post Covid-19 outbreak, we expect the stock to return to its pre-outbreak ~5x P/S to reach the target price of ~$22 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.