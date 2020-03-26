U.S. Ethanol Demand And The COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related U.S. social distancing measures have wreaked havoc on the market capitalizations of U.S. ethanol producers. While that of diversified producer The Andersons (ANDE) has held up relatively well, its less-diversified peers such as Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX), as well as ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP), have all seen their share/unit prices fall sharply in March to date (see figure). In many ways the ethanol sector's performance has been comparable to that of the merchant refining sector despite the many differences between the two. In a sign of the times, nearly 2 billion gallons of annualized ethanol production capacity, or approximately 13% of the country's total capacity, is expected to be shuttered by the end of the week.

While the suspension of so much production on very short notice is unprecedented, so are the conditions that have prompted this development. Gasoline prices have collapsed since the start of the month as most Americans have found themselves under "stay-at-home" (or similarly-named) orders. This has caused the price of ethanol to fall to lows not seen even in early 2016. Almost all U.S. fuel ethanol is consumed in the form of a blend with gasoline, so this month's extreme demand shock to the latter has similarly weakened demand for the former.

Ethanol production margins have plummeted as the price of ethanol has dived relative to the prices of pathway inputs corn and natural gas. Data from Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development [CARD] shows that margins for a hypothetical Iowa production facility have dropped to negative levels not seen since the aftermath of the 2012 drought in the Midwest (see figure). Iowa's facilities tend to achieve some of the sector's highest margins due to the region's low corn cost basis, so it can be assumed that much of the sector's pain is even worse than the hypothetical production margin data shows.

The events of March have led to the widespread belief among investors that the ethanol sector's fate is necessarily tied to that of the refined fuels sector. The reality is more nuanced. The ethanol sector is backed by the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], which requires that specific volumes of different biofuels be blended with refined fuels every year. This has provided the sector with an important demand backstop during past periods of low gasoline prices.

This demand backstop is not functioning properly at the moment due to a quirk in the rulemaking procedure that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which administers the blending mandate, utilizes. Specifically, when the EPA finalizes in Q4 the blending volumes for the subsequent year, it does so by taking the absolute statutory volumes and dividing them by expected refined fuels demand to calculate average percentage standards. Given that the COVID-19 outbreak didn't even begin until after the EPA had finalized its rulemaking for 2020, the denominator that it used was much higher than what is currently being used. Ethanol demand under the RFS2 has therefore recently declined in line with gasoline demand.

This does not, however, mean that mandated ethanol demand is completely tied to gasoline demand. The timing of the EPA's rulemaking is critical to understanding how ethanol demand will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward. Specifically, the EPA's rulemaking for 2021 will be based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's October 2020 projection of 2021 refined fuels demand. If the largest peak in COVID-19 cases does not occur until late 2020/early 2021, as researchers at the Imperial College London have forecast, then the EPA's denominator, expected refined fuels demand in 2021, will shrink relative to the statutory blending volume for that same year. This will mean that ethanol demand in 2021 will rebound to a level that is more similar to that of 2019 than 2020. This will also likely cause the mandated ethanol blending volume to exceed what the infrastructure is able to handle, perhaps by a large margin. The EPA's proposed 2021 rulemaking, which is to be released in Q2 2020, will be the first indication of such a development.

The RFS2 also contains a separate mechanism that may also cause ethanol demand to be partially separated from gasoline demand. The blending of biofuels with refined fuels under the mandate generates tradable compliance commodities known as Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN]. Obligated blenders such as refiners are allowed to bank RINs for use in the following year. RINs are only generated via blending operations (1 gallon of ethanol equivalent generates 1 RIN), so demand for ethanol can be effectively shifted forward one year via the RIN banking mechanism. It may become rational for refiners selling into those states that are capable of handling >10 vol% ethanol blends to blend (and generate RINs) as much as possible now in preparation for the possibility of much higher RIN prices in 2021 should widespread social distancing measures either remain in force or be re-implemented in Q4.

There is some evidence that such demand shifting is already occurring. The price of the D6 RIN category that corn ethanol generates has increased from $0.17 on March 18 to $0.31 on March 25 (see figure). This has been accompanied by a sharp increase in the price of ethanol relative to gasoline, absolute declines to both prices notwithstanding (see second figure). Ethanol prices are low, in other words, but they would be lower still without the mandate.

Finally, the Trump administration appears to have at last decided to end the policy of de facto reductions to the statutory blending volumes that it has implemented in expanded form since 2017. To briefly recap, the Trump administration has enacted a policy of allocating large numbers of small refinery exemptions [SRE], or "hardship waivers", to refiners that effectively reduce their blending obligations under the RFS2. A federal appellate court ruled in January that this was unlawful, prompting a fierce lobbying campaign by the refining sector that urged the White House to appeal. In early March this campaign appeared to have been successful. Then the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. and, as reported by Reuters, the Trump administration subsequently missed the March 24 deadline to appeal.

It has been calculated that the White House's SRE expansion ultimately reduced total RIN demand by almost 2.5 billion through the end of 2019. The court's ruling effectively reallocates approximately 0.8 billion of these waived RINs to 2020. It is still unclear exactly what impact the Trump administration's decision not to appeal will have on 2020 RIN demand compared to the counterfactual, but it will be positive. More importantly, the decision also eliminates for 2021 an important tool for reducing RIN demand compared to the statutory levels. The aforementioned 2021 RIN demand rebound, in other words, will be allowed by the federal government to occur unhindered.

Both ethanol producers and merchant refiners can expect to continue to experience short-term pain from the social distancing measures that are in force across the U.S. The similarities between the two sectors end there, however. The specific mechanism by which the RFS2 is implemented ensures that ethanol demand will rebound in 2021 to the absolute statutory volumes even if, as the medical community is currently forecasting, a resumption of social distancing measures is required that reduces refined fuels demand in early 2021.

