Facebook: A Value Play From A Non-Traditional Source

I expect Facebook (NYSE: FB) to compound shareholder value at 17%-22% over the next 5 years due to durable advantages. Their ability to maintain network effects, free options (moonshots), and the attraction of high-quality talent have led to arguably one of the most recognizable brands defying the economic laws of gravity.

The questions underpinning this thesis are rather straight forward. 1) Is the underlying ecosystem of apps and services sticky enough to keep users entrenched? 2) Do business owners feel that they generate adequate returns on advertisement dollars spent vs. other outlets? 3) Will Facebook maintain its advantages while generating high incremental returns on invested capital?

Business Model

Since its IPO in the Spring of 2012, Facebook has been a tremendous growth story. This growth has been concentrated around four core assets, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. More recent endeavors such as Calibra and Oculus will help to maintain the entrenchment of their core base of customers for the foreseeable future.

Facebook has roughly 2.9 billion monthly active users and growing. They use a customer-centric approach to create a powerful network of family, friends, and colleagues that communicate with one another. While the idea was simple from inception, it has evolved into a wildly different and more sophisticated service. Customers are sharing ideas, moods, information, and more importantly, Global news. **My use of the word Facebook refers to the parent company, not solely the original, social app.

Facebook app -The leader in social media enables communication between 2.5B users. While the original app has become somewhat stale to Gen Z's and Millennials, they've continuously added new features to their product pipeline. This includes a new focus on privacy, aesthetics redesign & functionality, a streamlined news feed, video toggler, and a more intense focus on expanding public and private communities.

The part of this story that has the most wide-reaching implications for advertisers is the renewed focus on communities. As the cost of ad-spend per dollar of revenue has shrunk tremendously over the last several decades, small businesses now can compete with large enterprises. Gone are the days of high barriers to entry due to the need for valuable shelf space or well-established relationships with distributors.

Inherently, marketing through communities allows businesses to broadcast to engaged customers that are more responsive to personalized ads. By enabling an interface that allows for bespoke ads and analytics tracking, anyone with a menial marketing budget can launch their product to niche, targeted groups. The effectiveness of this approach vs. Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) wide net strategy proves itself invaluable in the search for specific clientele. Each dollar spent is now spent more efficiently.

Facebook has a targeting advantage," says Jessica Scherlag of Compass. "With its precise, granular targeting options, you have more control over who is going to see your ads. Facebook has a wealth of data and knows an impressive amount about its users-life events, interests, behaviors, and more." All of those things help Facebook build up a very detailed demographic profile of users, and companies who understand their target market can take advantage of those profiles. As Ben Huber of Breaking the One Percent points out, "Facebook has a massive database of information that has literally been given to it by consumers themselves.

Complementary to their superior offerings, Facebook maintains one of the best-in-class analytics and management interfaces in the ad space. Allowing a business to track crucial data points across categories gives individual businesses the flexibility to A/B test strategies on the fly. Adaptability in their respective industries is crucial to increasing brand reach across demographics.

Messenger -The text messaging of the present and future. Roughly 17% of the world's population uses the messenger app for communicating. In contrast, 57% of people use SMS to communicate. The advantages of using Messenger include customization, encryption, communication with brands, and internal gaming. For businesses, Messenger enables them to manage their customer relationships seamlessly across channels.

The newest, desktop-based rendition makes usage for businesses far more feasible. Since its inception, engineers at Facebook have been able to shrink the application by 7x and made it 2x faster. The advantage of integrating such a service across their platform allows businesses to quickly troubleshoot customer related issues. This ability to maintain trust and build upon user experience provides additional benefits to stay on the platform.

Workplace -A private Facebook community where employees communicate with one another. The application not only creates a strong network effect, growing with each additional node but entrenches itself so deep into the fabric of a company it reduces the chance of the service being canceled. Once the entire organization is set up on the apps customized "boards" it becomes unreasonable to switch to other services. These switching costs make changing platforms difficult and, in most cases, highly unlikely. There's no accurate way to calculate its retention rate but venture to say it's higher than the Facebook app's retention rate of 70%, due to its impact on corporations.

The app allows administrators (usually HR managers) to tailor the specific groups toward the business's needs. Example: A hotel uses customized "boards" for the housekeeping, guest services, engineering, and landscaping departments. By integrating Messenger, the line of communication between any given employees becomes seamless. Need to assign a project to a department or group of employees? Simply @ them through the network and have tasks vetted + completed promptly.

As an anecdote, this application underpins all communication for my 100+ person organization. The cost-benefit of the service is surprisingly high. There's a free version for small businesses, $4/MO per user for medium-sized businesses, and $8/MO per user for more complex businesses. Breaking down this cost into relative terms, the per hour increase in the staff's wages per month, assuming they work 40hr per week at $10 per hour, we arrive at $.05 extra per hour per month. Because the total cost to value is so low there's potential pricing power lying dormant. Again, with this, it becomes linearly difficult to change services as each additional employee is added to the network.

Instagram - According to Mediakix, Instagram could be worth more than $100 billion. Its 1 billion users become addicted to having up-to-the-second feeds on their friends and socialites. Instagram has enabled countless small businesses to thrive via low-cost ads and the illustration of their value via pictures & videos. At 53 minutes, users spend nearly 10% of their daylight looking through what others are posting. This becomes the low-cost method for people and businesses alike to create a sizable presence, assuming they have somewhat interesting content.

Source: Medium

WhatsApp - The communication app has 2 billion users and has surpassed Facebook's Messenger app and Instagram. While WhatsApp started its life as a $1 subscription-based service, it has now evolved into a hotline between businesses and customers. They allow customers to hear from businesses they're interested in, such as banks, airlines, and retailers. Forbes estimates that WhatsApp generates $5 billion annually and about $4 per user.

With growth coming in at roughly 18% per year, WhatsApp's potential to monetize its user base is growing at an exponential rate. By using a customer's data and preferences, WhatsApp has an instant pulse on 26% of the world's population. Taking a page from Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) playbook by managing customer relationships, WhatsApp gains largely from allowing businesses to communicate directly to their most active customers.

Industry characteristics

The current digital ad industry lends itself to a winner-take-all environment. The dominant players here are Google, Facebook, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Each taking a somewhat differentiated approach to generating high margins on ad spend. I'm not going to get into the pros and cons of each, rather explain the differences and the implications for Facebook's future.

Google casts a wide net and collects heaps of data with far less granularity than the other players. While extremely effective, Google's model uses search queries through Adwords to rank businesses based on relevancy to customers. This approach, while successful has opened itself up to more niche methods coming in and taking market share.

Amazon has been a tremendous success story. And while most attribute their success to becoming the low-cost operator in e-commerce, they've slowly become a search engine powerhouse. How? Well, it's rather simple. The trust that Amazon has garnered from customers incentivizes them to bypass toll roads such as Google to search for items they want to buy. Also, because the Amazon name is synonymous with "cheap", customers rarely look elsewhere for more competitive pricing. The vast amounts of purchase information that they collect enable Amazon to know when and what items you'll be most inclined to purchase.

Facebook, on the other hand, uses information gathered from its user's moods, locations, and interests to aid in specific marketing efforts. The most effective user data for marketing campaigns has been sourced from niche communities. Using focused efforts, Facebook has added over 400 million active community members across the platform. These members have a wide range of interests, from animals to psychology.

Imagine, for a second, you operate a bathing suit business geared toward young women. How would you find relevant customers? A good place to start would be communities with a depth of active participants. Then, narrowing the search criteria by a customer's age, gender, and proximity to a beach (location). These insights allow you to identify and target those specific customers seamlessly and with little to no wasted advertisement dollars.

Source: Socialmediaexaminer

For a brand with at least $100k in yearly revenue (minimum requirement for an average SBA loan), at a 15% allocation for marketing expenses through Facebook ads, you'd reach at least 2,000 active customers. Again, it comes down to the quality of ad spend, not quantity. Facebook's emphasis on niche groups enables businesses to target prospective customers with much higher levels of active engagement than the competition allows. From here on, management's goal is to add marketplaces and cashless payment systems (Calibra digital wallet), to allow users to interact in as many ways as possible, not only communicatively.

Source: Webfx

Advantage & talent acquisition

One of the more underrated values at Facebook is the sheer fact that talent breeds talent. After speaking with countless software engineers, scouring job boards, and watching video reviews, there are three buckets software developers fall into. 1) Want to Change the World? Apply at a Musk offshoot, SpaceX, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), or Neuralink. 2) Want to make money, work on cool stuff, and surround yourself with the best? Apply at Facebook or Google. 3) Like being independent? Work at a startup or create your own.

After conducting this exercise, it became obvious that there are only a few choices for the "best of bread" engineers. The status of working at a Facebook or Google is complementary to a sous-chef getting hired at a restaurant with 3 Michelin stars. The economic value these large players create by hiring the best is immeasurable by any financial metric. It doesn't get listed on the balance sheet and is instead expensed as opposed to capitalized.

At about $14B, Facebook spends an exceedingly large amount of money on research and development. Regarding ad-tech, they only pale in comparison to Amazon at $36B and Google at $26B. However, with a wider scope of business functions, these comparisons aren't necessarily apples to apples. R&D spend, as it relates to ad-tech specific infrastructure is almost certainly going to be higher for Facebook than more diverse businesses.

Moonshots

These are essentially free options on Facebook's future. If they live up to even a quarter of their hype, they will largely reward shareholders. By no means should any of these investments be sold. Rather they should be developed further and integrated across the entire portfolio of apps. These projects will reduce the bottom line in the near term and pay off exponentially in the not-so-distant future.

Connectivity - Using their resources to connect emerging markets to web-based resources brings with it great potential. Aside from the social goodwill this initiative provides, bringing an estimated 4 billion people online could provide massive economic windfalls. While it's too early to tell, I'd venture to say this investment will lead to sustained growth in both internet usage and the adoption of Facebook's brand of applications. Some of the projects include Internet para Todos (IpT) Peru, and a 750km open-access fiber project in Nigeria.

Oculus AR/VR - This virtual headset has the potential to allow users to attend sporting, gaming, and social events from the comfort of their home. While I'm not yet completely sold on the monetization of Oculus, it can gain large contracts with well-known venues to broadcast events. Pairing this with Facebook's Local app can potentially allow for the sale & attendance of "distance" tickets. These tickets would be comparable to distance learning and therefore sell at a discount to traditional tickets. The $65 billion ticket industry is ripe for disruption and can potentially capture the trend in traditional gaming and Esports.

One feature coming to the headset is chats. Meaghan Fitzgerald, head of product marketing at Oculus, said users would soon be able to exchange chats from device to device. You'll be able to message your Oculus friends both using the headset and outside of it. It was not immediately clear where else you'll be able to message your Oculus friends. Oculus is also getting a feature for organizing and attending events. A screenshot of the feature suggested you would be able to plan events for things happening in virtual reality and then share them with friends. Finally, Fitzgerald said that you will soon be able to post from Oculus to Facebook. The move could encourage players to share clips of games and other VR experiences to the social network, giving free marketing to the Quest and other headsets.

AI - Includes 7 areas of focus, such as natural language processing and computer vision. There's not much use in worrying about the ramifications of AI if you're Facebook. Their position and ability to use these advanced tools to their advantage is growing rapidly. Natural language processing techniques applied to channels drop the bar for cross-country communication dramatically. The compound effect of lowering this barrier, creating robust payment systems, marketplaces, and dating applications, is vast.

I believe the mental model to use is the following. Humans are social creatures, they want a continuous connection, this connection leads to the sharing and display of interests and emotions. Because these emotions aren't fleeting people have ample reasons to interact, eventually, continued interaction lends itself to the greater necessity for increased productivity. With this comes the transfer of goods, services, and capital. This evolution creates a feedback loop that underpins the durability of Facebook's economic moat.

Facebook Dating- The new feature will give larger players such as IAC's (NASDAQ: IAC) conglomerate of dating apps a run for their money. The key here in Facebook's competitive advantage is? You guessed it, DISTRIBUTION. Because of its massive user base and diverse platforms, Facebook can essentially integrate FB Dating across all its apps simultaneously. This would likely be a fatal blow to dating services such as Match, Tinder, PlentiofFish, and Bumble. Dating apps, as with other apps, tend to be one-trick ponies. With the fight for screen space, why not keep the app that enables users to accomplish the majority of their needs?

Assuming capitalism remains intact, Facebook will have chances to monetize via in-app upgrades and premium memberships. It's not hard to see a world where both Facebook and Instagram integrate such a service. It's also not a stretch to picture Facebook becoming a market leader in the space. Even if 1% of their users establish a dating presence, we're left with 25m paying customers. This is about half of Tinder's current userbase. At 25m paying subscribers and growing they'll generate roughly $3B in sales and have an estimated value of $6-$10B, assuming a 2-5 multiple of sales.

Calibra- For illustrative purposes, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has roughly 286m customers and generates revenues of $17B on fees between merchants and customers. Now, imagine a network 10x that size with the ability to add an encryption-based, easily transferable currency. This isn't the cryptocurrency your friend has been bragging about. This is an actual threat to dominant web-based transaction businesses, like PayPal.

Because Facebook is working with multiple players such as Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), there's going to be a sea change in the way most mobile payments are transacted. Monetization will be generated from fees on sizable transactions and charges will be made to individual businesses for the build-out of applications, allowing them to transact. I estimate Calibra will get 10% of the payment market after it's introduced (large penetration in emerging markets). The digital payments market is estimated at $4T and growing at a CAGR of 14%. Conservatively if they're able to attain 10% of PayPal's revenue they'll generate nearly $2 billion in revenues and assuming 6x sales they'll have a worth of $10-$12 billion.

Source: Techcrunch.com

Facebook and other companies will build applications for people to use Libra. For example, Facebook's digital wallet app will plug into WhatsApp and Messenger, allowing users to send the digital currency through their message threads the same way they send a GIF. Calibra and the products it creates for users to interact with Libra will be Facebook's way of making money on this project. For starters, the Calibra wallet app will allow users to send each other money - sometimes it will be free, and sometimes the app will charge a small fee (i.e. revenue for Facebook). Facebook has not specified when it will charge for transfers. But, that fee will still be much less than a wire transfer across the world would be and it'll be instant. It is already possible to transfer and spend money digitally using Venmo or Facebook Messenger's own peer-to-peer transfer feature, but those require having a bank account and moving money back and forth from the apps to the bank. Facebook is expecting that Libra will really take off in developing countries where many people don't have access to a bank account and Libra can offer a stable alternative to their local currencies that is easier to store and spend. Source: Cnn.com

Local - Local allows users to see what's going on in their area. Local is advantaged because Facebook is typically where people plan events, initially. It uses Local as a search engine for events like Yelp. There's potentially a good business here. If they can monetize through direct event ads and promotions, the path to monetization becomes clear and offers a large runway. It's not farfetched to think that with the advent of Libra Facebook will integrate a virtual ticket booth to complement Local. This web-based, virtual ticket market is worth $65 billion and growing at 8% per year.

The Local app is divided into three sections. The home screen offers quick searches for restaurants or drinks, plus a running list of events happening nearby that you might be interested in. (Mine's currently enticing me to head to an Elf On The Shelf Scavenger Hunt, a Holiday Bubbly Walk, and a tree lighting. Happy holidays, everybody!) You can also see which events your friends have expressed interest in, in case you want to tag along. The second section is just a map and a search engine. You can search for "coffee" or "Thai food," sort by "open now," a lot like Yelp. At a quick glance, it's not quite as complete a database as Yelp's, nor does it have as many reviews or ratings, but it's a pretty useful tool. Where Facebook starts to differentiate is by letting you search "comedy" and "literature," and sort by "late night," to find something to do after dinner. Places plus events make perfect sense, and nobody has both as completely as Facebook. The third tab is just your calendar, initially populated by Facebook events you've responded to but also including whatever calendars you want to give it access to. It's a shockingly nice calendar app, actually. Source: Wired.com

Market Share

Facebook's estimated market share of the digital ad space is 22% and 66% for the social media market. Most analysts get it wrong when overemphasizing the concern of Facebook's falling market share as a social network. New entrants such as Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), LinkedIn, and Reddit are all vying for the same user base that Facebook controls. The answer to this mounting issue is yes, some new entrants have been able to effectively steel a small share of the market. However, to classify Facebook only as a social site is an injustice.

The initial model was to gather a deep ecosystem of users that are actively communicating. This has evolved into an adaptive web of global cashless payments, marketplaces, and community boards where users get quality opinions and purchase local goods. They continue to be the brand that knows you better than you know yourself. While social market share will likely continue its slow, downward trend, there are ample opportunities for Facebook to keep its exceedingly large user base active on several of their applications.

It's no secret that a large swath of customers between the ages of 12 & 34 has left the original Facebook app. While troubling, the next generation remains highly active in Facebook's sister app, Instagram. Instagram will be the core driver of growth moving forward for the brand. It has become what the original app was in 2011-2013, a platform where all advertisers dove their customers. The slogan has now become "Follow us on Instagram", as opposed to "Visit us on Facebook". Will this potentially cannibalize profits? Possibly. Is management aware of these threats? Absolutely.

Source: Investopedia

Considering their 22% market share in the digital ad space, about 2.5% of market share change per year industry-wide, and the minimum viable size of new entrants we can get an estimate of Facebook's competitive advantage period (CAP). We will use Reddit's estimated market value of $3B or 2% market share as a minimum viable size for a competitor. The CAP is, therefore (22%-2%)/2.5%= 8 years. While theoretical, this states that in an imperfect world, if Facebook lost 2.5% of its value per year, they would have 8 years to effectively compete. The likelihood of this theory approaches zero due to the recurring nature of their business, the importance of ad spends for local businesses and the entrenched nature of its product offering.

Expected Return

I've layered a few approaches to valuing Facebook. All of which represent the IRR approach, focusing on compounding, as opposed to the sale price at exit. This approach is imperfect and is meant to give an idea of how grossly undervalued Facebook is rather than to pin an exact value on its earnings stream.

* Estimate of owner's earnings ads back the onetime $5B legal settlement. Cash & equivalents used in calculating enterprise value are held at cost and not current market values.

Owners Yield IRR = 23%

Retention ratio x ROIIC = .78 x 22% = 17%

5YR average FCF Growth = 32%

ROIC + Organic Growth = 22 + 9% = 31%

Minimum expected IRR: 17%

Assuming the sky gets cloudy at times, and FB experiences a few rough patches along the way, I've risk-adjusted the return as follows. We assume that there's a 20% chance that Facebook loses 20% of its value, then recovers from there.

Risk-adjusted IRR: 13%

The above results show a well-insulated business capable of compounding shareholder value above 13%. These results complement the durability and visibility of these earnings over the next 5 to 10 years. ARPUs have continued to grow at 15%+ over the last several years. While it's likely these growth rates will continue, I've decided to take a conservative estimate by averaging in the long-term growth of 5% for the digital ad industry. This leads to an estimated organic growth rate of 9%.

Source: 10K

To ground these assumptions let's look at historical returns. For each $1 retained, Facebook has been able to create an incredible $9.7 in market value over the last 7 years. The business also achieves incremental returns of 23%. In this instance, I like to conduct what I call the "Mars test". If I was a value investor who took a prototype Elon rocket to Mars 7 years ago and came back today, how would I feel about Facebook currently? Well, they've grown their market share to 22% in ads and 66% in social, returned consistent incremental returns of 20%+ and have generated roughly $10 in market value for every $1 invested.

As I return today, Facebook is trading at about 13x my forward estimate of owner's earnings, the 10-year is under 1%, and the S&P is trading at 16x earnings. Is this cheap? Comparatively, yes, in fact, it's absurdly cheap. My variant perception tells me that the combination of a few factors is at work here. Short-termism from analysts, the worry of reduced ad spends from current economic conditions, and fear of increased security measures being placed on them are keeping Facebook undervalued.

These estimates don't include my forecast of $5-$10 billion in incremental revenue from free options (Calibra, Oculus, Local). At Facebook's current revenue of $71 billion, the monetization of these free options can add 2-3% in compounded revenue growth per year. The other free option, Facebook's cash hoard of $39 billion gives them not only the wherewithal to make it through financial difficulties but the dry powder to make prescient acquisitions and reinvest in high ROI projects.

Risks

1.) Users navigate to other applications due to more attractive characteristics (Pinterest, Reddit), thereby reducing ad fees Facebook can charge. This threat is inevitable, however, in the totality of ad spend I find small players remaining just that, small. For instance, if Pinterest, with a market capitalization of $8 billion wanted to attain an additional 350 million users they would have to spend at least their market cap to get it (Pinterest current MAUs 320 million). Comparatively, this amounts to roughly 11% of Facebook's userbase.

2.) Google and Amazon can encroach on Facebook's market share. I give this risk the highest probability of all. The dominance of the other players can't be discounted. While Google's market share has remained relatively flat to slightly declining, Amazon, on the other hand, is taking share in the digital ad market.

3.) Businesses find alternative, better-suited methods of reaching their target audience. Other rising companies in the ad-tech space begin to offer a higher cost-benefit to business owners. I find this highly unlikely due to the sticky effect WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have on their users. Also, with profit margins exceeding 26%, Facebook has the cushion to push out new technologies.

4.) Facebook overinvests in modernizing the original app for younger audiences instead of emphasizing on Instagram, WhatsApp, and future integrations. I'd argue that when investing in a business retaining nearly 100% of its earnings, trust in management is crucial. Over the past seven years management has done a stellar job "skating to the puck". Their prescient acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp prove that they have a clear focus on how the industry is evolving. While WhatsApp has yet to truly monetize, its prospects remain unquestionably strong.

5.) Regulators impose tighter data collection standards, resulting in fewer data points to mine. The Cambridge Analytica scandal opened Facebook up for review in 2018. Since then, both consumers and corporations have demanded tighter regulations on data extraction and usage. I see these issues persisting, although, in a relatively less impactful manner, with regards to Facebook.

Value Proposition

I expect Facebook to compound shareholder value at 17%+ per year for the next 5 years. There seems to be a clear path for the execution and monetization of free options in the pipeline. Assuming their product remains sticky and increases its utility to users, both users, and advertisers will engage in the platform. Facebook will continue to leverage customer data to create greater economic utility for advertisers moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.