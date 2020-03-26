Mammoth Energy Services: Multiple Challenges Ahead

Falling sales and negative earnings in the past couple of years are indicative of the troubles the company is in.

TUSK's Challenges Are Abound

The current energy market meltdown has affected Mammoth Energy Services' (TUSK) traditional service lines severely. In response, the integrated oilfield service provider has set focus on water transfer in the oilfields and aviation services. Although the infrastructure business has diminished significantly compared to a year ago, it has recently seen some upsides in the U.S. Gulfport, one of its major customers is seeking to terminate its pressure pumping contract.

TUSK has low leverage but had negative cash flow from operations in 2019. I do not see its cash flow turning around shortly. Negative cash flow can strain the balance sheet going forward. It is difficult to look past the on-going energy price volatility, but I think there are too many risks in investing in the stock. Investors might do well to stay away from it.

The Transformation

Mammoth Energy exited the business of providing electricity transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico. However, its role in receiving the PREPA (The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority) contract and, in particular, dealing with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), was questioned by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General. The company accounts receivable from the PREPA contracts ($227 million) can be delayed further after Puerto Rico experienced two significant earthquakes in recent months. The adverse developments, coupled with the energy market's crash in the past couple of months, led to a 93% stock price decline.

As a result, the segment's revenue share shrunk from 61% of FY2018 to 32% in FY2019. After the revenue loss, Mammoth Energy's infrastructure teams have been looking at multiple business opportunities across the Northeast, Mid-west, and South-west portions of the United States. In November 2019, the company hired a new president for its infrastructure division. Following the PREPA contract closure, its objective was to ride out the current weakness in the energy market through a more stable cash flow generation in the industrial business. So, it has diversified its industrial activities, including infrastructure construction, aviation services, freight trucking, rental equipment, engineering, and equipment manufacturing. The initiatives have, at the outset, produced positive results, as the segment revenue share improved in Q4 compared to Q3. It currently has ~140 transmission and distribution crews in the continental United States.

Oilfield Services Is Underperforming

Unfortunately, TUSK's efforts to revitalize the oilfield services operations following the business loss in the Infrastructure Services segment, have been truncated in recent times. Since November, 18% of the OFS equipment was retired or scrapped in the industry because of low demand and excess capacity present in the market. On average, the company operated only 1.7 high-pressure pumping fleets during Q4, although it operated 11 drilling rigs in the Permian.

The sand mining operation was margin accretive at the current environment, as the company has one of the lowest cost structures. It has a total processing capacity of 4.4 mmtpa. However, the frac sand business faced tremendous challenges following the dearth of completions activity in the U.S. shales. The situation was about to change in Q1 2020 before the on-going crude oil price crash took place. The company plans to gradually roll off ~800 rail cars by the end of the year, which should improve the profitability in 2021. Beyond crude oil and frac sand, it has identified opportunities to expand the transportation fleet to support its other divisions. Currently, the company employs eight light-lift aircraft, which can be used in aiding powerline construction, search and rescue, aerial photography, and law enforcement training. In Oklahoma, it is currently building and refurbishing equipment for both drilling equipment and water transfer companies.

The company is looking to convert about 30 of its units into dual-fuel. Investors may note that TUSK is upgrading pressure pumping fleets to Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) fleets. Two of its fleets are expected to be able to run on a dual-fuel shortly.

Industry Slowdown Affected Revenues And Earnings

Let us check out the headwinds ailing the entire energy space. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price showed some upward momentum, increasing by ~8% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago. Since the start of this year, however, it has crashed, falling by 65%. The energy exploration & production companies will continue to cut capex, or may even accelerate the cost-cutting spree, which will suck OFS companies' growth prospects. According to a Rystad Energy study, exploration and production companies are likely to reduce project sanctioning by 68% year-on-year in 2020.

The general slowdown in oilfield activity and the end of the Puerto Rico contract resulted in 43% lower revenues in Q4 compared to Q3. Adjusted loss per share managed to claw back some of the lost ground. It improved to $0.58 compared to $0.65 per share loss a quarter ago. Despite the decline, its revenues at Higher Power and 5 Star increased by 21% in Q3. I discussed the lack of demand in the oilfield services business in my analysis above. Besides, the company witnessed lower equipment rentals, a decline in coil tubing utilization, and reduced cementing and acidizing revenue during the quarter.

Low Debt But Deteriorating Cash Flows

As of December 31, 2019, TUSK's liquidity was $372.6 million. The company's leverage is quite low (0.13x), while Exterran's (EXTN) debt-to-equity stands at 1.1x, which is quite high in the current environment. A low-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature. Typically, when energy price nose-dives, the energy companies' earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. I think TUSK is better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

TUSK's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative $95 million in FY2019, which was a significant decrease compared to $387 million in CFO a year ago. The deterioration in the cash flow was due to the steep decline in revenues in FY2019 following the revenue loss in the Infrastructure segment. Although capex declined in FY2019, negative cash flow from operations means negative free cash flow. The management has pegged FY2020 capex even lower (44% down). However, I do not see FCF improving from the current level due to the pressure on the top-line in 2020.

TUSK has related party transactions: According to TUSK's 2019 10-K, approximately 22% of its share ownership lies with Gulfport, while Wexford owns 49%. Revenues from transactions with Gulfport amounted to 20% of Mammoth Energy's FY2019 revenues. However, Gulfport is seeking to terminate its pressure pumping contract, which may reduce the company's top-line and earnings significantly in the coming quarters.

What Does TUSK's Relative Valuation Say?

Mammoth Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.1x. Based on the sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 18.2x. The stock is currently trading at a discount compared to the average (9.0x) between Q3 2017 and now, which reflects the deterioration in its performance over the past few quarters. In this analysis, I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated TUSK a "buy" in March 2020, while two recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The target price is $2.25, which at its current price, yields ~171% returns.

What's The Take On TUSK?

In 2019, TUSK transformed and has evolved into an integrated oilfield service provider. Its current focus in on the niche services like water transfer in the oilfields and aviation services, which can potentially grow faster than some of its other businesses. The current energy market meltdown has affected its more traditional service lines. So, utilization, pricing, and margin in the pressure pumping and drilling industry have been on a decline, which has put the company's business in a spot of bother in the recent quarters. Although it has exited the Puerto Rican business, the infrastructure business has seen some upsides in the U.S. in recent months.

TUSK has low leverage but had negative cash flow from operations in FY2019. In the current environment where energy companies' survival is at stake, a robust balance sheet and free cash flow generation would be the key. Going by the current outlook, the cash flow may not improve much, which can strain the balance sheet. With all the headwinds, I think TUSK may find passing the survival test more difficult than some of the established players in the market.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. The oil industry is in tatters with most shares down 15-20% over the last month alone. We think better days lie ahead and plan to chart a course through the minefield of broken companies to those that can regain growth prospects. We cover more service companies than any other Marketplace service to help you pick and choose opportunities. Give it some thought. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. If you have been thinking about subscribing, it may be time to act!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.