Nielsen Is Too Cheap To Ignore, Insiders Agree

Nielsen is less affected by Covid than other SMID levered value stocks and has been thrown out with the rest of them.

I believe that Nielsen (NLSN) has at least 50% upside from current market prices and is being unfairly punished before and during the recent market decline. Investors are getting the opportunity to buy well below recent and significant insider buys. The market is focused on the short term and past missed expectations. The long-run growth trajectory appears reasonably favorable and conservative expectations are baked in. At this valuation, you are not paying for any growth and you are getting a company that has several potential catalysts in the near future. I believe the Media business is worth the market cap of the stock + almost 50% by itself - getting the Connect business which returned to growth in 2019 for free. Nielsen has a 10% conservative FCF yield with revenue and EBITDA which is safer than most companies. This is shown by an average of 70% revenue being committed prior to the beginning of each year and their top 10 customers having an average relationship greater than 30 years.

Background

Nielsen is a global leader in measurement and data analytics. It provides clients with a comprehensive understanding of what consumers' watch, listen, read, and buy. The stock has fallen from $60 four years ago, to today under $14. Advertisers have chosen Nielsen as the company they trust when it comes to how they spend their money - it should be and has been difficult to change that. They have reliable, quality, and large customers. Five of the top ten include NBC Universal/Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and CBS (VIAC). Nielsen's TV ratings in the US is a high quality business and has been used by the companies above for over 50 years which leads to this being deeply engrained into their various processes. During this time, think of how far the TV ecosystem has come, I remember my grandparents talking about only having three channels, compared to today with our dozens of choices. Nielsen has remained a constant in the businesses.

Nielsen has two main business lines. Connect tracks what people buy via retail purchases or online purchases and it has 60% recurring revenue and mid-teens EBITDA margins. From the company website describing Connect, "We've explored what's important to shoppers for more than 90 years, and businesses continue to rely on our data and insights. With groundbreaking technology, we provide a truly complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that manufacturers and retailers need to innovate and grow their businesses."

Connect's growth area is primarily in emerging markets which has been hit by poor currency fluctuations and lower margins. EM currency has struggled compared to the strong dollar which has hurt EM sales. Additionally, Nielsen is not as established and neither is strong influence in customer behavior. As EM grows, Nielsen should grow as well. In the US Connect had also decelerated due to lower CPG spend for a variety of reasons, for example the shift away from brick and mortar retail.

Nielsen believes EM growth can overcome the US softness and deceleration, and Nielsen has the broadest scale when it comes to tracking what consumers buy. Nielsen has no competitor with comparable global scale in emerging economies. It has competitors which offer ancillary services similar to Nielsen, but not an all-in-one product which can benefit from economies of scale. The higher GDP growth rates, and rising middle classes could be a powerful tailwind for Connect. However, the Connect business is less attractive than media due to its more uncertain revenue stream. Connect is likely going to be more disrupted by Covid-19 than the media business, because of a less secure revenue base and a more manual data collection process in certain geographies.

Nielsen's best business (Media) has higher margins and a monopoly in TV advertising with growing importance in digital and audio which has continued to progress, albeit not with its previous unopposed strength. The media segment has 80% recurring revenue and higher EBITDA margins at 43%. Viewership/listening data and analytics is a secular growth area unlike CPG spend. Companies have used the incumbent Nielsen for 50+ years and it is part of the language and is deeply entrenched in company operations.

They also have relationships with 23/25 top companies in digital area which will be growing in the future. Nielsen has a great chance of becoming the digital currency in addition to the much larger (currently) TV market simply because large advertisers do not like to change what they know. Advertisers will likely want to use Nielsen in this market as well, and big tech will likely provide advertisers with the metrics they are used to seeing in order to not lose market share. For example, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is not going to lose ad dollars to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), because they didn't provide Nielsen ratings. Another key point here is Nielsen is now focused on offering cross-platform data where it should have a nice lead due to its monopoly in TV advertising.

See below for reasons of stock declines over the past several years:

Created by Author via Bloomberg

What Are the Catalysts for Change?

Nielsen has a new leadership team who has recently portrayed confidence with multiple insider buys. The CEO, David Kenny, on 2/28/20 bought his first shares on the open market with a $1M purchase in the low $18 range. David Kenny Insider Buy The Chairman of the board, James Attwood, a Carlyle veteran and 13 year board member, bought over $4M in the low $16 range on 3/6/20. James Attwood Insider Buy This could be a positive sign for shareholders. The backgrounds of Attwood and Kenny, as well as this being their first open market purchase, I believe is more than just a showy buy. They put real money to work and it should be taken seriously. Additionally, the new Connect CEO joined from Nielsen's board - signaling board/management have confidence in a comeback.

I like to analyze insider buys rather than just view them as a signal as a quantitative manager would. I know an asset manager really well where insider buys is a major portion of his idea generation and analysis. His biggest positive indicators are as follows:

1. Is it a significant increase in both absolute and relative terms?

The answer here is yes with regard to significance, and yes especially to Attwood in terms of increase in percentage ownership.

2. Can you judge past buys as an indicator of future performance?

We cannot do that here.

3. Is this a showy buy, did the person just join the company?

No, David Kenny has been there since 2018, while James Attwood has been at the company for over 10 years.

4. Did multiple people buy? The groups buying is a positive indicator

This is a bit mixed - although these are the two people that have overseen the recent strategic review at Nielsen. They may be subject to the most bias, but they are clearly knowledgeable about the future of Nielsen.

Source: Company Proxy Report

An additional catalyst is the business separation: Media and Connect will separate into 2 distinct companies during the second half of the year. This could lead to Media being valued properly as a high quality data and analytics company which I believe to be worth 50% more than the current value of the stock. Additionally, if Connect can return to more consistent growth and raise its profitability it will undoubtedly be worth something. At 6x EV/EBITDA, according to my calculations, it is worth around $1.5B.

The separation will allow each business segment to be more focused on and accountable for its specific vertical and will hopefully unlock proper multiples under less leverage. Nielsen's investments could lead to growth in the latter half of 2020, this is certainly a show-me stock under new management and ultimately this will be the main factor of long-term success. Lastly, Nielsen could become the currency in the growing digital advertising market and it is likely the favorite due to its moat within established large advertisers. Covid-19 could push this out a few quarters, but management has been very clear and honest in explaining how they have performed, so investors will have clarity in management's progress or lack there of.

What Could Go Wrong?

It has a lot of leverage (4.2B Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) which has to be reduced and will continue to reduce capital return to shareholders. The coronavirus is likely to cause a recession and delay Nielsen's turnaround. This has likely been the root cause behind Nielsen's latest decline, which I believe to be overdone.

The previous management team mislead investors and the new CFO who came in with David Kenny also left only a year into his tenure in Q4 2019. The company is likely under major uncertainty as the split begins and investors behave as such. Their business is rapidly changing and they may be left behind as cord cutting continues, subscription services provide less advertising for premium prices, and retail declines. The rise of big-tech companies and the importance of data and analytics could lead to very capable competitors with more resources than Nielsen which they allude to in their 10k under risk factors. Regulation including GDPR which hurt Nielsen in 2018 will likely continue to become more of an issue worldwide. GDPR of course puts limitations on the usage, tracking, and monetization of user data. Nielsen depends on shared data sources for its business. You have seen FB and Google talk in great detail about this in their earnings calls.

Devil's Advocate

Created by Author via Excel

Four Key Factors for Nielsen to Succeed

Can management execute the splitting of two companies and create value? Will the dividend cut and investment into the company pay off with a better balance sheet, and higher margins? Will Nielsen transition successfully into the streaming age? Will Nielsen be able to pay off their debts, and handle their covenants if the current situation persists? Is their cash flow reliable Can Nielsen grow steadily and grow internationally?

The market certainly does not believe management is capable of producing positive results in these areas as they are pricing in a miserable failure. If the split were to fail, I would consider cutting my losses. I do believe Nielsen will be able to continually transition as they have for the last almost 100 years. I do believe their cash flow is reliable as they have very long-term and stable customer relationships as mentioned above. Finally, I believe Nielsen will return to consistent growth in both sides of its business which will lead to a rerating. If Nielsen's management team can perform close to their conservative expectations, the stock will rerate meaningfully.

Porter's Five Forces

Created by Author via Excel

Valuation

This is Nielsen's most attractive characteristic as it is trading at by far its lowest metrics ever recorded. It is at historic lows in relative valuation on an earnings and EBITDA basis as well as relative to other peers in its industry. Nielsen trades on an EV to NTM adjusted EBITDA basis of 7x, while since 2011 it typically traded at 10-14x (usually in the upper end of that range). I believe the media business alone - which as a standalone company assuming Connect was priced at 0, would trade 30-70% above the current stock price. The P/E is below 10x, where it usually trades around 17x (from 14-20x).

Created by Author via Bloomberg

As you can see, Nielsen is trading at wide discounts to peers and itself. Below is what I view to be the risk/reward profile in the near term of Nielsen. The risk/reward is extremely attractive, and although Nielsen is highly leveraged, it does have decreased exposure to Covid than most stocks and a reliable revenue floor.

I have reduced the revenue growth from 3% to -1% in 2020 with a modest $60M decline in EBITDA, and conservatively estimated the following below, showing large upside. I estimate the separation of the two companies will unlock some value as you can see with the separated versus together multiples below. It will be very informative, once Q1 earnings season begins to get guidance from management on future outlook, guidance, and advertising spend.

Created by Author via Excel

Given the greater than 5 to 1 base case versus bear case ratio - I view Nielsen to be exceptionally attractive at these levels, and have added to my position on the way down. I recommend investors look to pile in at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.