U.S. Dollar Remains Strong: Still A Safe Haven

For the near term, the dollar will remain strong as investors continue to voice support for what the Federal Reserve has done and confidence in what the Fed will do.

Doubts continue about the leadership forthcoming in Europe and in Great Britain, concerns grow about energy prices and these factors contribute to doubts about how the crisis will be resolved.

The US dollar continues to remain strong in world currency markets indicating the faith that traders all over the globe have in Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar continues to remain strong, primarily because of all the problems in the rest of the world and the role the Federal Reserve System in playing in providing liquidity to the world’s financial system.

Wednesday morning the US dollar index (DXY) remained around 101.75, not too far from recent highs.

THE EUROPEAN SITUATION

The US dollar remained strong against the Euro remaining around $1.0800 per one Euro.

Up to this point there seems to be a lack of confidence in what the European Central Bank seems to be doing and the leaders of the eurozone seem to be unable to work together to find any common way to attack the problems now faced.

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, seems to be totally ineffective these days. What a long fall. Emmanuel Macron of French appears to be doing little better. And, then there is Italy, a total disaster when it comes to the current leadership team.

The greatest unity coming out of the Europe right now seems to be talk about international intervention to bring down the value of the dollar. This is the first time in 35 years that there has been any talk about global intervention against the dollar.

POUND WEAKNESS

There has also been weakness in the British pound.

On March 9, it took more than $1.3100 to purchase one pound.

Wednesday morning March 25th, one pound only cost around $1.1700. We read in the Financial Times that the British pound

“has been made extra vulnerable by the UK’s departure from the EU, analysts… while a new burst of monetary stimulus and the government’s planned relief package have also turned investors more negative on the currency’s prospects.”

Mr. Johnson is apparently not providing the non-Brexit advice wanted by the country.

“Sterling’s broad effective exchange rate, measured against a basket of currencies corresponding to the UK’s trade flows, hit a low of 72.9 on Tuesday…That is weaker than at any time during the Brexit process, the 2008-09 financial crisis or even the UK’s ejection from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism in 1992. The rate regained a little ground on Wednesday to 74.4."

THE OIL CRISIS

Then there is the oil crisis.

David Sheppard writes in the Financial Times:

“It is no exaggeration to say the oil industry faces its gravest crisis of the past 100 years.” “As Europe and North America hunker down, the latest estimates suggest 10 to 25 percent of global consumption could vanish in the coming months.”

This along with the Saudi Arabia/Russian standoff is bringing the oil crisis to a brink.

Mr. Sheppard adds that this could entirely change things for the future. British Petroleum, he mentions, has been looking long-term and, given the current turmoil,

“BP’s decision to stick with its commitment to accelerate into the energy transition makes perfect sense, despite naysayers arguing the price crash would weaken the company’s resolve.” “To attract new investors it is no longer enough to defend the dividend. The industry needs a new narrative. National oil companies, too, are left surveying the ashes.”

Among other things, this possibility of a long-term shakeup in the energy industry fits right in with my discussion about how “Business Will Never Be the Same.” How might developments along this line change the investments we might want to be in?

GOLD

Given all this turmoil, all this uncertainty, all this change, it is not surprising that someone has come out and argued that some investors might want to look at gold as a potential “safe haven” to place their money.

Goldman Sachs has done just that. On Tuesday Goldman recommended that:

“gold was at an inflection point and could hit $1,800 over the next 12 months.”

“We have long argued that gold is the currency of last resort, acting as a hedge against currency debasement when policymakers act to accommodate shocks such as the one being experienced now,” said Jeffrey Currie, head of commodities at the Wall Street bank.

As well as being seen as a hedge against all kinds of market volatility, gold is viewed by many investors as a way to protect themselves from the debasement of currencies and also inflation. Some believe that this may be the environment we are moving int.

The price of gold closed at $1,658.00 on Tuesday, up from $1,490.00 at the end of last week. Wednesday morning, the price of gold backed off to about $1,637.

GOING FORWARD

Going forward, I believe that the US dollar will continue to stay strong in world markets.

The reason I believe that this is true is that Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has gained the confidence of investors through his recent actions to protect the US financial system, but also to provide the resources necessary to support other central banks around the world at this time of crisis. Mr. Powell has provided a world leadership in this space, something that seems sorely lacking in other leadership positions.

As long as Mr. Powell can retain this confidence the US dollar will be looked on as probably the best “safe haven” in the world and will continue to attract “risk averse” funds from all over the globe.

Personally, I hope that Mr. Powell continues to confirm this leadership position, continuing to earn the trust we now have in him.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.