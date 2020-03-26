VHT: A Healthy Investment Opportunity

The fund is heavily invested in a few quality companies and offers a good mixture of value and growth.

Thesis Summary

The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) invests in healthcare companies in the U.S. Since its inception in 2004, it has offered better returns than the broader market and other healthcare indexes. The fund is heavily invested in a few good quality companies alongside some interesting smaller bets which I believe will continue to thrive after the market sell-off is complete.

Overview

The VHT ETF is a Vanguard fund that gives investors exposure to the healthcare sector in the U.S. It does this by tracking the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Health Care 25/50 Index, using the full replication technique. The fund is fully invested in the different sectors of healthcare in the U.S. Since its inception in 2004, the fund has managed to outperform the broader market.

Holdings

The VHT is 99% invested in the healthcare segment. Below, we can see the top 10 holdings as of the last reporting according to Vanguard.

The top 10 holdings make up 42.90% of the fund's investments. Another interesting point about this fund is that most of these companies pay dividends. VHT has a dividend yield of 2.11%, with a 5-year growth rate of 23%.

In terms of market-cap division and investment style, the below table from Ycharts shows the distribution within this fund.

The fund has a healthy mixture of value and growth, with an emphasis on large and mid-cap stocks.

Given the current macroeconomic environment, this strategy will probably work well for the fund. With the stock market down over 20% and probably more to go, Value will become a more important metric. Furthermore, a crisis like the one we are currently suffering might weed out some of the smaller companies, leaving the big established Large Caps to take up a larger slice of the pie once this is over.

Performance And Valuation

As mentioned in the introduction, VHT has managed to outperform the broader market since its inception in 2004. Furthermore, it has also outperformed the healthcare sector of the S&P. When comparing VHT to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV):

While one might be inclined to think this comes at the expense of higher risk and volatility, this is not necessarily true. While VHT does have more holdings in small and medium-cap stocks, the Beta and Historical Sharpe ratio for both funds are practically identical. In terms of valuation, the fund doesn’t carry too much of a premium either.

With a P/E of 21.7x and P/B of 3.8, it seems the ETF is quite well-valued. Add to this the earnings growth rate of 11.2% and what we have is evidence of a selection of quality companies. This is how the fund has beat the market since its inception.

Companies such as UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) have had a great performance in the last 10 years. VHT manages to capture the stability and reliability of big and well-valued companies, as evidenced by its Beta of 0.95 and Sharpe Ratio of 1.119. At the same time, the mid-cap companies in more high growth sectors like biotech provide good growth.

While past performance is no indicator of future performance, it is relatively safe to say that household names such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will continue to be a good hold. And we can also say with some degree of safety that Biotech will continue to be a sector you want to be exposed to. As is expected, VHT rebounded alongside the Market, gaining almost 2%.

Outlook

What can we expect moving forward for this ETF and the healthcare industry as a whole? The age-old argument is that the sector will benefit from an aging population. This is true, but I also believe that a huge tailwind can come from the newer generations, and how they decide to spend their money.

If there is anything we have learned from the COVID crisis it is that anyone can be exposed to health risks. Young people are becoming a lot more health-conscious, and I believe there will be a shift in spending toward health-related sectors.

This change will surely be aided by technological advances, which will serve to further increase the potential size of the market.

Takeaway

Once again, Vanguard has put out an excellent, low-cost fund, which allows the common investor to gain exposure to some great quality companies. I would recommend investing in this fund as a way to gain exposure to the health sector.

